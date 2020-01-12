BushFire Victims v the Australian Government
By Bob Rafto
Claim:
Unspecified damages arising from the catastrophic fires that caused loss of life and property.
Your Honour, I submit the following.
- 23 former fire chiefs with decades of expertise and experience submitted to the PM a plan with recommendations to meet the challenges of catastrophic fire conditions that were expected in the fire season.
- The PM rejected the plan.
- It can only be concluded the plan was rejected because of the cost and the impact it would have on the government’s projected budget surplus and also of climate change recommendations.
- The fire chiefs warnings were deadly accurate.
- From the start of the fire season offers of help were extended from the US, UK, and Canada, however the PM rejected the calls and saying Australia was adequately resourced.
- The 23 former fire chiefs plan showed a deficiency in resources and called for an expansion of aerial aircraft specifically large water bombers.
- It wasn’t till the death toll started rising that the government committed to water bombers and deploying the army and accepting assistance from other countries.
- On an unknown date, the department of Home Affairs produced a report and a plan on climate change.
- This report warned the government that Australia faced more frequent and severe heatwaves and bushfires and that livelihoods would be affected without effective action on climate change.
- This report was also deadly accurate.
- The Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been accused of burying this plan.
- One can only conclude this report was buried because of the cost involved and also on the impact on the budget surplus.
- The government has been criminally negligent in rejecting fire plans from experts and also from the Department of Home Affairs, plans designed to mitigate loss of life and property from catastrophes.
- It can be said even after expert advice the government gambled on people’s lives and properties to protect a budget surplus.
- The result of this gamble was the cost of human lives, property, fauna and flora.
- Failing to implement plans is the biggest dereliction of duty the government has committed and also one of criminal negligence.
- The government has wilfully failed to keep its citizens safe and ask your honour to find against the government.
Phil Pryor
New England Cocky
Executive murders, thieves, perverts, are the cancers of all history, with savage, hunnish, imperious, righteous, pompous stupidity and recklessness. Born of utter inadequacy, moral and ethical emptiness, gutless, brainless, heartless, these operatives with penis like self inflating egos seek to take over, demand obedience, get grovelling submission. They have always needed fighting, and, in perfectly civilised cultures are beheaded, shot, hanged, bombed, poisoned and rendered disappeared. Morrison could join an elite group of human historical filth in going…by any means.
An interesting Idea Bob Rafto. I do not give legal advice. However, any litigant would likely seek evidence of government responses, and non-responses, to previous catastrophic fires and the implementation, or not, of subsequent recommendations, plus the effect these recommendations had on destruction by later bushfires.
WE now see that the problem of gutting the professional public service renown for giving free and fearless advice to their political masters, is the loss of corporate knowledge because the incoming political apparachnicks likely lack any experience in their now public service ‘sinecures’ that usually only last until the next ministerial shuffle.
Meanwhile the only beneficiaries of a constant musical chairs public service are the foreign multinational corporations which have dedicated management skilled in getting the results that their foreign masters require. But I forget, much of the Australian coal and iron supply industry is Australian owned, and play the same games.