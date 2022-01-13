BREAKING NEWS ON DJOKOVIC!!
In breaking news, there is no decision on Novak Djokovic.
No, that’s it. That was the lead story in most news bulletins tonight.
They could have added that there’d been no decision about a range of things like the integrity commission, the religious discrimination bill, the election date, the purchase of water bombers for bushfires, the resignation of a minister…
But there’s only one story about nothing you can do per bulletin…
Par for the course for this incompetent mob
Ken,
Question: Which ‘incompetent mob’?
A) Current manifestion of corrupt misgovernment & their appointed shadow minions.
B) Mutualistically regurgitative scavenging (aka ‘pelican drinking) ‘news’ media outlets.
C) Elements of electoral populace actively enabling afformentioned misbehaviors through selection processes.
D) All of the above
Seinfeld syndrome?
Scoop of the year, Rossleigh. I can see you getting the Walkley for this one. 😀
Love this, Rossleigh. Brevity is the soul of wit.
Tomorrows stars: Tennis balls are in the pockets and the Hawke decision is in the descendent.
corvusboreus, I feel the worst is the ScoMO gang. Ken
Well I laughed. But seriously, either Djokovic is here illegally or he isn’t. So what’s taking Morrison’s clown posse so long to decide?
Max,
When adjudicating on a legal stoush between two gold-card represented parties (djoko vs scomo & co), both of which are pleading proceedural incompetence against charges of deliberate dishonesty, some interpretive difficulties can be expected.
It’s the chain of command thing, Max. Hawke’s waiting on Scummo to tell him what to do, but Scummo’s waiting on Jen and the girls to reach a decision, and therein lies the problem, because despite being told not to go there, Jen’s been on Twitter and has belatedly discovered what a total fuckhead and lying arsehole her husband is, and she’s having a bit of a hissy fit and is refusing to speak to him, and adding to the domestic is the drama of the kids who are now accusing their old man of preemptively ruining their lives. Scummo’s in denial, of course, and lacking even a 1% ranking on the EQ scale has retreated to the den where he’s fixating on the eagle pics and mumbling gibberish to his redeemer about needing the said god-person to speak to Jen and bring her to her senses so that he can get this damned Djokovic thing out of the way.
Canguro, I think Saint Dear Uncle Leader Scummo is waiting for the eagle photo to tell him what to do.
David Tyler,
Speaking as a pompously protracted pontificator to a convolutedly complex chronocler,
Lovin’ the irony in your praise of brevity.