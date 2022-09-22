Can we avoid mass extinction?

We only have one planet! And we each have only one life!

The vast majority of the current world’s human population is struggling to survive anyway, and dreams of populating another planet are, frankly, a waste of time.

Watching Putin trying to carve a place in history for a Russian Empire is painful, and the lives which he is destroying in the meantime are of more value to us than he is.

Mankind is basically presenting a very good case for allowing climate change to end in another mass extinction!

We are at real risk of losing any choice in the matter, because too few of the world’s real decision makers are interested in making the necessary – and life changing – decisions necessary to stop the rot.

I lived through WWII in England, with rationing, lack of choice and general restrictions – but we (mostly) survived, and owe thanks to thanks to those who didn’t, so I KNOW that governments CAN make the necessary changes to their decision making processes to increase the likelihood of achieving a desired outcome.

It requires hardship for the entire population, it requires acceptance by the people themselves that the necessary changes – NOW – are essential and totally unavoidable, and it requires those with massive wealth squirrelled away into tax havens to realise that they need to donate it towards ensuring that the necessary changes CAN be made – FAST!

After all – you can’t take it with you, but, if the world does, thanks in part to your generosity, continue to exist, you will be well remembered!

We need to STOP using fossil fuels NOW!

We need to harness the power generation possible by utilising sun, wind AND water – not just in hydro schemes but in the power of the tides. Australia is surrounded by sea which is currently doing us damage instead of helping us to survive.

We KNOW how to do this – but we just are not doing it! Check out @MikeHudema!

We need to develop vast numbers of practical electric transports – not as status symbols – I would be happy with a humble 3-wheeler – but as practical and low in power demands.

We have the means and the motives to do everything necessary but not, it seems, the will.

At 86, I am not concerned about about my personal future, but I do have 4, young, great grandchildren, whose future is looking pretty grim!!

Every day without meaningful action puts us that much closer to permanent destruction.

ACT NOW!!!

Time is nearly exhausted.

I am usually an optimist, but the massive number of heads in the sand make that really hard to maintain!

