Barnaby thinks being in government is for looking after your mates. So does his mate Gina.
When Barnaby Joyce regained the leadership of the Nationals in June last year, no-one could have been happier than his dear friend and supporter, Gina Rinehart.
She immediately offered to host a party for him. Those VIPs lucky enough to secure an invitation to spend an evening with Barnaby and Gina at her palatial coastal hideaway in Noosa could secure their spot for a mere $10,000 a head.
At a fundraiser for Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien shortly after their soiree, Barnaby sang Gina’s praises, which Ms Rinehart has graciously shared with us on her website.
Mr Joyce spoke of the LNP’s belief in the importance of the individual to be master of their own game as opposed to being controlled by the state.
He praised the efforts of his long-time “mate”, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, who attended the event.
“Gina is one of the most powerful women in the world,” he said. “If we had more Gina’s we’d have a more powerful nation,” he said.
Barnaby holds a special place in the wallet that occupies the space where Ms Rinehart’s heart should be.
In 2011, Joyce was one of three Coalition MPs flown on Rinehart’s private jet to Hyderabad in India for the wedding of the granddaughter of a coal-mining associate.
In 2013, she donated $50,000 to his election campaign for the lower house seat of New England.
In 2017, pursuant to personal correspondence with Ms Rinehart, Barnaby’s department donated $60,000 towards hosting National Agricultural and Related Industries Day. Imagine his surprise when, at said event, he was named a “champion of farming” and awarded a $40,000 personal cheque from Gina.
After being initially “humbled” and saying he was going to use it to fix up his farm, Barnaby later returned the cheque following a perhaps predictable public backlash.
Gina is not the only mate Barnaby looks after, as revealed by his conversation with irrigators in a Shepparton pub.
Responsibility for water was handed to the Nationals as part of the party’s coalition agreement with the Liberal Party in 2015.
After a Four Corners program showing alleged (must we really keep saying that?) water theft in the Murray-Darling Basin, Joyce rushed to reassure irrigators that he was there to protect their interests.
“We have taken water, put it back into agriculture, so we could look after you and make sure we don’t have the greenies running the show basically sending you out the back door, and that was a hard ask,” he said in the recording.
“A couple of nights ago on Four Corners, you know what that’s all about? It’s about them trying to take more water off you, trying to create a calamity. A calamity for which the solution is to take more water off you, shut more of your towns down.”
In Joyce’s mind, it is the ABC creating the calamity. Tell that to the fish.
According to Barnaby, “One of the most effective forms of recycling of capital is in water infrastructure, because water is wealth and a dam is a bank.”
Even talking about water infrastructure can make some people wealthy.
Take Urannah dam, for example.
In July 2021, Barnaby Joyce issued a press release about delivering funds to keep the idea moving:
“The Australian Government is fully funding the $22.65 million business case and approvals project, which is expected to be completed in mid-2022. The Australian Government also previously committed $3 million to fund a feasibility study for the project.”
In fact, he missed another $2 million grant given to the project by Angus Taylor in 2020.
Without going into exhaustive detail, since 2016, this project has received 4 different grants from 3 different ministers and 3 different funds.
The grants have ostensibly been given to different companies except, via non-transparent funding and subcontracting arrangements, they all come back to Bowen River Utilities – a company that, according to the Guardian, is worth $100 on paper and whose sole director is John Cotter Jr, a former member of the LNP executive and active fundraiser and donor, who employs Jason Frecklington, husband of former Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington.
Bowen River Utilities also happens to be the proponent of the Urannah dam though it is unclear how they could possibly come up with the multi-billion dollar price tag to build it. They also have no expertise to do the required studies. Or do they just get $27.65 million of taxpayer funds to do their business case to sell to prospective investors?
Additonal to the dam, the proposal also includes a 22,500 hectare agricultural precinct, as well as water for mining projects and urban areas, and a hydro-electric power station.
Documents submitted by Bowen River Utilities to the federal government for environmental assessment show they have consulted major coalmine operators in the Bowen Basin about buying water from Urannah.
Gina wants more dams, among other things like more land-clearing, special economic zones in northern Australia, the elimination of payroll tax and stamp duty, and for pensioners to be able to fill the labour shortage without losing part of their pension. Always on the lookout for cheap labour, our Gina.
Barnaby and Gina are mates – what Gina wants, Barnaby will find a way to make us pay for.
What a Putrid Pair of fellatio friendly schemers and screwers, the fat frau of the west and the drunken dicky drooler from New England…Let us pock, pillage, hole, scar, scrape, pollute, all for foreign glory and cash. Meanwhile we are sick, suffering, shortchanged, shafted, shammed and sharked by filthy corporations and their bumboys and joygirls who front this maggoting.
“Taking care of mates” seems to be the primary rule in the LNP … everything from the AWM to the Fairwork Commission and sundry myriad offices in between.
Gina wants more dams to provide the water necessary for coal mining operations in the Galilee Basin Qld.
Beetrooter has many fine characteristics including adultery, alcoholism, bigot, corrupt, deceptive, egotist, fornication, harassment and misogyny. And the Tamworth ladies just love these outstanding qualities in their men.
How can anyone vote for such a corrupt person
I wonder if the barnyard rooter ever cast his leacherous gaze over the ample folds of flesh that consist of the obese slob from the west. Could be satisfying for both of them, after all they do like to take everything to the extreme, squaffing and rollicking all over the bedsheets.
The prim and proper ladies of New England must be very envious that they help keep the rooter in clover, but get very little personal satisfaction out of it.
Thanks, Kaye.
Yet more rorts! Unbelievable.
I wish Albo would come out and SAY SOMETHING!
I don’t think Gina Rinehart would be anywhere as significant today without her massive inheritance from her father, Lang Hancock
I like the photo BBBJ Barnstormerby bustin’ gigolo moves on Gina the Hutt.
I’m kinda beyond being jawdropped or hardhackled by any extra revelations of the dodgy dealings and personal failings of the gut-rotted brain-damaged cock-compassed scammer with goldcard left in charge of straya when ‘scomo’ the delusional marketer goes AWOL
I wonder how long it be before The Beetroot’s little brain takes over and starts the rest of him to wander in search of new horizons to root.
I agree, Albo needs to speak out but we need an article by Kaye about Labor support of fossil fuels and perhaps water turpitudes. Not to speak of refugee cruelties. And what about the dangerous powers given certain ministers, which may overrule the apparent greed of certain sports officials but may also let in sportspeople, celebrities or au pairs without any controls or transparency .
Is it possible we can find people any more REVOLTING that Barnyard Joyce, Gina Swineheartless (the selfish entitled billionaire daughter of an absolutely contemptible racist), Peter Dutton (a frothing-at-the-mouth political psychopath who’s level of brutal inhumanity has received worldwide condemnation), Tony Abbott (who will go down in history as one of the worst, most pugnacious misogynists ever seen in politics), Rupert Murdoch (who, despite contemptuously tossing his Australian citizenship in the bin to become a 100% American, STILL manages to manipulate and control his puppets in the LNP from afar) and, of course, the smirking, cynical, totally corrupt, Sloth Morrison who is an irrational, signed-up member of the notorious paedophile-protecting CULT of Hillsong ???
It appears that the LNP are spoilt for choice for unspeakably depraved, lying, conniving political parasites; none of them capable of even PRETENDING to lead this nation and ALL of them rotten to the core; crawling and doing EVERYTHING they can to further enrich and empower THEMSELVES and their disreputable billionaire donors (like Swineheartless) at the expense of ordinary working- and middle-class Australians! Australia is suffering from a Middle Ages syndrome where we have just been through the worst, most destructive NINE straight years of anni horribiles that has seen the LNP on a path of annihilation and non-stop environmental vandalism, destroying everything in their path and defunding EVERYTHING Australians cherish!
FFS, kick the totally corrupt, elitist psychopaths in the LNP to the GUTTER at the next Federal election because THAT is right where they REALLY belong!!
GL
Whenever BJ Barnaby doth roam the wherever-else,
be-it research trips to foreign shores or duties closer to home,
BJ Barnum maintains a leery keen eye-out for flash bits’o kit,
and always stands ready to throw some hay at the heifers.
Nowendoc represent!
Josphus,
“Labor has been saying for months now, that if these refugees are able to live in the community they should do so,” Keneally said.
“In fact, we agreed with Peter Dutton, when he said it was more cost-effective to have these people living in the community while the outcome of their cases are determined. It is really now up to Karen Andrews to explain why that’s not happening.”
I don’t really understand that because 25 of those in the Park Hotel have been determined to be refugees. We shall see how Labor deals with that.
Re the fossil fuels, I will do that. Labor have been disappointing.
I hear Barnaby is getting married again. Here they are in professional mode…..
Nowendoc is a village that the main viaway twixt Glouchester and Uralla missed by a few hundred metres.
It has road signage bristling with promise of hospitably safe amenity,
but I suspect that might be a ploy to lure passersby into mischance (think ‘Cars that ate Paris’ with lower budget).
At Nowendoc polling station in the 2019 fed-elect,
Out of 75 eligable voters, 60 voted 1 BJ (86.51%), a drop of nearly 10% from 2016’s near-unanymous result.
The 11 assorted combined rejection-note/encouragement-award ballots were split between GRN, CDP, UAP & a few INDIs.
Yay to some rumblings of conscience in the hills!
Ps, 4 Nowendocians chose to lodge their articulation of ambitions for electoral representation in the form of crudely crayoned anatomical depictions.
These were officially counted as invalid informals, but consensus round the spitoon in the bulldust-floored local pub is that those dicpics were really meant to be votes for Barnaby.
No wonder we never see a tree-hugging Greenie in power, when they’ve got the hubris of the Black-Lipped Coal Kissers to deal with.
A lot of people are embarrassed that this sot is our deputy prime minister. Me? I’m disgusted.
Barnaby Joyce, Deputy Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia.
Ethically embarrassing.
Morally disgusting.
Intellectually infuriating.
The chainsmoking alcoholic who advocates a science-sceptic approach to planetary health,
and high-horses on virtues of faith whilst indulging in adulterous deceits.
A befouler of the nest his chicks will inherit.
Benthos lifted into scum.
Another unedifying example of our Deputy PM at work…..