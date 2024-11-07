Clean energy progress won’t be Trumped

Climate Council Media Release

DONALD TRUMP can act like a cheerleader for the coal, oil and gas industry but he can’t change the way the wind is blowing on clean energy, says the Climate Council.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “As Trump dials up the climate delay and denial, Australia can keep dialling back the climate pollution that’s overheating our planet. That will keep more of us and our kids safer.

“During his first presidency, Trump tried to withdraw the US from climate diplomacy, but state and local governments powered ahead. Countries and US states know the Trump playbook – and they’re determined to keep driving climate action forward.”

Climate Council Fellow Dr Wesley Morgan said: “Donald Trump’s climate denialism is completely out of step with the global push for climate action, putting communities and entire ecosystems at serious risk.

“The world is now grappling with increasingly unstable weather, resource conflicts, and economic shocks, all of which demand urgent, coordinated responses.

“If Trump abandons international climate agreements, he will take the US out of the room where the world’s future is shaped.

“The global shift to clean energy is accelerating, and Trump can’t stop it. This is a megatrend, and the world will keep moving forward on climate, with or without American leadership.”

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “This isn’t about any single election or individual: collectively, we can secure a safer, cleaner world. In Australia, households are embracing rooftop solar and batteries and communities are building their own renewable energy projects. Nationally, we’re expanding renewable energy and cutting climate pollution further and faster.

“Continuing to cut climate pollution is in our national interest as it will keep Australians safer, with pollution from coal, oil, and gas already driving unnatural disasters, like the Black Summer bushfires and Lismore floods.

“Trump’s re-election doesn’t alter the science or what we need to do. It shouldn’t overshadow the vast majority of people, all over the world, who want to see decision makers do more to cut climate pollution – and who are getting on with changes they can make in their everyday lives. Our kids’ future depends on all of us doing as much as we can.

“Australia’s climate progress doesn’t hinge on the outcome of US elections. The renewable energy shift is unstoppable and so is Australia’s role in it. Now’s the time to power forward.”

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Post Views: 139

Share this:



Like this: Like Loading...