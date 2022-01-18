Comparative justice: Djokovic Vs Seekers of it
Diary No 5: January 19 2022
1 How is it possible that the attention of the world is so focused on a magnificent sportsman who, in essence, has tried to cheat his way into the Australian Tennis Open? I ask this question in defence of comparative justice. And l defend my use of the term comparative justice with another question.
How does the attention thrust on this tennis player who admits to being an anti-vaccination believer and refuses a jab compare with the plight of a group of asylum seekers housed in the same cheap lodgings? He was incarcerated or inconvenienced for a few days; they have completed as many as ten years imprisonment for never committing a crime.
According to our Government, their crime has been to seek the safety of Australian shores when persecuted by their own. Even after ten years of incarceration, there is no room for empathy from people whose blood runs thin through barren thoughts. If my words were able to jump from this page, I would command them to do so and confront these nefarious politicians’ intent only on using people’s lives to show how strict their border policy is.
Over its time in office, this Government’s performance has been a daily show of crudeness’s raining down on society. Surely performance or lack of it must mean something.
Friday, January 14
Scott Morrison has made yet another political decision to send Djokovic home. A decision made only after calculating that the enormity of any alternative was a political cost he couldn’t carry.
No. Not at all. Fault lies everywhere here. It's been a mess. Novak, TA, Vic Gov, Federal Gov. It should've been a hard rule entering this country considering what the folks have been thru. Get vaccinated and come play the AO, or if not maybe see you in 23'. No wiggle room https://t.co/CzabtLGnMW
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) January 14, 2022
Back in the real world, 32 detainees at Melbourne Park’s Hotel – where Djokovic was detained – didn’t receive the same celebrity attention as the tennis player.
Efforts to free them have been frowned on by the Morrison government: A government that is much more interested in Novak Djokovic and the political gain in the story.
Their objections have been dismissed yet again, the refugees and asylum seekers involved in this sad episode in Australian history. The forgotten men and boys who have been abandoned after up to 10 years of indefinite detention placed their weary eyes on putrid windows. They watched as people gathered in the streets below, waving Serbian flags and chanting support for the tennis great.
A more intense exercise in personal narcissism l have ever seen.
Not a word was heard from Djokovic about their plight. He was undoubtedly preoccupied with winning another grand slam, and the Government was busy putting out the flames of yet another controversy.
Djokovic could have used his high-profile position “to advocate for their freedom” but chose his own self-importance as being more critical.
We live in a country where good takes its place in front of evil, but the margin is slipping by degree.
6pm Sunday, January 16
Novak Djokovic loses his appeal to stay in Australia after the Federal Court upholds the Government’s decision to cancel the tennis star’s visa. The three judges’ unanimous decision and the reasons will be published later.
Notably, the case was about Minister Hawk’s authority to make the decision he did and had nothing to do with the rights or wrongs of it.
The judges concluded that: “It is no part of the function of the court to decide upon the merits or wisdom of the decision.”
Never have I seen so many double faults in one game.
2 If rules are rules, how did Hillsong avoid a fine for singing and dancing. There are rules for some but none for others. Added to that, they seem to have an endless supply of RATS. How come?
Sunday, January 16
I, for one, am sick of the political scam that takes place in Australia every three years or every day, for that matter. Something has to be done. If Labor cannot win this election, I sincerely fear for our nation and its future.
Australian politics has for over a decade been suffering from the longevity of sameness. I advocate a change in the way it is practised. We don’t have a representative and participatory democracy that administers for the benefit of all. It is time to evaluate just what we want from our democracy.
We can often become so trapped in the longevity of sameness that we never see other ways of doing things.
Change is needed, but it is more difficult for them because it is anathema to the conservative mindset. For progressive Democrats, it should be uncomplicated.
Anyway, I was thinking about whether it will be enough to just go through the motions of bland, vapid promises and a traditional election campaign. Will it achieve a Labor victory?
Albo’s low key philosophy in the face of a self-destructing Government might work, but if you offer to give the people back its democracy, you might emphatically secure victory.
We are at a point in our history where “change” demands it to be listened to. Where the events of a decade scream out for it. It only requires the voice of a natural leader to order it on behalf of the people.
Change sometimes disregards opinion and becomes a phenomenon of its own making, with its own inevitability.
The definition of servitude needs to be indelibly ingrained into the minds of those seeking election. And the self-serving attitudes that now exist need to be purged from the minds of our current politicians.
Brian Briggs tweeted. Never in my 35 years in the law have I seen a Federal Court Appeal proceed so quickly and before a Full Bench and on a Sunday. Some serious strings have been pulled by someone for this to occur. Normally the wheels of justice turn slowly.
Never in my 35 years in the law have I seen a Federal Court Appeal proceed so quickly and before a Full Bench and in a Sunday. Some serious strings have been pulled by someone for this to occur. Normally the wheels of justice turn slowly.
— Brian Briggs (@BrianBriggsSG) January 15, 2022
We await the court’s reply.
Previous Diary Entries:
No1 The baggage the LNP have dragged from one year to the next has gotten heavier and heavier.”
No 2 Now let’s get this straight: We don’t have the best…
No 3 Today, everyone gets a serve. Including Scott. Line ball or not.
My thought for the day
We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent that which makes us feel secure. Yet change is in fact part of the very fabric of our existence.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
14 commentsLogin here Register here
The Novaxx Joker distraction provided about eleven (11) relief from the public scrutiny of Scummo et al and the band of Hou$ton Happy Clapper$ demonstrating their supreme levels of uncaring incompetence at managing the Australian economy in a world crisis.
When analysed as a political strategy, Brian Briggs SG has accurately exposed the highly organised ”drama” for the Murdoch media-ocrity.
Thank goodness we have authors able to see through these political machinations, call them out for what they are and keep accurately analysing the devious proceedings of the fascist Liarbral Nazional$ misgovernment.
Thank you JL and all the other contributors demanding better government practices for an egalitarian Australia.
The unmasked singing godbotherers don’t suffer the consequences. In contravention of international law refugees aren’t even allowed, mostly, to escape to the USA or New Zealand. That the tennis star didn’t once think of the desperate people in his hotel, ditto the mob outside outdone by the refugee protesters says a lot about the efficacy of the vile popular press here.
Vote Labor yes but enough voters must choose the greens or independents to pressure Labor into at least returning to its roots.
Novox supporters need to watch the self centred way he conducted himself. The whole thing was a mess but the outcry against the Government for granting him a Visa in the first place, was heartening . All those whining about how much he gave to the bushfires should look at how public he likes to make his largess . Nadal and,Federer gave much more quietly. I’m sure if either of them had been intererned with the refugees that would’ve been their priority. You can be sure, deals have been by the LNP to allow Novax TO AGAIN circumvent the 3 year band behind the scenes, so why bite that hand?
Why concentrate on how little care Djokovic had for the refugees. How about how dismissive of them the average Australian is? This is our problem to highlight and solve, not the job of a high profile foreigner.
I was gobsmacked reading letters in the SMH where people were saying that they never knew we had locked up innocent refugees like criminals. Really? Don’t these people read the news, listen to the ABC? Apparently not. And these people VOTE.
Djokovic tries to enter the country unvaccinated. We have permitted our governments since Howard to lie to us, demonise desperate people and defy international treaties that they signed on our behalf for the last twenty years. If we want to know who should have it exposed what was happening in the Park Hotel, don’t look to blame Djokovic, look in the mirror.
The contest in the Full Federal Court had little to do with Djokovic. It had everything to do with whether the federal minister for immigration could be challenged having exercised his sweeping statutory discretion to cancel a visa.
The answer is , NO !
The discretion granted to the minister under the Immigration Act is, for all intents and purposes, non-reviewable.
So, if the minister decided to grant the Sri Lankan family residence in Australia or release the detainees in the Park Hotel that would also be a binding decision and non-reviewable in a court of law.
“If rules are rules, how did Hillsong avoid a fine for singing and dancing”
The answer is clear: if you make your huge income out of selling the right kind of claptrap you become exempt from all our laws and safety regulations.
Those who remember the Royal Commission also remember the things that happen to young people in “camps” run by holy men, but these kids were still allowed to attend.
Assuming there is truth in your assessment of the government, you should be looking at why they haven’t lost. In 2010-13, labor governed by two conservatives who lost their political careers by supporting gillard, a great PM, except for one descent into a sleazy lawyer. Sadly, she would have had a comfortable majority if not for the last minute stupidity that gave roy a seat and the last minute clp lie that lost solomon. She could have then ignored the bandit and avoided juliar.
As for the men and boys in detention, did they leave their mothers, wives and sisters in the danger from which the ran??
ps Mr Leonard there are legislative rules for many groups and their application is varied according to whatever the minister decides.
Scott Morrison just said “I understand that those Rapid Antigen Test shortages have been a great frustration but a lot of these comments are made with hindsight, not foresight.”
It’s not the comments that are the problem Scotty….it’s the lack of foresight of the government in preparing for what would happen when they got rid of basically all restrictions at once and said to the unvaccinated go forth and party.
I still have not heard a sensible plan for the staffing of schools re-opening. The idea that droves of retired teachers will come flooding back, or that uni students can leave their studies, or that there is some huge bank of causals available at the drop of a hat, aside from being fanciful, doesn’t address the problem of how you timetable each day not knowing what staff or students will be there.
Schools couldn’t find enough staff before the pandemic. Now they are expected to source from somewhere a 10% supernumery rotational workforce that they may or may not need on any given day. Will there be an on-call payment?
They MUST consider staggered return, part-time face-to-face with some online, and delay the labour-intensive exercise of kindergarten starting for a month.
James Robert LEONARD
Hillsong got away with a technicality : they called their rave a “religious” service so apparently it was exempt.
Go figure !
Morrison seems scared to discipline George Christensen over his anti vaccination comments : clearly a coalition is only useful for getting into office.
Morrison this morning on George Christensen who holds a relatively lucrative position as a backbencher on the joint committee for investment and trade.
As a free country, people are allowed to say what they think, but we don’t have to listen to them. We don’t have to amplify their views. And are certainly not seeking to do that. I think these are dangerous views, I don’t think people should be listening to them…**
You want the best information, my advice to them is to get the best information from the official sources. Don’t go after things that are people rabbiting on Facebook and social media and all the rest of it, you’re not going to find it there, you aren’t going to find things can help you there.
Go to the credible source of information on vaccines and George Christensen is not one of them.
Undisciplined and lacking leadership sums up the Morrison government !
The pro-jab camp is in the ascendency here. But there are other voices, the first dissenting cab off the rank this month was Novak and now George. Seems George’s thought-crime involved his interview with Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA expert. As their worldview differs from Silicon Valley and Pfizer/Moderna, the pressure is on to shut them down, predictable. Some people learn from pain, others from the pain of others. Pushing onto others an experimental therapy that has no long term safety data does not sound all that intelligent.
AI,
“Pushing onto others an experimental therapy that has no long term safety data does not sound all that intelligent.” You made that comment now provide evidence to back it up otherwise it’s a baseless and unsubstantiated opinion and can be ignored.
Comparative justice – Djokovic never mentioned it, the mainstream media hardly mentioned it, the justice system has turned a blind eye and deaf ear, the government ignored it, some Australians are more concerned about the injustice to a rodent tennis player and here we are after 10 years innocent people still locked up at the pleasure of the Morrison government, falsely imprisoned with no access to the courts or voice of justice in this land – Just fucking outrageous!
There is an Al here, an unintelligent loudmouth. Has this Al some expertise, experience, qualifications? NO? Liars stink.