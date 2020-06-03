One of my close friends was a flight attendant. I was staying at her place when, late one night, a high-profile sports celebrity rang to say he was in town overnight and would send over a taxi to pick her up.

The classic booty call.

And this is exactly how our government behaves and expects us to be grateful.

You have a crippling drought? They fly in, have their photo taken, offer you a gift which may or may not eventuate, and then head off into the sunset.

Same with bushfires. Ignore you, then turn up wanting a cuddle, before they move on to their next photo opportunity.

Unemployed? They call you all sorts of names – bludgers, leaners, rorters – and then all of a sudden they double your payment, cancel your debts, and pretend they care…but don’t get used to it.

And what of the promises made to Indigenous Australians? Recognition? Well hold your horses, we can’t agree on the wording of how to recognise you. A Voice? Well that’s tricky too. Self-determination? You are not ready for that. Here, let me take your income and tell you where you must shop and what you must buy because that will teach you to be more responsible. And don’t you worry your pretty little heads about that Closing the Gap stuff – that’s white man’s business.

What about community groups? If there is an election coming up and the government has a chance of winning your seat, then expect a novelty cheque. For those who put countless hours into their grant submissions explaining the community need and business case, silly you. You got all dressed up for nothing when you obviously didn’t understand what the government finds attractive. You know you are a favourite when you are given limited tender contracts or huge grants you didn’t apply for.

Anything to do with the environment – whether it’s global heating, reefs dying, rivers drying up, rampant land-clearing, air pollution from transport, water contamination from mining, waste management, or even the extinction of species – will only get the most cursory nod. Not even enough to pretend interest. A text occasionally maybe.

Whilst the government is flirting with workers at the moment – schoolkids and casual gym staff on $1500 a fortnight all of a sudden, a couple of union women allowed to be at the table with the overwhelming might of employer and industry groups, free childcare (for a bit), and dumping their kazillionth piece of union-busting legislation that was never going to succeed in the Senate anyway – don’t start asking for gifts like the promised increases in the superannuation guarantee, a share of profits through wage rises, security and safety in the workplace, equal pay for women, the restoration of penalty rates, or anything else that might be on your “wish list”.

Every day we hear the government announcing they are giving a diamond bracelet here, a sports car there, maybe even a trip on the private jet.

As for a long term plan…..nada. A lot of talk, a lot of deflection, a lot of excuses and buck-passing, lies and time-wasting. A lot of self-indulgence and going out with the mates. A lot of promises but no commitment.

This government doesn’t want to marry us. They just want to use us for short term gratification.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



