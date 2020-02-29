Buyers remorse for the voters of Wentworth?

As our intelligence services warn us about the increasing risk posed by far right groups, the Liberals are doing a full court press to warn us about “far left lunatics”, kicking off with our Home Affairs Minister who later ridiculously tried to say he was referring to ISIS when we ALL know he was talking about GetUp.

Amanda Stoker posted on Facebook “Sensible Australians are waking up to the hysterical, divisive and unethical tactics of GetUp. Please help everyone understand what they’re all about by sharing this article from today’s Australian far and wide!”

Member for Wentworth, Dave Sharma, eagerly complied.

Well said Senator Amanda Stoker 👍🏼 “It’s relentless harassment and intimidation designed to psychologically crush and scar the target. And it’s wrong, yet Getup trains and directs people to do it.” I’ve been on the receiving end of such tactics myself … it’s nothing more than bullying.

Sharma also did an interview with Chris Kenny complaining about how he was being persecuted by GetUp and the ABC.

His constituents seem unimpressed with Sharma’s “poor me” attitude and expressed their disappointment with his personal lack of performance.

The following are a selection of responses from Mr Sharma’s Facebook page:

“I thought you would be a centralist but obviously I was naive Dave Sharma. I voted for you and it looks like I made a massive mistake. Mr Turnbull was hounded by that paper and company and maybe that is why you’re always posting Sky interviews, so you don’t face a similar fate.”

“Agree. I’m in the same electorate. He started out as the nice guy with posts about the environment, now he attacks the organisations that would stand up against the inaction of this government. Adaption is no solution.”

“I wondered how a seemingly clever person would want to stand for a government where he had little chance to succeed in his foreseeable future. ( This was at the time of the elections) Unfortunately now I can see the road he is taking and it certainly it isn’t the one that I was hoping he would take.”

“Yes I was hoping for a more centrist approach as well, tired of the extreme right of the party shutting down discussion.”

“Dave why are you spending so much time worrying about GetUp – you’re just proving that they are succeeding in rattling you and others in the LNP.

Also, don’t you have better things to do with your time? Like respond to concerned voters in your electorate who are contacting you about your Government’s complete lack of any realistic climate change action plan? That’s what we want to hear from you. We cannot see any leadership in your party on this. Can you please focus on doing your job?”

“100% agree. I’ve talked to many others who have emailed his office on climate action, only for everyone to receive a copy-pasted stock reply two weeks later, responding with vague platitudes. And no wonder, he seems to spend all his time moaning about getup and the ABC”

“That’s what I got in response to my written letter as well. Also, Dave why did you lie on Sky News this week about not being aware of QASU after they met with you only days before? It’s one thing to disagree respectfully but, as your Wentworth constituents, you at least owe us the courtesy of not lying about our contact with you. You are meant to be our MP and representative in Government. At least we know your true colours now, and we will spread the word locally and get organised now so Wentworth voters know for next time. Thanks!”

“Dave, why are you giving your time to small minded Newscorp media hacks please? Can you at least try to pretend you are a serious politician?

We want to see actual policy discussion not just negative take downs of concerned voters in your electorate. I and many others support what QASU are doing. We are lawyers, teachers, academics. We are not the “usual suspects” or a “ragtag” bunch. How insulting you are.

Not good enough.”

The people of Wentworth hoped for a lion for climate change. Or perhaps a Solomon wise enough to convince his colleagues of the risks.

Instead, they got a mouse who meekly runs with the rat pack.

