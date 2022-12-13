Community gardens: Growing global citizens one child at…

University of South Australia Media Release It’s often said that ‘from little things,…

Have we got a deal for you

By 2353NM   There is a conspiracy theory that suggests that birds (in the…

Peter Dutton's Plan For Cutting Energy Prices!

It's been a good week for Peter Dutton because - now that…

Basketball, Viktor Bout and Troubling Exchanges

Prison exchanges and swaps are never entirely satisfactory affairs. The appropriate measure…

Letter to the editor from Morrie Moneyweather Jnr

Saturday, December 10 2022 A letter to the editor. "Upon my death." By way…

The US Imperium Garrisons Australia

On December 6, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense…

What Does Gas Have In Common With Potatoes?

Every now and then some idiot will tell you that schools should…

A Dying Breed: Young Voters and the LNP

The Liberal-National COALition has had, to put it lightly, a bad time…

«
»
Facebook

Community gardens: Growing global citizens one child at a time

Image from communitygarden.org.au

University of South Australia Media Release

It’s often said that ‘from little things, big things grow’. Now, research at the University of South Australia is showing that the simple act of gardening can deliver unique learning experiences for primary school children, helping them engage with their curriculum while also encouraging a sustainable future.

Partnering with teachers and primary school students in a weekly gardening project, researchers found that working in the garden had multiple learning benefits, from transdisciplinary learning, to fostering sustainability and global citizenship. In the Australian Curriculum, sustainability is described as a ‘cross curriculum priority’ indicative of the transdisciplinary nature of learning for sustainable and harmonious interaction with the environment.

Adjunct UniSA researcher, Dr David G. Lloyd, says it’s vital that children have opportunities to appreciate and connect with nature.

“Gardening can open a whole new world of interest and opportunity for children. Working in a community garden is not only about growing edible food; it’s also about connecting to place and nature, as well as grasping the importance of sustainability,” Dr Lloyd says.

“Community or school food gardens can help us to better understand the value of living locally and demonstrate how we can be more self-sufficient. They show us how to live with a lower carbon footprint, and how we can enjoy our connection to our natural world.

“In this project we found that primary-aged children can adopt sustainability principles simply by growing their own food, connecting with others, and respecting the environment. And at the same time, we showed that transdisciplinary learning can occur throughout the gardening experience.”

The project engaged Year 4 (aged 9-10 years) and Year 1 (aged 5-6 years) primary school students in a three-hour-a-week gardening activity, where they grew their own food in the Old School Community Garden in Stirling. Their gardening activities were also supplemented by school-based learning about the children’s ‘in-field’ experiences.

Co-researcher and UniSA Associate Professor Kathryn Paige, says the gardening project illustrates how out-of-the-box activities can incorporate the school curriculum.

“Finding different ways to engage students is an ongoing challenge for teachers. But when we find something that works on multiple levels – like gardening – it’s an activity that should be encouraged,” Assoc Prof Paige says.

“For example, in the community garden children learnt maths when they counted out plants and measured distances between seedlings; chemistry, when they tested the pH levels of soil and diluted liquid fertilisers; science and biology, when they discovered facts about plants and ecosystems; plus, literacy, when they read instructions and retold their experiences at school. They also improved their social skills as they engaged with their peers.

“The fundamental importance of this activity was holistic learning: connecting to the world around us, the community in which we live, and understanding how we all interact.

“We’re living in a time of globalisation, where we’re reaching social, environmental, and economic limits.

“By encouraging teachers to embrace immersive, whole-of-curriculum initiatives that connect education and sustainability principles, we’re positioning the younger generation up for success.”

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

 654 total views,  654 views today

2 comments

Login here Register here
  1. leefe

    Short of going bush for a few days (or weeks) there is nothing so regenerative as tending a garden and seeing the results of your work.

    All my trees have set fruit (most are only two years old), the raspberries are giving me a punnet a day at least, the currants are ripening nicely, the strawberries are loaded down with big juicy fruit and no fewer than four shrubs have flowered for the first time – two of which have been nursed along for more than six years. The local birds, butterflies and native bees are loving it.

  2. Canguro

    What’s in a name? leefe writes delightfully of her garden, as she would. And I once knew a horticulturist named Teresa Green, perfectly described for her profession.

    Having just returned home after several thousands of kms road warrior jaunting between Melbourne, Adelaide and the far north NSW coast, my garden, too, beckons, work aplenty awaiting. I saw a sign yesterday, alongside a nursery, which said something like ‘When you are weary of the world and relationships disappoint, return to your garden and refresh and replenish your soul.’ I hear its call!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: