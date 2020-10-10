Bad form, old chap

Bad form, old chap

Image from Twitter (@TroyBramston)

Scott Morrison’s arrogance was badly showing while Anthony Albanese was delivering his reply to the budget on Wednesday.

Sometimes turning his back or preoccupied with his phone, but mostly with eyes closed, and a bored expression that could have been interpreted as being asleep. It was not a good look.

In fact, the only one to show any dignity at all was the Treasurer Josh Frydenberg who at least had enough self-esteem to look at Albanese.

However, it must also be said that the same disinterest and disrespect was shown by all government members. Morrison is known for his impatience with those who have an opposite point of view and it shows up when he is being interviewed.

When it reaches optimum annoyance, he begins to lecture and then his self-righteousness comes to the fore. Those who recall his interview with Waleed Aly will know what l’m talking about.

It is this “born to rule” attitude that gets up people’s noses, this “know your place” we are superior air of the toff that is so out of place in a modern pluralist society.

Morrison’s display of the petulant schoolboy was so Trumpish in its execution. It was the sort of thing one might expect from The Donald but not from a man allegedly well-versed in the techniques of marketing.

In short, it was just bad manners by these ostensibly, belligerent and condescending conservative megalomaniacs.

Of course, I wasn’t the only one to notice this appalling behaviour. Prominent barrister Julian Burnside was among many to criticise the PM’s deportment calling him a “disgrace.”

 

 

Journalist Troy Bramston also called him out and shared a photo which showed that only Frydenberg was looking at Albo:

 

 

Writer Van Badham said that Scott Morrison was “conspicuously posing like a petulant sook for the budget reply speech and it was an ugly look for Australian politics.”

Deputy Opposition Leader of the Legislative Council Penny Sharpe also said that the look on Scott Morrison’s face was “just awful”:

 

 

Among many to tweet their disapproval were the following:

 

 

 

 

What did you think?

My thought for the day

If you have a point you want to make then feel free to express it. However, do so with civility. Then your point of view is laced with a degree of dignity.

