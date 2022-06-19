Builders or wreckers – the contrast is stark

Kathryn June 19, 2022 at 4:09 pm

So, so typical of the despicable, destructive, undemocratic, right-wing-extremists in the appalling – and, thankfully, PREVIOUS – inept government: the now notorious LNP regime! If they are unable to win through lies, intimidation, character-assassinating slander and self-promoting bullshit, they will just spit the dummy, throw a HUGE tantrum and WRECK THE JOINT! Chief among these malignant, manipulative, lying WRECKING BALLS are:

JOHN HOWARD who signed-off the lives of countless millions of people (including those of Australian soldiers whom the LNP view as nothing more than cannon fodder) in a politically-motivated invasion of Iraq in order to take Australians’ attention away from his catastrophic ineptitude and a level of corrupt wastefulness of hard-earned taxpayer dollars that drew harsh and justifiable criticism from the highly respected IMF (the International Monetary Fund) who described the Howard/Costello regime as the worst, most wasteful government in Australia’s history (up to that time). This horrendous Iraqi/Syrian war that involved the equally depraved George W Bush regime, achieved ABSOLUTELY NOTHING except the complete destabilisation of the middle east and caused the death and permanent displacement of literally millions of innocent Iraqi and Syrian civilians!

TONY ABBOTT. WOW, what ELSE can possibly be said against this absolutely appalling, totally inept, swaggering, incoherent misogynist and pathological liar? The ONLY thing the muttering, spluttering, inarticulate Abbott will be remembered for is being one of the worst, most internationally condemned, arrogant, self-promoting WRECKING BALLS the LNP have ever managed to inflict on our nation! This short-sighted, uncouth, uncivilised, contemptuous bully embarrassed and shamed our nation consistently on the world stage. His regressive, alpha-male contempt for women was widely condemned as was his arrogant, condescending treatment of anyone who was poor, on welfare or, in any way, disadvantaged! The “Mad Monk” – an ex-priest who couldn’t hold down a job outside of his role as a permanent political parasite – maintains a level of callous inhumanity that belies his affectation as a “christian” but who is nothing more than a nauseating bible-thumping hypocrite. There are few politicians in our history as loathsome or as despised as the pompous, swaggering sociopath, Abbott who will, forever, be a burden on Australian taxpayers – even in retirement!

SCOTT MORRISON. So much in common with Phony Abbott inasmuch as being the perfect example of WHY it is SO IMPORTANT that religious hypocrisy should never be mixed with politics in a secular nation like Australia! Like Abbott, Morrison is a stone-cold, callously inhumane and corrupt sociopath who tries – and fails – to hide his shocking depravity, incessant remorseless lies and malignant, self-serving corruption behind a very thin, and transparent, layer of repugnant bible-thumping hypocrisy! Unlike the imbecilic Abbott, Morrison has rat cunning in that he is a toxic backstabber who betrayed just about everyone – even his own colleagues: Michael Towke and Malcolm Turnbull – on his rise to the top of what we now know to be the absolute WORST, most corrupt and inhumane regime in our history. Morrison was intensely disliked by most of his colleagues which should have been a RED FLAG WARNING to the gormless, Murdoch-manipulated fools who voted for him! Like Abbott, Morrison couldn’t attain or maintain a hard-working job out in the REAL WORLD – in fact, the bone-idle Sloth Morrison was sacked or “mysteriously dismissed” from just about every job he failed to keep before he became a permanent dysfunctional and corrupt political parasite sucking off the bleeding wound of the Australian taxpayer ad infinitum.

PETER DUTTON !!!! My God, this frothing-at-the-mouth, callously inhumane, child-torturing political psychopath is waiting in the wings like some demented demon waiting to usurp Howard, Abbott and Morrison as the absolute WORST, most terrifying demonic lunatic to have EVER been dragged up from the deepest, most fetid bowels of the LNP. It is, quite frankly, IMPOSSIBLE to even imagine a more sinister, inhumane, depraved and unapologetic racist to mismanage, destroy and annihilate our nation in rapid time as Peter Dutton! He has all the compassion of a starving red-bellied snake; all the appeal of a castor oil enema and the foresight of Mr Magoo sans glasses! Even if Australians are not “believers”, everyone should PRAY to whatever is holy that this monstrous individual NEVER becomes our next PM! Dutton is said to have a personal fortune of more than $300 MILLION but has NEVER EVER disclosed how he attained it. His level of self-serving arrogance and REFUSAL to be questioned, interrogated or challenged is a RED FLAG WARNING that this malignant and dangerously undemocratic narcissist intends to rule over our nation like some insufferable, undemocratic fascist. Believe me, there will be no federal election as important as the NEXT one in order to keep the worst of the worst, Peter Dutton, out of despotic power that will, inevitably, seek to destroy, annihilate and defund EVERYTHING Australians cherish including our democracy!