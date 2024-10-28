Oxfam reaction to Knesset decision

Australians sceptical of government efforts to increase recycling

Image from Planet Ark

Planet Ark Media Release

Fewer than half of all Australians believe any level of government is adequately supporting recycling improvements, new research from Planet Ark has revealed.

Just 43 per cent of those surveyed agreed that the federal government was doing enough to increase recycling rates nationally, while 44 per cent agreed their state government was doing enough in their state and 46 per cent agreed their local council was doing enough in their area.

In contrast, almost three in four Australians believe they are doing enough to increase recycling rates in their own home, revealing a belief that legislation is necessary for greater improvements in recycling rates around the country.

Municipal solid waste remains a significant contributor to overall waste levels, especially in key material streams such as clothing and other textiles, packaging, and most significantly food waste.

The research was carried out to understand attitudes towards recycling in Australia and promote waste reduction ahead of National Recycling Week (November 11-17). Established by Planet Ark in 1996, National Recycling Week provides an important platform for engaging Australians in recycling and sustainable habits.

“As one of the highest producers of waste per capita globally, Australia faces an urgent need to transform its waste and consumption habits,” said Rebecca Gilling, Planet Ark.

“National Recycling Week provides an opportunity to take collective action, reduce the need for additional resource extraction, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

The campaign’s call to action, Join the Cycle, encourages councils, workplaces, schools, and individuals to improve recycling knowledge and build better recycling practices. The campaign also urges waste reduction through other activities such as refusing or reducing consumption and repairing and reusing what we already have.

Planet Ark has produced a range of resources for Australians seeking to reduce waste and increase recycling this National Recycling Week, whether at home, work, school or within communities. To access these learning tools and guides, or additional details on how to participate in National Recycling Week 2024, visit nationalrecyclingweek.com.au.

 

