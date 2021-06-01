Climate Expert Demands Federal Action

Media release from Janine Kitson, Independent candidate for Bradfield

Ian Dunlop will speak on the climate emergency at a Bradfield Can Do Better zoom event, hosted by Janine Kitson, on Thursday 3rd June, 2021 from 6-7pm.

Ian Dunlop, one of Australia’s most respected climate experts, continues to speak out about the crisis of climate.

“Climate change is an unprecedented, existential security threat,” warns Ian Dunlop.

Janine Kitson has said she will stand in the next Federal election as an Independent candidate for Bradfield.

“As a former teacher I have a responsibility to step up and take action on climate, for the sake of the children I have taught, over my many years of teaching. Politicians are failing our children. They still refuse to acknowledge just how dangerous the climate future is becoming. Nor are they being honest about just how serious the biodiversity extinction crisis is,” argued Janine Kitson.

Ian Dunlop agrees that “climate change must be the Federal Government’s number one priority. We need to drastically reduce our carbon emissions, before it is too late.”

Ian Dunlop, resident of Gordon, is a member of Australian Security Leaders Climate Group, as well as being a former Chair of the Australian Coal Association.

Janine Kitson is a former Ku-ring-gai Councillor and teacher. In 2010 she was awarded the North Shore Times Community Medal for Conservation and the Environment.

The event is free, but registration is essential at www.bradfieldcandobetter.org.

