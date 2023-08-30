Bidenomics: Four Charts (to upset the doubters)

Facebook

Bidenomics: Four Charts (to upset the doubters)

Image from thedailybeast.com (Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty)

I do not believe that the President of the US is personally responsible for the state of the US economy. No rational person could believe such a thing.

However, lots of right-wing commentators want to assert that Biden is single-handedly destroying the US economy. They propose that the advent of ‘Bidenomics’ has led to soaring inflation, growing unemployment, stagnant wages, and a stock exchange headed south.

This is bullshit. All of it. The correlation between who might be president, and the condition of the US economy, is tentative at best. But even if there was a direct and uncomplicated correlation, the whole ‘Bidenomics’ narrative is still bullshit.

The next time a right-winger wants to spout nonsense about ‘Bidenomics’, first refer them to the following four charts, then advise them to either piss-off, or stop parading their ignorance in public.

While such an exposure to reality is unlikely to stop them talking bullshit, it will make you feel better. Plus, you will have avoided the need to talk any further with a fool.

Win/Win.

Sources:

 

Inflation:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1312060/us-inflation-rate-federal-reserve-interest-rate-monthly/

 

Wages:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1312060/us-inflation-rate-federal-reserve-interest-rate-monthly/

 

Stock Market:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1312060/us-inflation-rate-federal-reserve-interest-rate-monthly/

 

Employment:

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1312060/us-inflation-rate-federal-reserve-interest-rate-monthly/

 

