Come in Spinner!
Salaries in our federal parliament are always interesting and sometimes amusing, much like a game of monopoly.
I have been watching Barnaby Joyce as a case in point. Mainly because in his haphazard political career he has run the gamut of the income fruit salad.
When he was a back-bencher (having lost the National’s leadership) he complained that he wasn’t earning enough now that he had two families to support – as though that was our fault.
As a back-bencher he was on a base salary of $211,250 a year but, when he recaptured the leadership of the Nationals (and to my dismay became our deputy prime minister) he doubled his income, up to a base of $433,575 which for Barnaby was like winning the lottery – he could arguably have afforded a third family but for the bonking ban.
Now that he is deputy opposition leader he drops back to $390,820 p.a. so in the space of a week he has dropped over $40,000 a year.
If he fails to keep the National’s leadership today, which seems to be on the cards, he will drop back to $211,250 should he return to the back bench. So he’ll be down another $180,000 a year or around $3,500 a week – a bad night a the pokies you may think.
Of course, there are numerous perks and allowances that go with the job of being a politician and even the base at $211K is pretty good from where I’m sitting.
When we first became a nation, the remuneration of our politicians was secondary to the honour that they gained in representing their electorate and the nation.
At the Constitutional Convention at Sydney in 1891, Sir Samuel Griffith said:
“One of the first things to be done by the parliament of the commonwealth in its first session would be to settle the salaries of ministers, and a great number of other matters of that kind. We have, therefore, given them power to deal with this subject. We did not think it necessary to make this in any sense a payment of members bill. We lay down, however, the principle that they, are to receive an annual allowance for their services, and we thought that it should start in the first instance at £500.”
How things have changed !
500 pounds sounds like a great start to me !
They should never have been given the power to decide their own salaries, that’s been a recipe to print money – for themselves.
Australian parliamentarians are paid far too much now! Even the President of America is paid less than our PM, & so on down the line. Why is our PM & all the ministers so highly overpaid? I know they do a “hard” job, but seriously, to be given a salary higher than the President of America is just so wrong? Surely ALL politicians salaries here in Australa should be awarded as they are to the persons in the workplace, not just given a rise because they think they need one? The average worker in Australia has to justify any increases in their wages by following guidelines etc to even try to get any wage rise, so why do the pollies just get given a rise wiyhout any justification? Yeah sure they all say “the salry rises are awarded by an outside “system”, & we do not have any say in them, BUT if ANY of our poiticians had any compasssion–or sense!–they would not just blindly accept any rises without thinking about themselves every time? Still, we must accept that the majority of pollies are only in it for the money & very little else! Great article Terence!
don’t forget the $675,000 allowance he “earned” as special drought envoy
pierre
They are still looking for his report which he says was done by text to the PM !
With any luck …. Beetrooter will be rolled by another candidate for Nazional$ leader and quit politics to work for his Auntie Gina.
So there may be a slim chance that new England could have a bye-election …..
Perhaps that is wishful thinking ….. who in their right mind would employ Beetrooter …..
Keitha Granville,
500 pounds sounds like a great start to me !
Do you mean £’s or a 500 pound weight dropped on him from a great height? The latter would be my chioce.
How the fortunes(pun intended) of the conservatives have changed over time, when Bob Menzies retired ,due to a lack of personal wealth, a whip around by his supporters was had to buy him a house and he only accepted it on the condition the house would be sold after his death and the proceeds then donated to charity..
Aw, poor ickle Bananababy will be back to whining and bitching about how he won’t be able to survive on a backbenchers pay packet. How long will it take him to start plotting and planning to stab Littleproud in the back? My estimation, about 5 minutes after being rolled.
Word has it on the streets of New England that the value of hostelries has taken a sudden unexplained bounce.
“I gave every ounce of my energy to make sure I looked after the people of regional Australia, the people in the small family businesses, the people in the weatherboard and iron, the people on the farms, making sure that we drove the investments to hopefully take their standard of living ahead.”… said Barnaby the Loser. [reported by the SMH at 2.35pm]
Another porky!
I’m sure it took a couple of joules to punch out those text messages and check that the $675,000 had gone through to his petty cash account.
@ Canguro: you are just a leftie doubter ….. Beetrooter only ever represented the best interests of Beetrooter. This meant deceptive utternaces aboutincreasing the capacity of Dungowan Dam, allegedly for Tamworth City water supply especially during Country Music Week. But further down stream near Gunnedah is an expanding coal mine requiring access to almost unlimited water that is priced out of the reach of farmers producing food & fibre.