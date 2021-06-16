Being woeful gets the thumbs up!

By Kathryn

If Australians are stupid enough to buy a stinking, Z-rated Murdoch rag that will permanently pollute their minds, muddy the waters with misinformation and blatantly support the worst, most corrupt, inept, non-achieving and dangerously undemocratic government in living memory, then they will – most definitely – deserve the appalling, rigidly conservative, Neanderthal miscreants that they vote into power! Anyone with an IQ >10 has already realised that this is an unspeakably depraved regime overflowing with skirt-lifting misogynists (even alleged rapists), stone cold, callously inhumane sociopaths, war mongering megalomaniacs and totally corrupt, self-serving capitalists who don’t give a rat’s behind about anyone or anything but themselves! The LNP is currently led by a useless, publicity-seeking bible-thumping hypocrite who, in reality, is nothing more than a morally bankrupt, callously inhumane, inept member of a lunatic religious cult who will only be remembered for scuttling away to Hawaii during the worst fires in Australian history!

Wake up, Australia!

There are three types of LNP voters:

(1) Obscenely rich, self-serving, billionaires (like Gina Rinehart, Gerry Harvey, Twiggy Forrest, et al) who know that their obscene wealth (combined with an unfairly low level of tax-paying contribution) will be doubled and protected by an elitist government who despises anyone who is on a pension, struggling, or on any type of welfare. It is these type of multi-billionaires who protect their wealth by becoming huge donors to the LNP neoliberal “cause”. It is these multi-billionaires in the Top 1% who are the only priority with the LNP – besides the LNP themselves, of course – everyone else (that is you and I) are dirt under the LNP’s feet!

(2) Working- or middle-class Australians who, somehow, falsely believe that the LNP will protect their best interests which is akin to haemophiliacs putting all their trust into Dracula! Really? These misguided people, sadly, believe everything they inhale from the Daily Terrorgraph or some other repugnant, totally biased Murdoch rag, are deluded beyond reason and keep voting for an elitist, dangerously undemocratic regime that works against them in so many ways: tearing down Medicare, destroying our environment, defunding our children’s education and selling off and privatising just about everything Australians value!

(3) Uneducated, politically-disconnected fools who are about as dumb as a box of bricks! These people don’t know a thing about politics; they don’t bother to do the slightest research on the type of right-wing-extremist sociopaths they keep putting into power and inflicting on the rest of us! Not only do they not know about politics, they don’t care! It doesn’t matter how bad, how corrupt, how inept, how callously inhumane, how self-serving, how depraved and/or how deviant the LNP become – and, let’s face it, the LNP cannot get much worse – it is people like this who just keep voting for them over and over again! Willingly dumbed down to oblivion by Murdoch, their lives – and the lives of their children – are being destroyed by the very government they blindly support!

Hey, LNP supporters, which category do you fit in? Rich and self-serving? Working- or middle-class, pretentious and totally misinformed or just incredibly dumb, politically disconnected and gullible?

Either or, an appalling government and an equally appalling prime minister gets the thumbs up from you guys. Sad.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



