Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know about the First Peoples is a debut picture book for children aged 5 and up by Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man and musician Isaiah Firebrace. Inspired by Isaiah’s petition to the Australian Government calling for Aboriginal history to be taught in every classroom, Come Together establishes a foundation of First Nations knowledge with 20 key topics.

From caring for Country and Dreaming stories, to the importance of Elders and the Indigenous origins of AFL, Isaiah connects us to each topic through his own personal story and culture.

‘Change starts with education’, says Isaiah. ‘When I was growing up we weren’t taught very much about my beautiful ancient culture or my ancestors. I’ve only just started to connect with my heritage and I’m really passionate about making sure all kids in school get to learn about Aboriginal history … I want everyone who reads this book to understand more about First Nations People and the true history of our country. The more we can learn about each other’s cultures the more we can understand each other and live together in harmony.’

Bright and contemporary illustrations by Mununjali and Fijian artist Jaelyn Biumaiwai sit alongside subjects such as the difference between Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country, the meaning of Songlines and the rich diversity of First Peoples’ languages and clans.

This book is both a celebration of First Nations culture and an excellent educational resource for children and adults alike. At once accessible and engaging, Come Together will make every Aussie kid proud that we are home to the longest continuing culture on Earth.



ILLUSTRATIONS BY JAELYN BIUMAIWA | DESIGN BY KEISHA LEON

HARDIE GRANT EXPLORE | 16 NOVEMBER 2022 | HARDBACK | RRP $24.99 NZD $27.99

Australian pop artist, Isaiah Firebrace, is a proud Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man who grew up on the banks of the Murray River. After a childhood of hardship faced by so many in the Aboriginal community, Isaiah’s life changed completely after winning The X Factor in 2016 on his 17th birthday. With a multi-platinum single under his belt, Isaiah has represented Australia at Eurovision and is a regular across Australian television. His commitment to mentoring and changing the lives of Indigenous youth has seen him tour all corners of the country speaking to young people and offering his personal story of hope and inspiration. His new children’s book represents the next chapter is his already remarkable story.

