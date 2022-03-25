Barnaby Joyce is an idiot
There are so many things that come to mind with that headline – like when Barnaby Joyce wrote off an $80,000 government Toyota LandCruiser wagon by driving it into a flooded creek on the way to his northern NSW grazing property. Or when he had unprotected extramarital sex with a staffer and got her pregnant. Or when he turned up drunk at work. Those are the sort of personal lapses of judgement you worry about with teenage kids.
Of far more concern is Barnaby’s full speed ahead, “get ‘er done” approach to infrastructure, be it the NBN, dams, or inland rail. These are all major projects that require significant planning to get them right but Barnaby gets annoyed with that sort of trivial impediment to his announcements.
In June 2016, Joyce appeared on Q&A where he said the majority of people only wanted 25mbps download speed and fibre to the premises NBN would be a waste.
“We have to try and always do things within our means to repay the debt that we have and that, unfortunately, is the raw rule of economics, trying to do as much as we can to make sure we run a tight ship,” said Barnaby.
Joyce added that returning to Labor’s FTTP version of the NBN would cost the Government an extra $30 billion and take six to eight years longer to deploy than the Coalition’s Multi-Technology Mix version of the NBN – a claim that has proven to be false.
With the government’s MTM $27 billion over budget and four years behind schedule, they finally announced an extra $4.5 billion to upgrade to FttP that “will give up to 75 per cent of fixed line premises across regional and metropolitan Australia access to ultra-fast broadband by 2023”…. maybe.
The concept of “do it once and do it right” was lost on the LNP who thought the internet was for playing games and watching movies.
Now Barnaby is insisting that we spend more than $600,000 to provide a single fibre connection to a business in his electorate. In his letter requesting government funding, Joyce said the upgrade was “urgently needed to address the continued increases in bandwidth required at Costa’s Guyra facilities for the many software and online systems utilised to support the company’s high-tech practices and equipment used to achieve greater yield efficiencies”.
Bugger the little people who can’t access their emails or whose kids can’t sign in for online learning.
Barnaby brings this same level of foresight and planning to his fetish for building dams.
After drip feeding millions to an LNP donor and party operative, through various companies that all lead back to the same guy, for feasibility studies and business cases, Barnaby is sick of waiting and announced $5.4 billion in funding.
“We’ve done the homework on Hells Gates Dam and it’s now time to get on and build it. We have put our money on the table, so let’s cut the green tape, get the approvals and get it done.”
The dam proposals have not been scrutinised by the government’s own National Water Grid advisory board; the Hells Gates plan does not have an environmental impact study (no study is even in development); nor does it have a detailed business case.
So far, Barnaby wants dams to deal with droughts, requiring them to be full, floods, requiring them to be empty, and hydro-electricity, requiring them to be flowing. I’m not sure how he hopes to achieve that.
Joyce is also in a rush to get his pet boondoggle, the inland rail, underway. Four years after the project – worth $14.5bn and counting – was announced, about 130km of trach have been laid and we still don’t know the final route.
As reported in the Guardian:
“Some of those communities that will be most affected by the project are raising serious questions about who will really benefit from the massive outlay: big business or local towns?
Regional farmers have expressed alarm as their land is cut in two by the tracks and they question why local landscape knowledge has been ignored, particularly when it comes to flood risk.”
Sounds like another Joyce disaster in the making.
Barnaby likes to boast to the guys in the front bar that he can blackmail the government into giving him what he wants.
“We’ve taken water and put it back into agriculture so we can look after you and make sure we don’t have the greenies running the show basically sending you out the back door. That was a hard ask but we did it,” he told farmers at a Shepparton pub, saying an ABC Four Corners investigation into alleged water rorting in the Murray Darling Basin was trying to “create a calamity” from which Barnaby would save them.
At the time, the South Australian Water Minister Ian Hunter called for Joyce’s removal.
“He is absolutely incapable of doing the job he has been given,” he said.
I can only concur. Barnaby should never be put in a position of responsibility – he’s a very expensive idiot.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
18 commentsLogin here Register here
On a side note: Got this from a friend a few minutes ago. Danish road safety council message. Hilarious.
We could discuss whether B Joyce is a complete idiot, or is it incomplete? Has he or hasn’t he the brains of a sheep? Has he a special alarm clock so he can get up himself in the morning? The current version of the country party is not very national, and its regional approach is untrustworthy, as farmer, graziers, horticulturalists, townsfolk are betrayed by professional and corporate interests, many overseas, and with slimy recruits from the old ranks getting snouts into troughs, a la Anderson, Vaile, etc. Australia is very urbanised, and one conservative group embraces finance, investment, speculation,. media, money, controls in planning and organisation.., while another is a representative historically of fights for wages, conditions, amenities, health, education, leisure. Many rural people are thus bemused, confused, misled, rented, compromised, loyal enough, betrayed often, seekers of something for the district. Districts very often are wiped of banks, police, schools, services, futures. The weather worried Hanrahan; what would he do now to contemplate policy on climate? This land has been bashed and bullied by its self proclaimed managers. It must stop and types like Joyce and past leaders of the country party now grubbing up fortunes from white anting and betrayal must also be gone, never to return. Earl Page and Artie Fadden would sneer and be sickened by the decline under the Anthony disease and its consequences.
Actually, the late Shane Warne was a sporting version of Barney Rubble… and Aussies adored him for much the same reasons as Joyce’s constituents elect Joyce. It is interesting the fuss made of Warne when a much more deserving Rod Marsh was farewelled with less fanfare and more dignity.
Warnie was good at his job – unlike Bananababy
I don’t think Marsh ever wanted the celebrity treatment. He was a fine cricketer and did a lot to help the later generations in the sport. I was horrified when he retired being so used to him behind the stumps.
Few would argue that Bananaby isn’t an idiot but then again SOMEBODY keeps voting for him!
Phil Pryor, very well stated and observed. As voters, people should follow, at the very least, the underlying philosophy of a political group as their lodestone … single issues and last-minute personalities only being taken into the mix when considering true Independents. To be bamboozled to vote for a local representative (discounting what the long-term, historical overall party stance may be) is a recipe for continued problems such as are seen now. A situation resulting from ordinary voters voting against their own best interests and the best interesting of the majority of the country. Think their would be better outcomes IF that lodestone was held closely to the chest … and a focus kept on “following the money”.
The only thing missing from Bananabay is the sign around his neck, “Buy me alcohol and put brown envelopes in my pocket and I’m yours for life.”
One thing is very obvious in politics, Most are in it for THEMSELVES! Even if they do things for their constituents, they are usually rewarded in some way. Bananaby is no exception, he has no accountability, bends the situation to suit himself, and claims some reward.
He ignores science, recommendations, and reviews and admits to going with his gut… which worked so well for him in that “Government” Land Cruiser, with no consequences for bad judgment! He just got another one… despite his lack of judgment! Yet he lets his constituents languish, giving excuses, rather than delivering – while playing with the big boys and receiving rewards. I clearly do not understand how some of these people remain in office…because the people who vote them in are reasonably intelligent… maybe it just comes down to brand loyalty… the “ol Ford Vs Holden mentality.. No one is better than my brand! Stupidity really, they all have pros … and cons, but no one wants to shake the tree… Earthquake PLEASE
I have often driven the Newell from Victoria to Queensland,most recently since the beginning of February, and have been surprised at the obvious work involved in upgrading the line which IS part of the supposed ‘Inland railway’. I wonder how much of this is to convince voters that it is a done thing and. soon to show benefits. The mere fact that it cannot go north of the Qld border without serious negotiations. There is massive opposition around Millmerran for a start.
Although no one in their right mind would dispute the statement that Barnaby is an idiot, it lends itself to the question, “what of the voters who encouraged him?”
When Barnaby returned to the position as Deputy Prime Minister he more than doubled his pay to $433,575 a year.
As a backbencher he was only on $211,500 and as he let us know several times he was maintaining two families. He conceded that this salary was nothing to complain about, but with four daughters from his first marriage to help support and his new partner and two young boys, it was harder than it might appear for the former small town accountant. “It’s not that I’m not getting money, it’s just that it’s spread so thin,” he said. “You’re on $211,000 a year for God’s sake. I get that. But it’s not just for me. I split it, I cover all my responsibilities and then you live with what you’ve got left”.
Our hearts went out to him , nobody should have to try and get by on $4000 a week and still root around.
Of course the salary is only part of it : they get an accommodation allowance of $291 a night when in Canberra – many actually by a house or an apartment frequently in their spouse’s name and pay that allowance to their partner AND their partner can claim a negative gearing tax benefit if the rent doesn’t cover all outgoings.
Then you have the Comcar, the electorate allowance and any number of rorts on the side.
So, is Barnaby the idiot or are we ?
This quote says it all for New England thinking voters:
“At the time, the South Australian Water Minister Ian Hunter called for Joyce’s removal.
“He is absolutely incapable of doing the job he has been given,” he said.
I can only concur. Barnaby should never be put in a position of responsibility – he’s a very expensive idiot.”
With all the COALiiton rorts going on during this term of misgovernment, very little if anything has gone into New England The reason is very simple; the unelected political hacks of the Nazional$ do NOT waste good taxpayers money trying to buying an electorate that desperately wants to return to the 19th century within the next 22 years.
It should be pointed out that Barnaby’s partner Vicki has shares in the business that we are paying to upgrade NBN connection for. Apparently that’s ok?
I have heard from a reliable source that Akubra have relesed a new range of hats to celebrate banarnabys contributions to Planet Earth. The hats are made from recycled Alfoil, and have a well styled vent in their crown to release any hot air that may develop inside. They have a VERY wide brim, the underside of which is coloured to reduce any redness in the face of the wearer during photographic shoots. Propsals for naming the new range include “Beetrooter”, and “ReJoyce”.
They are currently being market tested in the price range of somewhere between somewhereovertherainbow and buggermethatsalot. A company spkesperson, who refused to give their name or company position, explained thatwith an calculated small market requirement what else could any prospective purchaser expect?
“At least they are not the same cost as our new nucular “Dud-one” range” was their final comment.
Barnaby Joyce us not an idiot, he is a damn sight richer than you or I will ever be and will retire on a fat pension for life, plus some very generous perks.
So who is the idiot ?
Being rich doesn’t make you smart – Gina Rinehart and James Packer are testament to that.
The point that you make, confirms that the Political system is rigged and smart people don’t necessarily need intelligence. I wouldn’t want to be in Politics, you would need to be either really good, or really stupid… Drive your $80k LandCruiser into deep water, despite obvious signs of failure…. better go to Specsavers…( or the alternative is Stupid)
With an election looming this put the frighteners up Scummo and crew. As soon as the minister said to Bananababy, “”I told him that the media was waiting outside the office, and as courtesy I was letting him know as my leader that I was going to resign from cabinet,” he said.” and when Scummo found out the money has now magically appeared in the budget.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-26/federal-cabinet-minister-threatens-to-resign-on-eve-of-budget/100941862