Biden’s Bungles over Gaza
The main press stable was keen to see the scrappy benefits of the 31-hour visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden. On National Public Radio (NPR), Scott Neuman expressed the view that the “largely symbolic” visit did yield a few “concrete accomplishments” including an announcement of $100 million in Palestinian aid, convincing Israel to permit humanitarian aid into Gaza and persuade Egypt’s strongman president Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi to open up an access route via land into southern Gaza. If these were seen as achievements, one dare not look at the picture of bright success.
On an individual level, sharing the same stage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was always going to be an awkward exercise. A figure reviled and loathed for attacking the judicial system in his own country, and one self-touted as “Mr Security”, things looked rather shoddy. Given that Israel’s own security was premised on a de facto encirclement and suffocation of Gaza, the occupation of the West Bank, and a virtual hibernation of talks about Palestinian sovereignty – the Israeli PM’s competence has been irreparably damaged.
To that, can be added the entire Israeli approach to Hamas, which was dubbed, in a research brief by the RAND Corporation from 2017 as “mowing the grass” – a less than grand strategy which accepted Israel’s “inability to permanently solve the problem and instead repeatedly targeting the leadership of Palestinian militant organizations to keep violence manageable.”
Biden was there to serve as prop and stay for a war that is moving into a phase of unceasing slaughter. Slipping into hopeless locker room argot, he whispered his view that the “other team” (to be clear, not Team Israel) had been responsible for the attack on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital that killed hundreds. This is from the same world leader who has made it a habit to use cue cards when conducting business. (That business is made particularly easier at press conferences, where Biden is seemingly receiving questions in advance from reporters.)
Things were also made that more interesting by a casual observation made at Ramstein Air Base en route back to Washington that, while he did not necessarily thumb Hamas as responsible for the intentional bombing of the hospital, “It’s that old thing: got to learn how to shoot straight.”
There was, however, a note of warning from the President, delivered while in Tel Aviv. Remarking on comparisons of the Hamas attacks on Israel as the country’s own version of 9/11, Biden accepted that, “Justice must be done. But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11 we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.” Given that these mistakes involved a two-decade war in Afghanistan and a disastrous, destabilising invasion of Iraq that constituted a crime against peace while releasing the monster of sectarianism, the remark must surely win an award for understatement.
Biden’s Israel gambit also lends itself to the prospect for further mistakes. To take the position that Israel is essentially above reproach, certainly publicly, is to flirt with a power potentially engaged in acts of genocide. The line between rogue state and ennobled avenger becomes blurry.
While international law is exacting about the bar on what constitutes genocide (there can be no other inference, essentially, of an intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group), statements made by Israeli officials, the chilling dehumanising rhetoric towards Palestinians, the collective punishment of the siege, and the evacuation orders of over a million Gaza residents do not auger well for the historical record.
That record is already bulking, aided by suggestions that the Gaza Strip we emptied. Calcalist, an Israeli business daily, was first to report on a plan from Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel to forcibly transfer Gazans into the Sinai Peninsula. Doing so would “yield positive and long-term strategic results”. While the paper cautions readers about the influence Gamliel exerts in the government, the idea of relocating and ensuring a “final settlement of the entire Gaza population,” is something the Misgav institute for National Security & Zionist Strategy finds entirely palatable.
In an emergency briefing paper published this month, expert lawyers of the US-based Center for Constitutional Rights asserted that there was a “plausible and credible case, based on factual evidence, that Israel is attempting to commit, if not actively committing, the crime of genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory, and specifically against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”
The authors also warned that the US “is not only failing to uphold its obligation to prevent the commission of genocide, but there is a plausible and credible case to be made that the United States’ actions to further the Israeli military operation, closure and campaign against the Palestinian population in Gaza, rise to the level of complicity in the crime under international law.”
These policies have all been subsumed under the elastic netting of “self-defence”, a term that solidly binds Israel and the United States to an expansive use of retaliatory force. It has assumed the standing of holy writ in US foreign policy, shielding Israel from its more exuberant uses of violence. On October 18, for instance, the US rejected a Brazil-sponsored resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” as it, in the words of US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, “made no mention of Israel’s right of self-defence.” Every nation of the world had “the inherent right to self-defence, as reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter.” If so inherent, why expressly mention it?
On October 25, sharing the podium with his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Rose Garden, Biden reiterated the position that Israel not only had the right but a “responsibility to respond to the slaughter of their people. And we will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists. That’s a guarantee.”
Sophistically, he sought to separate Hamas from the Palestinian people, a chaff-from-wheat exercise that Israeli politicians and a number of security personnel have distinctly refused to do. “Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians, and it’s despicable and, not surprisingly, cowardly as well.” The task for Israel, then, was positively Sisyphean: “to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect civilians.”
With such a gulf between rhetoric and reality, the world’s most powerful cue card reader also made sure he would partake in the finest traditions of the IDF public relations effort, disputing the casualty lists released by the Hamas-run health ministry. “I have no notion that Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war.” At a tag of over 7,000 dead and rising, that’s a considerable amount of expended innocence.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
8 commentsLogin here Register here
The US knows a great deal about collateral damage . Experts there. A saying applied to the empire it often resembles ” they made a desert and called it peace” Gaza , previously a prison , is becoming a mass burial ground of rubble , a charnel house , in the cruelest imaginable way. One wrong never cancels out another, it mutiplies it .
“Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians, and it’s despicable and, not surprisingly, cowardly as well.”
This is true. Hamas doesn’t give a flying fuck aboput Palestine or Palestinian people. They’re an excuse for Hamas’ stated aim of totally eliminating both Israel and Jewish people.
The Israeli government is every bit as bad; the only difference between the two is that Israel has the military power to do more damage. And, boy, are they ever revelling in that. Scum, the lot of them.
The US and its Western allies used the logic of the domino effect in their false flaged war in Vietnam ( the false claim that USN Madox was attacked by the North Vietnamese). The logic was if it can happen to Vietnam then no country in the region is safe from being taken over.
This very same logic is being used by the Kiev government and NATO on Ukraine sovereignty.
Then surely the Paledtinians can use the same logic.
Once the Palestinians have been delt with which country will be next to be exterminated by the West.
Israel made HAMAS and the USA made Israel.
Their ideologies differ but both sides were helped along by larger powers for self interested political reasons.
Biden doesn’t trust HAMAS records for deaths?
Oh! That’s right! Biden never thought he would see ACTUAL beheaded babies and children.
First casualty of war or the callous use of others for political swag.
Bitter conflict usually requires some historical perspective…
Palestine was part of the Ottoman Empire for 300 or 400 years before WW1.
The Ottoman Empire lost WW1 and Britain was the successor in some of its territories, including Palestine.
Palestine had not been a separate country, it was a region or territory.
Jews, Muslims and a Christians lived there for thousands of years.
During the late 1800s Jews in Europe were persecuted across the continent, and they began to develop a sense that they should have a homeland.
When Britain became the governing body of Palestine in 1917, they announced that they would support the creation of a separate state for Israel and another for Arab Palestinians, it was the “2 state solution”
This proposal was resisted by the Arab League for 31 years, until Israel was formally and legally created by the United Nations in 1948.
Israel accepted the 2 state solution, the Arab League rejected even the concept.
Instead Israel’s neighbours declared war on the day it was created.
And invaded again in 1967 and 1973.
Israel took territory as a result of the attempted invasion.
Israel maintained the territory as a buffer zone as it was only about 10 km wide in parts.
Unfortunately settlements started to germinate in the occupied territory.
Israel is surrounded by neighbours that are either committed to its elimination, or have been.
The hostile neighbours have caused Israel to develop a siege mentality and become about as harsh and brutal as those that seek to destroy it.
It is a debacle and a tragedy.
Can’t work my old country out.
One the one hand they vilify Jews, on the other they support Israel.
Neither is called for. But on the latter, I want them to support peace.
Can’t see them doing that though.
From contacts in my previous job I’ve heard some very damning stuff. Like what an Israel soldier did to a young Lebanese baby in a refugee camp, the details of which are too gruesome to discuss here.
The other was from an Israeli soldier, distraught and in tears when confessing that his own country opened fire on a tourist bus solely for the purpose of blaming it on the Palestinians. They killed their own people ffs.
Please note that the latter is not confirmed, and I imagine, never will be. But the whistleblower was very convincing.
The US is complicit in every Palistinian death. It always was.