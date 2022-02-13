Awww did the mean people call Scotty names? Try being queer
Scott Morrison worships at a church that deems homosexuality as a “broken-ness”, something that can be fixed with conversion therapy.
When the country overwhelmingly voted for marriage equality, Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce, the men who lead this country, both abstained despite their electorates instructing them to vote in favour.
When Israel Folau insisted that gay people would go to Hell, Scott Morrison said “He’s a good man. Good on him for standing up for his faith.”
In fact, Morrison made it his “signature” legislation to enshrine the right of the religious to vilify and actively discriminate against the queer community.
Tonight, we are going to hear how upset Jen and the girls were to hear Scotty called mean names by his colleagues and how unfair that was to read those texts out in public.
Well, Jen, how do you think gay/trans kids feel when your church preaches from the pulpit that they are an abomination who will burn in hell forever unless they give up their evil and unnatural ways? How do you think that affects gay people of faith? How must it feel to have your very identity debated by strangers? How do you think it feels to have parliament vote on who you are and what you can do?
If your husband stopped condoning and facilitating such persecution, it would do a lot more to improve his standing than cooking curries, playing the ukele (badly – seriously whose idea was that), and shoving his wife and kids in front of him to say ‘please like me’.
The P M, a Pathetic Misfit, will be juggling eggs, miming to opera, doing the hambone a la bollicky Bill, anything as a detraction from honesty, observation, comprehension. IF the people were aware, interested, judgmental, punitive, he would be up aginst a wall or down through a trapdoor for his laziness, duplicity, incapabilities, drawbacks, sloppiness, his Lies (again,) his Lies, and his even more repeated LIES.
Spot on. What an ugly, hypocritical, selfish and mean-spirited – and can I go so far as say evil man – or will I lose my house for typing it?
well said Kaye Lee,
I am hoping there comes a time when no one calls him names, or talks about him at all, except to wonder what ever became of Scotty from marketing?
Scummo is eminently insultable. His insultability level is the highest of all the federal LNP with The Reichspud in second place. Are we less likely to tone down the insultometer because it upsets him?
Not bloody likely.
Why are we caring about anything that Jen thinks?? Shes a wife, she’s not an elected representative. I could give two figs for anything she thinks or says, same for the children. How dare he parade them about to make himself likeable, it’s revolting.
Citipointe Christian College – a Pentecostal church school in Brisbane – demanded parents sign contracts agreeing that the school would distinguish boys and girls “on the basis of the individual’s biological sex” (and not their gender identity) and that “any form of sexual immorality” – it listed homosexual and bisexual acts together with bestiality, incest and paedophilia – “is sinful and offensive to God and is destructive to human relationships and society”.
Publicity got it withdrawn but what an ugly insight into what Scott and Jen’s faith really believes.
Mind you, I think Scott’s beliefs are highly transactional.
When first asked about Israel Folau, Morrison dismissed the question saying “that issue has had enough oxygen”. Three weeks later, four days before the election, he was onboard the Folau bandwagon promising his religious freedom bill to protect Israel’s right to be an ignorant hypocritical judgemental bigot.
At home with Scotty, at home with Albo. What next, down the mine with Matt Canavan or the Top Five Girlie Bars of downtown Manila with Georgie Porgie ?
The whole thing makes me nauseous !
Terence,
In the padded cells with Craig and George? In the CCP proof bunker with The Reichspud? In the sewer with Bananabay?
Scummo has no beliefs, either moral or philosophical. His focus is on the material, what he can take in exchange for giving nothing. He is convinced, and tries to convince us too, that he is doing whatever he can for the Australian people, when all he does is for himself. And now he’s roping in Jen and the girls to try and reinforce that falsehood. The girls don’t know that but Jen does, she’s a paid up member of the church of grifters. ( $550,000)
The coalition have a code that all their members subscribe to, every man and woman. The rodent coined the phrase, broad Church. Yes, a church consisting of rapists, liars, hypocrites, mendicants, thugs, number jugglers, misogynists, allied to fornicators, notwithstanding the warm fuzzy pictures by a compromised photographer in the pay of a maggoty media scroat.
Bear that in mind if anyone happens to watch Stefanovski sucking up to Scummo and Jen on Ch 9 tonight.