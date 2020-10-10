Bad form, old chap

Scott Morrison’s arrogance was badly showing while Anthony Albanese was delivering his reply to the budget on Wednesday.

Sometimes turning his back or preoccupied with his phone, but mostly with eyes closed, and a bored expression that could have been interpreted as being asleep. It was not a good look.

In fact, the only one to show any dignity at all was the Treasurer Josh Frydenberg who at least had enough self-esteem to look at Albanese.

However, it must also be said that the same disinterest and disrespect was shown by all government members. Morrison is known for his impatience with those who have an opposite point of view and it shows up when he is being interviewed.

When it reaches optimum annoyance, he begins to lecture and then his self-righteousness comes to the fore. Those who recall his interview with Waleed Aly will know what l’m talking about.

It is this “born to rule” attitude that gets up people’s noses, this “know your place” we are superior air of the toff that is so out of place in a modern pluralist society.

Morrison’s display of the petulant schoolboy was so Trumpish in its execution. It was the sort of thing one might expect from The Donald but not from a man allegedly well-versed in the techniques of marketing.

In short, it was just bad manners by these ostensibly, belligerent and condescending conservative megalomaniacs.

Of course, I wasn’t the only one to notice this appalling behaviour. Prominent barrister Julian Burnside was among many to criticise the PM’s deportment calling him a “disgrace.”

Interesting to watch the Budget reply speech. Albanese was making some really worthwhile points.

But PM Scott Morrison sat, apparently ignoring it all, and apparently working on his mobile phone. @ScottMorrisonMP is a disgrace — Julian Burnside (@JulianBurnside) October 8, 2020

Journalist Troy Bramston also called him out and shared a photo which showed that only Frydenberg was looking at Albo:

Writer Van Badham said that Scott Morrison was “conspicuously posing like a petulant sook for the budget reply speech and it was an ugly look for Australian politics.”

Deputy Opposition Leader of the Legislative Council Penny Sharpe also said that the look on Scott Morrison’s face was “just awful”:

Watching @AlboMP 's #budgetreply. The look on Scott Morrison's face is just awful. Courtesy & respect cost nothing yet are obviously too expensive for the PM. — Penny Sharpe (@PennySharpemlc) October 8, 2020

Among many to tweet their disapproval were the following:

Politics aside, with big speeches like the budget and budget reply, I like seeing politicians listen to each other. Basic old fashioned principles of respect. Frydenberg is all eyes and ears on Albo but most of the frontbench (including the PM) are on their phones. #budgetreply — Jamila Rizvi (@JamilaRizvi) October 8, 2020

Am I wrong but I believe I saw our PM turned away from the budget in reply speech absorbed on his phone? If so I am disgusted at the lack of respect to our parliamentary process. Regardless of ideology or partisanship that was offensive and diminished our democracy. #auspol — Lesley Howard (@adropex) October 8, 2020

What did you think?

My thought for the day If you have a point you want to make then feel free to express it. However, do so with civility. Then your point of view is laced with a degree of dignity.

