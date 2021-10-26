“Can we still avoid Climate Catastrophe?”

Clearly, the people elected by the Australian people to govern them are either stupid or insane.

If I read the science correctly, we need to be well on the way to reducing our greenhouse gas pollution by 50% by 2030 – NOT 2050 – to have a real hope of bequeathing to our descendants a world in which they have a hope of enjoying life.

Have you been watching the ABC program ‘Fires’?

It is not fiction.

And many of the people who lost everything in the 2020-21 fires are still waiting for real help.

We cannot fight climate change unless we change.

We have been failing to do so for too many decades, and now we are running out of time – fast!

