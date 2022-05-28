CLIMATE CHANGE IS HAPPENING – NOW!

Beware complacency!!

Yes – Morrison has gone, and, even though memories may linger like a bad dream, he is no Trump!

BUT – how positive is the ALP about climate change action?

If we were on the verge of an obviously necessary war, we would be ready to do all that is essential to support the requisite action.

But we have grown up believing in the idea that the world is there to serve us.

And we have recklessly abused its resources.

We have been deluded into believing that economic growth is eternal, that the environment in all its beauty and abundance is there for our benefit, and that we can do what we want with its resources.

Sorry!!

We have been grievously misled!

Every day that we fail to cut emissions – drastically – will be multiplied exponentially into the multiple of days in years to come when life on Earth becomes unbearable.

Do you really want to make your grandchildren’s lives miserable?

Action – NOW – is essential.

Delay is criminal!

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

162 total views, 162 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...