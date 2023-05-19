Australians encouraged to contribute to setting, tracking and achieving Australia’s climate change targets

Climate Change Authority Media Release

The Climate Change Authority has released a consultation paper inviting Australians to contribute their input to the Authority’s advice on the response to climate change.

The Issues paper, entitled Setting, tracking and achieving Australia’s emissions reductions targets, asks 31 questions including “what do you think Australia’s 2035 target should be?” and “what more could the Government do to help you reduce your carbon footprint?”

“Climate change affects every one of us, and the Authority’s recommendations to Government will be improved by listening to voices across the Australian economy and community. There are significant opportunities and challenges in accelerating decarbonisation, yet the pace of change must increase. Hearing people’s ideas and concerns is vital for ensuring we can present advice to the Government that is based on robust research, the most up-to-date science and the views of Australians”, Mr Brad Archer, CEO of the Climate Change Authority said.

The Authority is keen to hear from the broadest range of perspectives, especially from groups who will be particularly affected by the transition and whose voices can be lost – such as those belonging to First Nations, regional, remote and very remote communities.

The Authority is starting work on four major projects:

Advice on emissions reduction targets for Australia’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement

Advice for the Minister for Climate Change and Energy’s Annual Climate Change Statement (2023 Annual Progress Report)

Review of the Carbon Credits (Carbon Farming Initiative) Act 2011 (CFI Review)

Review of the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act 2007 (NGER Review).

“The purpose of this paper is to initiate an efficient, inclusive, and effective consultation process across these four projects. We are seeking general feedback on the Authority’s frameworks for developing advice and more detailed input on a range of issues.”

“We recognise individuals and organisations have different areas of interest. We invite people to answer as many or as few questions as they wish and to share their personal perspectives and experiences with climate change. All feedback is welcome,” Mr Archer said.

