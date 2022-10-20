Beyond a Reasonable Doubt !
The jury of eight women and four men have retired to consider their verdict in the Lehrmann trial : there had been sixteen jurors empanelled (ten women and six men) who attended throughout the trial just in case any were ‘sin-binned’ or otherwise indisposed and unable to participate – as it turned out none were, so four had to be dropped by drawing lots.
The jurors, individually, have to deduce from the evidence a conclusion based on their own life experience as to whether a sexual assault involving actual penetration occurred and if it did that it was without consent. The law can be quite clinical about what must have occurred and consent cannot be considered as given whilst unconscious, under the influence of drugs or alcohol or whilst asleep.
The jury will have to be unanimous (the judge has already ruled out a majority decision) in their finding and it must be to the standard of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’. On the balance of probabilities is not good enough, that is a civil standard and this is a criminal trial. Their determination of what occurred in the early hours in a minister’s office in 2019 and the evidence presented has to convince each of them individually that the alleged crime took place.
The judge will not explain what ‘a reasonable doubt’ means or why they must go ‘beyond’ that standard to reach their conclusion Those twelve citizens need to understand individually what is meant, based on their life experience and their comprehension of the English language. Therein lies a fundamental problem as in this multicultural society we don’t require prospective jurors to demonstrate their proficiency with the English language.
The accused, of course, has remained silent throughout and beyond maintaining that nothing actually happened has relied on the ‘presumption of his innocence’, the right that extends to us all if accused of a crime. His defence counsel and the judge reminded the jury he was within his rights to stay silent, and that they should draw no inferences from the fact that he chose not to give evidence in the trial.
It is for those making the accusations and bringing the charges to provide evidence and prove every element of the alleged crime, to a standard that is ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ and, if a doubt reasonably based, exists in the mind of any one of them, then the accused must be acquitted : that’s how the system works.
This is a file note and not a commentary on this trial or the evidence or the culpability of the accused or the veracity of the complainants evidence, that comes later. At the present time the jury are considering their verdict and we must await that outcome.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
1,384 total views, 1,384 views today
6 commentsLogin here Register here
At least you know who’s on trial, Terry.
Over at News Corp they can’t seem to make up their mind.
TM
Good to remind ourselves;
That we are all innocent untill proven guilty
That the accuser has to prove their accusation.
That guilt is beyond doubt.
Having said that, I am well aware, that in the case of none consual sex, it is extremely difficult to prove unless the evidence is overwealming.
For those men who take advantage of women, who are clearly not in control of their senses, they makes themselves a rather pathetic figure, let alone a man.
If a man did what he was accused then I hope he is found gulity, but if there is any reasonable doubt he should be acquitted.
After all, thought the ages, many men and women have been executed or served terrible retribution for crimes they are subsequently found to be innocent.
I don’t think the charge was rape.
Florence
‘The penetrative sexual offence is described as: ‘rape’ in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania; ‘sexual assault’ in NSW; ‘sexual intercourse without consent’ in the ACT and the Northern Territory; and ‘sexual penetration without consent’ in Western Australia. ‘
This offence allegedly occurred in the ACT and is being heard in the ACT so it is ‘sexual intercourse without consent’. Only the media have chosen to use the term ‘rape’.
There needs to be a reassessment of how potential sexual assault crimes are dealt with; proving a crime “beyond reasonable doubt” is, while not impossible, far harder than with any other offence. The system favours the accused to such a degree that a fair and balanced examination of events is almost unachievable, especially when, as is the case with the majority of sexual offences, the accused is known to the complainant.
I don’t know how to balance fairness and justice in such cases. Legal systems are blunt and unwieldy tools when we need something with the delicacy and acuity of a tiny sewing needle.
Terry, I think I’ve got this right (but I’m open to debate):
I don’t want to see Lehrmann convicted of rape. Instead, I want to see justice served. If convicting Lehrmann is as a consequence of that, then I’m more than satisfied.
But as leefe alluded to and as I’ve seen in my former life, courts can and do get it wrong.
Personally, I think it’ll be hard to charge Lehrmann. It’s hard to get a criminal conviction at any time, let alone when the jury has to be unanimous and be beyond any reasonable doubt.
Either outcome will no doubt be appealed.
We could be here a fair while.