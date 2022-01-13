BREAKING NEWS ON DJOKOVIC!!

In breaking news, there is no decision on Novak Djokovic.

No, that’s it. That was the lead story in most news bulletins tonight.

They could have added that there’d been no decision about a range of things like the integrity commission, the religious discrimination bill, the election date, the purchase of water bombers for bushfires, the resignation of a minister…

But there’s only one story about nothing you can do per bulletin…

