Best man for the job or someone needing an escape route?
Far be it from me to suggest a politician has ever done anything wrong – mainly because they make sure everything they do is considered “within the rules” they set, and secondly because they have an unhealthy penchant for defamation suits.
So it is with no comment that I provide the following information regarding John Barilaro.
On October 4 last year, John Barilaro resigned as NSW Deputy Premier. A few days later, it was reported that he and his wife had “quietly” split up.
On October 25, Mr Barilaro was called to give evidence at the ICAC investigation into Gladys Berejiklian. He stated that she should have declared her relationship with Daryl McGuire. In what may have been a warning from Ms Berejiklian’s legal team, Barilaro was then asked (three times) if he had declared all of his intimate personal relationships to the Premier. His attempt at answering that “difficult question” can be viewed here.
As reported by Shane Dowling, two days later, a person sent a complaint to the NSW ICAC suggesting that John Barilaro had perjured himself when he stated that he had declared all intimate relationships and alleging that he was currently in a personal relationship that he had failed to declare. ICAC responded on December 1, thanking the complainant for “drawing this matter to our attention”, adding that “this information will assist with the ongoing work of the Commission”.
On December 11, the Daily Telegraph published a story about the “new woman” in Barilaro’s life – his former media advisor Jennifer Lugsdin.
In early October, the SMH reported “Barilaro’s long-time media adviser and uber-loyalist Jennifer Lugsdin” had taken a new job in September as a senior media adviser at Investment NSW.
That’s the same Investment NSW whose CEO Amy Brown, also a former subordinate of Barilaro’s, chose Barilaro for a very high-paying post politics job in a role he created when Deputy Premier.
There are other questions swirling around that ICAC has taken an interest in about public money given by Barilaro to bodies connected with Angus Taylor and his family. It’s worth noting that Angus Taylor’s sister-in-law, Bronnie, is deputy leader of the NSW Nationals party. Her husband Duncan has been the CEO of an organisation that has received millions in government grants.
I can understand why Barilaro might want a fresh start in a new country away from inconvenient questions of both a personal and professional nature.
What I can’t understand is what qualifications or expertise make him the best candidate in the world for a job he created, which will cost the public purse a motza, whose function and benefit no-one seems able to explain.
Hello ICAC,goodbye Giovanni.
Australia had become a banana non republic, barely a democracy. Can’t mr pork barrelaro be investigated, banned from taking that job? Will Labor intervene? The greens? I am sure he is innocent, but needs to remain here to be cleared.
Barilaro will be able to get together for cocktails – Manhattans perhaps – with his old mate Arfur See-no-donors who I believe is still representing Australia in the US.
Why do the Sopranos come to mind ?
We could not choose a more appropriate candidate for the “school for Scoundrels” that is Washington to date.
Its gripping news that one day they uphold a law permitting guns to be carried as a basic right (fortifying schools to appease the wimps) by their loyal citizens.
The next they decide what 50% of the population is allowed to do with their bodies, or maybe thats simply a bold move to distract the taxpayers from more diobolical behaviour.
And we treat the country like its somewhere we all aspire to live………bonkers.
USA is ruined, broken, and run casually by the likes of our errant pollies.
Nothing makes me sick.
Douglas Pritchard
The interesting point is that what the Supreme Court are doing in America is narrow black-letter law : it is blunt without nuance.
On guns what they have said, in essence, is that the second amendment (the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.) is a Constitutional guarantee and the states (in this case New York) cannot trump the constitution : so laws governing the right to keep and bear arms can only be amended or instituted federally by the Supreme Court in accordance with the Constitution.
On abortion the argument is reversed : as I understand it they argue, Roe v Wade cannot stand as it is a federal decision trumping states rights : but only a state has the legal power to enact legislation in this area (the federal jurisdiction has no constitutional authority to do so) : so the individual states have to set their own laws on abortion as, in fact, is the case in Australia.
It is convoluted unbending law but, as is the case here, the US government can only exercise power where such power is granted to it by the constitution and they don’t have that power over abortion but they do over guns.
That’s my understanding and I would be happy to have anybody correct or enlarge on what I have attempted to rationalise.
Constitutions, laws, and jurisdictions can all be changed. This decision won’t stop abortions. Those who can afford it will travel to have them and the poor will go to the backyards again. Will the morning after pill be sold on the black market? It’s utter rubbish. Family planning clinics saved women here long before the government said it was ok. I hope the same will happen there.
Supreme Court judges can sit there in silly get-ups making people bow and banging gavels. As if that will make women cede control of their own bodies. These laws will be renowned for their lack of compliance and for the violence they may re-ignite.