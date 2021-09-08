Careful What You Say !
The High Court decision in the Voller case concerns whether a publisher can be held responsible for comments readers post on its website. Specifically, the decision applies to Facebook but would appear to apply equally to any social media publisher, potentially including this website. Indeed The Conversation seems sufficiently concerned to shut down all comment and discussion on the case in question – an over-reaction perhaps.
The majority High Court decision found that Facebook were a publisher, upholding the findings of the New South Wales Court of Appeal. The appeal judges had found that the media companies facilitated and encouraged the posting of comments by third parties on articles made available on their public Facebook pages. In doing so, the media companies participated and were instrumental in bringing about publication of allegedly defamatory matter, irrespective of whether others also participated in the publication
This decision may mean that any social media website can be sued in defamation as a publisher over any offensive or damaging comments posted by readers and contributors. Potentially this means that moderation of every post will have to take place before it is published or alternatively that no third party comment will be invited.
So far, the major social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and the like have strongly resisted being tagged as publishers. They have maintained that they merely provide a platform to facilitate comment and discussion : all that may be about to change in Australia at least.
Watch this space as further clarification on this majority High Court decision takes place and the full implications on the implied right to freedom of speech are explored : ironically The Conversation a site where you would normally expect reasoned academic discussion have already decided that this subject is too hot to handle.
Interesting times !
Hmmmmm ….. Another step in the construction of the Australian Police State by the COALition wanting to cling to power after the 2021/2022 feral elections to avoid facing a Federal ICAC too explain their corruption of the Australia we used to know.
Thank you, Terence, I wonder if this website with all of its truthful comments relating to Scatmo can be reborn as a people’s page leased out to its members’ authors, journalists, and its comment submitters?
In other words. no longer the flag-ship currently known as the AIM, perhaps a name change E.G. Talking Heads Bulletin Board?
Whether the AIM will be targeted by the L/NP SWAT Team or Special Operations Group (SOG) remains to be seen?
The Australian Commonwealth Constitution permits a person the right to free speech, though it does not refer to a collation of articles, comments, and generally shared opinions, my hope is maybe such a bulletin board will not fit into the spectrum as a publication.
Whether or not Michael may have reservations about the implied non-editor/owner, this is for Michael to ponder over, the latest High Court Decision is not an easy egg to crack, however, terminologies relating to a freelance bulletin could possibly defray the collective term of a publisher?
According to Michael West, (he an adjunct professor of investigative journalism) and a clever bloke, his first thoughts may suggest this High Court labeling perspective could be up for challenge via our constitution.
On the other hand, it may be too soon to run around like Chicken Little with his notion that the sky was falling down?
Michael West per a comment on Twitter had made a passing reference that it may be the death knell of Australia’s Independent editor/publisher/owner of their websites.
A bothering fact is that this bunch of L/NP hucksters carry on as though the use-by date on our constitution has suddenly been classified as out of date?
Methinks a referendum may be necessary to revoke the L/NP from any and all election participation, effectively squashing the lot of ’em as stink bugs?
I foresee a round table of Australia’s independent news and opinions may be on the cards.
Thank you for this information Terence. I recall reading the Australian some time ago out of curiosity and finding its online version had a reader advocating murdering members of the legal, non violent party I belong to. I was and remain distressed that this sometimes respectable newspaper allowed the comment to appear in print.
Another knife in the rapidly running out of room back of democracy courtesy of the LNP and RWNJ’s. Anyone else get the feeling that Rupert the Ghoul is most likely one of the main drivers of the hearse making it’s way to the not quite dead body?
Seems like censorship by stealth. Is this Communist China and we haven’t been told yet?