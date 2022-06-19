Builders or wreckers – the contrast is stark
The Coalition came to power in 2013 with the promise to wreck things and they didn’t disappoint.
Labor had introduced a price on carbon that was working well. It encouraged polluters to reduce emissions, investment in renewable energy, and research and development. It gave money to farmers for carbon abatement. Trade exposed industries were compensated as were consumers with a tripling of the tax-free threshold, increased pensions and energy supplements to welfare recipients.
We also had a tax on mining superprofits with the revenue to be redistributed via company tax cuts, small business instant asset write-offs, increasing the superannuation guarantee and super tax concessions, an infrastructure fund for the states, increases to family tax benefits, a supplementary allowance for those on income support, plus the schoolkids bonus.
And then along came Tones who got rid of it all.
Investors in clean energy fled as the Coalition “axed the tax” and cut the renewable energy target. Soaring profits from mining continue to be funnelled off to foreign shareholders as they squeeze every cent of profit from what are fast becoming stranded assets, leaving this energy rich nation to deal with exorbitant power prices and the insecurity of an aging fossil fuel generation fleet.
Under the Gillard government, a real FttP rollout of the NBN had begun.
Abbott’s response to this nation building infrastructure as he instructed then shadow communications minister Malcolm Turnbull to “demolish” it?
“The Government is going to invest $43 billion worth of hard-earned money in what I believe is going to turn out to be a white elephant on a massive scale. We can be certain the NBN will be to this term of government what pink batts and school halls were to the last term of government.”
It is telling that they chose Murdoch’s Fox Sports studio to announce the demolition.
We are now paying billions to redo NBN connections to all those poor bunnies who had the totally inadequate FttN thrust upon them.
Over the last nine years, our relations with other countries soured. Our rankings for human rights, transparency and corruption, and press freedom have all tumbled, as has trust in government and other institutions.
These will all have to be rebuilt.
From the way Peter Dutton has started as leader, it seems the wrecking mentality continues in the federal Coalition. Luckily, the Australian electorate has made them irrelevant.
Labor builds, Liberals sell
Under the Coalition the very fabric of our society was sold off, privatised or abolished
and yet they claim to be saviours of the economy
once again they leave the country in a mess and have already started blaming the new government for their own failures
So, so typical of the despicable, destructive, undemocratic, right-wing-extremists in the appalling – and, thankfully, PREVIOUS – inept government: the now notorious LNP regime! If they are unable to win through lies, intimidation, character-assassinating slander and self-promoting bullshit, they will just spit the dummy, throw a HUGE tantrum and WRECK THE JOINT! Chief among these malignant, manipulative, lying WRECKING BALLS are:
JOHN HOWARD who signed-off the lives of countless millions of people (including those of Australian soldiers whom the LNP view as nothing more than cannon fodder) in a politically-motivated invasion of Iraq in order to take Australians’ attention away from his catastrophic ineptitude and a level of corrupt wastefulness of hard-earned taxpayer dollars that drew harsh and justifiable criticism from the highly respected IMF (the International Monetary Fund) who described the Howard/Costello regime as the worst, most wasteful government in Australia’s history (up to that time). This horrendous Iraqi/Syrian war that involved the equally depraved George W Bush regime, achieved ABSOLUTELY NOTHING except the complete destabilisation of the middle east and caused the death and permanent displacement of literally millions of innocent Iraqi and Syrian civilians!
TONY ABBOTT. WOW, what ELSE can possibly be said against this absolutely appalling, totally inept, swaggering, incoherent misogynist and pathological liar? The ONLY thing the muttering, spluttering, inarticulate Abbott will be remembered for is being one of the worst, most internationally condemned, arrogant, self-promoting WRECKING BALLS the LNP have ever managed to inflict on our nation! This short-sighted, uncouth, uncivilised, contemptuous bully embarrassed and shamed our nation consistently on the world stage. His regressive, alpha-male contempt for women was widely condemned as was his arrogant, condescending treatment of anyone who was poor, on welfare or, in any way, disadvantaged! The “Mad Monk” – an ex-priest who couldn’t hold down a job outside of his role as a permanent political parasite – maintains a level of callous inhumanity that belies his affectation as a “christian” but who is nothing more than a nauseating bible-thumping hypocrite. There are few politicians in our history as loathsome or as despised as the pompous, swaggering sociopath, Abbott who will, forever, be a burden on Australian taxpayers – even in retirement!
SCOTT MORRISON. So much in common with Phony Abbott inasmuch as being the perfect example of WHY it is SO IMPORTANT that religious hypocrisy should never be mixed with politics in a secular nation like Australia! Like Abbott, Morrison is a stone-cold, callously inhumane and corrupt sociopath who tries – and fails – to hide his shocking depravity, incessant remorseless lies and malignant, self-serving corruption behind a very thin, and transparent, layer of repugnant bible-thumping hypocrisy! Unlike the imbecilic Abbott, Morrison has rat cunning in that he is a toxic backstabber who betrayed just about everyone – even his own colleagues: Michael Towke and Malcolm Turnbull – on his rise to the top of what we now know to be the absolute WORST, most corrupt and inhumane regime in our history. Morrison was intensely disliked by most of his colleagues which should have been a RED FLAG WARNING to the gormless, Murdoch-manipulated fools who voted for him! Like Abbott, Morrison couldn’t attain or maintain a hard-working job out in the REAL WORLD – in fact, the bone-idle Sloth Morrison was sacked or “mysteriously dismissed” from just about every job he failed to keep before he became a permanent dysfunctional and corrupt political parasite sucking off the bleeding wound of the Australian taxpayer ad infinitum.
PETER DUTTON !!!! My God, this frothing-at-the-mouth, callously inhumane, child-torturing political psychopath is waiting in the wings like some demented demon waiting to usurp Howard, Abbott and Morrison as the absolute WORST, most terrifying demonic lunatic to have EVER been dragged up from the deepest, most fetid bowels of the LNP. It is, quite frankly, IMPOSSIBLE to even imagine a more sinister, inhumane, depraved and unapologetic racist to mismanage, destroy and annihilate our nation in rapid time as Peter Dutton! He has all the compassion of a starving red-bellied snake; all the appeal of a castor oil enema and the foresight of Mr Magoo sans glasses! Even if Australians are not “believers”, everyone should PRAY to whatever is holy that this monstrous individual NEVER becomes our next PM! Dutton is said to have a personal fortune of more than $300 MILLION but has NEVER EVER disclosed how he attained it. His level of self-serving arrogance and REFUSAL to be questioned, interrogated or challenged is a RED FLAG WARNING that this malignant and dangerously undemocratic narcissist intends to rule over our nation like some insufferable, undemocratic fascist. Believe me, there will be no federal election as important as the NEXT one in order to keep the worst of the worst, Peter Dutton, out of despotic power that will, inevitably, seek to destroy, annihilate and defund EVERYTHING Australians cherish including our democracy!
I second the remarks of Kathryn and would like to third it and more…Australia’s recent record of conservative political perverts STINKS.
“The Government is going to invest $43 billion worth of hard-earned money in what I believe is going to turn out to be a white elephant on a massive scale.”
Funny that RAbbott’s concerns about the cost of White Elephants did not extend to the Northern Inland Railway that to date has cost a guestimated about $700 MILLION with an expected final cost after another blackmail payment to Nazional$ (thanks Beetrooter) of a further $500 MILLION to link into Port Gladstone, the CSG export terminal for Narrabri Pilliga Scrub CSG. (Now where were Beetrooter’s two ”grazing” properties situated over CSG deposits??)
Will the new Albanese LABOR government have the guts to challenge John Anderson, former Nazional$ leader and major supporter of this picadillo, about why private bankers will not fund this public infrastructure project? Could it be financially INVIABLE for at least 50 years?
@ Kathryn: You are being far to kind to ”Boofhead” when you describe him as ”a more sinister, inhumane, depraved and unapologetic racist to mismanage, destroy and annihilate our nation in rapid time”. That presumes that there is a single worthy feature in his body ….. which is yet to be proven.
However, as Napoleon said, ”Never disturb you enemy while they are making mistakes” it may be karma that ”Boofhead” becomes the longest serving Misleader for Life oof the Loyal Opposition.
For an era about which many volumes could, and no doubt will, be written, this summary of government under the LNP coalition, 2013-2021, is about as succinct as you could get.
Well worth sharing with those of short attention span.