Coincidence
I am not a great believer in coincidences. In fact, I had a medical saga last year which started with my losing my voice, coincidentally with being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.
I pursued every available avenue until I finally received radioactive iodine treatment, which, after nearly 12 months, has alleviated the thyroid condition – and – I have recovered my voice.
But at a global level, situations are less simple.
For those who accept the science on climate change, the possibility of taking action to slow the process down has been thwarted by those who, in some ways rightly, have claimed that we are wasting our time taking action when the really big contributors to emissions, like China, are not making a sufficient attempt to do so.
Well! Guess what!
China presently appears to have been the initial source for the Covid-19 virus outbreak.and, in taking draconian, but effective, action, they seem to not only be close to success in stopping the spread of the virus, but to have also dramatically reduced their emissions!
Also, not really coincidentally, the world’s economy is slowing down – and to anyone who still believes that anything, particularly an economy, can continue to grow for ever, maybe that idea is due for re-examination.
While people are self-isolating, and the medical services are going flat out trying to detect cases of infection before those infected can spread the virus around too extensively, maybe it is time to take a deep breath and really look to future responses.
Our governments have been acting like automatons in relation to the economy, frantically seeking growth with total disregard to the effects of their actions.
But virtually the only people who have benefitted from that growth have been those who are already very well provided for. Because, unless there is a financial crisis, you can painlessly use money to make money, and high-income earners have been in the forefront of those with growing wealth, most of which is reinvested, or spent on luxury goods.
So, the business profits have not been flowing on to those on low wages and the businesses which rely on sales have not been doing so well, because those whose income is scarcely enough are struggling to afford bare essentials.
I am clearly stating the bleeding obvious, but what governments have not been doing is take appropriate action.
I recently suggested that our financial advisers re-visit the idea of a Universal Basic Income, coupled with suitable plans to increase taxes on those who can afford to pay them.
This is, of course, the complete reverse of the policies which the Coalition government has been following.
If the economy is to be suitably stimulated, the present thinking of governments should be about job creation outside the fossil fuel area. This will involve retraining those whose jobs will disappear as we move to developing the plethora of means of generating renewable energy – many of which which have already been researched, but are being largely ignored.
It will involve much activity about recycling while we simultaneously make drastic changes to our lifestyles. Use of plastics has gone crazy and they are causing damage to our oceans and in landfill which cannot be allowed to continue.
The concept of built-in obsolescence must be set aside, in favour of manufacturing goods with a long life and prospects of being usefully recycled.
The CSIRO must be restored to its previous levels of funding and personnel which made it such a powerhouse of invention.
Getting rich is not a desirable aim when it is achieved by making others poor!
Governments which impose policies such as Robo-Debt and the cashless welfare card, are not caring about the people affected by those policies, any more than they are when using private agencies to administer the NDIS to the most vulnerable people in our society.
Australia needs to once more give everyone a Fair Go and genuinely seek to be the Lucky Country – not for the few but for all.
Before our hospitals fill to capacity and we are totally distracted by fighting for survival, please can we set up some expert committees to plan for a recovery program which sees a massive lessening of inequality – and a hope for a future for our grandchildren.
We have the means to be a better country. We must insist that our leaders have the will.
I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:
“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”
Win Jeavons
New England Cocky
Jack Cade
whatever
Absolutely agree ! This is exactly my own position.
No R&D no Economic Future. It has always been thus. CSIRO was destroyed by unthinking political number jugglers who knew the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
The Universal Basic Income (UBI) was trialled in Canada and saved more from the Canadian Health Budget than the cost of the UBI programme. Naturally the election of a conservative government chopped the UBI programme, but the 200 boxes of data were subsequently analysed to demonstrate the effectiveness of a UBI.
I am a ‘glass half-full’ bloke. Whenever I have been cold, or wet, or sad, I always think ‘I’ll be dry/warm/safe/ happy soon. I’m a ‘The sun comes up every day’, ‘you don’t know you’re happy unless you’ve been sad’ sort of man.
But for the life of me, I cannot be optimistic about this country any more, or the countries we admire or want to emulate. Our last federal election did it for me. We knowingly re-elected a serial liar, a deeply unpleasant man who put his arm around Shallow Mal while negotiating his assassination.
The USA elected a phoney,foul-mouthed, amoral fraud and will re-elect him again because the other branch of his party – risibly calling itself Democrats, is manipulating its own primaries (discrepancy between post ballot polls and published results is between 10 – and 20% where a discrepancy of more than 2% is considered to be strong evidence of fraud) to ensure that Biden, an unworthy candidate for a ‘party of the people’ anyway and clearly well on the way to full-blown dementia, gets to be the opponent for Trump. But wait!! Hillary is bursting into print almost as often as Trump tweets, and the conspiracy theory is that Biden gets declared unfit to stand and Clinton picks up the baton.
No Briton has any time for Blowjob Johnson, but have given him a thumping majority.
My glass is now, in the late afternoon of my life, depressingly more than half empty..,
I don’t know why you continually claim the C-virus to be a secret Chinese communist plot, its all very 1950’s.
Also, most of the plastic in the oceans was dumped there by shipping. Cargo and passenger shipping, they don’t want to pay for dumpsters when they reach port so the Captains are instructed to dump the rubbish at sea.