BringThemHome

AIMN is a wonderful platform. Within reason they let us writers explore the boundaries of what can be.
I’m about to be.
On the personal level …
Two Australian women in their 60s, Diana and Sherryl, one of whom happens to be my best friend, and both from the Sunshine Coast, are currently stranded in Ecuador. They have done everything possible to meet the request of DFAT to fly home ASAP. They have managed to secure a flight home on the 6th of April. That is the only flight available to them, because airlines are shutting down across the board. There is no guarantee that the flight will even eventuate.
The 6th of April is far too late.
I bear in mind Laura Tingle’s hint on ABC today – “All the signs are now in place that, along with the rest of the world, Australia is likely to completely close its doors in the period ahead.”
My friends are stranded. They need help. Now.
Other Australians are stranded, they need help now.
I have to ask. Surely if the Government is sending a ‘survival financial package’ the way of our airlines, then surely either Qantas, or Virgin, under government guidance, can find a spare jet or two to rescue ALL Australians who are stranded overseas?
I ask that question. And I’ll keep on asking it. Are we going to abandon our own?
Kerri
Mark
Privatisation destroys everything!
Why do industry super funds perform better? Simple. No shareholders.
The right wingers cannot stand the thought that any business should run without someone sitting at home earning money for doing nothing!
Kerri, in the absence of you defining shareholder, be prepared for those retirees (sitting at home or elsewhere) who will claim to be shareholders – given their dependence on super returns for their financial well-being.