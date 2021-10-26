Can we still avoid Climate Catastrophe?
Clearly, the people elected by the Australian people to govern them are either stupid or insane.
If I read the science correctly, we need to be well on the way to reducing our greenhouse gas pollution by 50% by 2030 – NOT 2050 – to have a real hope of bequeathing to our descendants a world in which they have a hope of enjoying life.
Have you been watching the ABC program ‘Fires’?
It is not fiction.
And many of the people who lost everything in the 2020-21 fires are still waiting for real help.
We cannot fight climate change unless we change.
We have been failing to do so for too many decades, and now we are running out of time – fast!
“Can we still avoid Climate Catastrophe?”
Of course, Scott Morrison has a plan for a new Claytons Climate Plan using the latest advances in Science and Theology.
Good one, BB.
And if it wasn’t for the theology bit, he surely wouldn’t have believed the science.
I’m glad you cleared that up.
@BB: I thought the best part was ”the future technologies” that allowed Scummo to escape making any decision about reducing emissions until an unknown future date.
Silly me!! Thinking that the simple solution is so obvious; merely turn off the coal fired power stations, have bovine animals consume seaweed concentrates and all manufacture electric vehicles for town and interstate travel. Now whereabouts on FB have I seen pages of information on these present technologies??
Oh Scummo, you’ve done it again!!! Proven yourslef to be totsally unfit for the purpose of Prim Monster of Austraia, once the ”lucky Country” now the ”Wasted Opportunity”.
On Twitter I had a bit of a dig at the federal govt over the comments that solar panels and windmills don’t work in the dark:
“Dear Aus govt,
On an average winter’s day on the Orkney Islands the sun will rise at 11am and set at 3pm. Yet, with all that darkness, they generate enough electricity from sun, wind, waves and tides to provide free power for the whole islands.”
Super Slut, Prodigious Madman, Permanent Misfit, Prominent Maniac, Pathetic Monster, Pustular Menace, also known as the Superstitious Slut for the mythical Shire, Moron-Scone, the dirty progeny of Merde Dog the Mighty Masturbatory Malice, is a huge and chronic LIAR, who never intends to create solid, visible, honest legislation to achieve climate change results to serve us and save us, the political pervert. No legislation with a national all party consensus, NO AGREEMENT that works, that LIVES. These crooked, Lying, filthy donor driven egofixated fantasising fools think they have lied enough to swamp the news, the future, but they HAVE NOT. If Australia does not make LAW about doing the world’s mere average for 2030, we are a disgrace, a shameful slut of indolence, greed, vanity, diversion. AND, it’s because that prodder and poker and pisspot and prevaricating political pervert from New England is the driving force.
If only our politicians understood science a lot better and troubled to find up to date information.
Thanks, Michael, for your entirely appropriate’dig’!
Sadly only the required change will happen if we elect The Greens to government in their own right with LNP and Labor making up the opposition … but the Australian public just are not ready for that reality … so to answer your question … NO … future generations are doomed … I just hope whatever species that evolves after us has more common sense than we do!!
Plan… what plan??? There is no evidence of any plan. A bunch of utterances unsupported by documentation/legislation are not targets/objectives.
Definition of “Plan”: An orderly or step-by-step conception or proposal for accomplishing an objective.
Having run many projects, the BS served up by the govt doesn’t cut the mustard in terms of a “plan”. Advances in technology may well help but we cannot rely on them being developed and implemented in time to meet targets. Far too much secrecy about the whole climate change issue from the govt.
The L/NP cannot be trusted. Trust and the L/NP have a distant relationship.The L/NP’s old do nothing plan is now the”new” plan of doing nothing and relies on its main plan of bullshit baffles brains for net zero by 2050. This “new” do nothing bullshit baffles brains plan recognises Morrison as an embarrassment and a recalcitrant leader and will have Australia being acknowledged as a pariah state. The L/NP’s supposed reliance on carbon capture and storage technology is a scam.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/20/former-australian-prime-minister-turnbull-says-clean-coal-is-a-scam.html
Scomo could be thinking ‘ This is in God’s hand’s but it had better look like we are doing something. ‘
Rosemary J36
Angus Taylor briefing the Nats was a bit like Reynard the fox briefing fox cubs about plans of a hen house. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.