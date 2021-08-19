Australia: To where are we advancing?

Australia: To where are we advancing?

Image from pedestrian.tv

 

This is far too good not to share, and a big hearty thank you to Jaqueline for giving us the opportunity to do so.

Let’s help this go viral.

PS: Play video with sound turned on.

  1. Jack Cade

    I sent it to all of my children.
    On my radio programme last week ( counting down the history of rock, year 1967) I played Country Joe McDonald singing ‘Fixin to die rag’ recorded live at one of the music festivals. It is now more than half a century ago, and was about the Vietnam war, but it spears all the people who love to send their kids to other countries to fight and perhaps die for nebulous causes, but principally profit.
    In the week that Uncle Sam scuttled out of Afghanistan – as he has scuttled out of many of his manufactured wars – the song seemed apposite. It is also almost unique in using sarcasm and irony, which Americans are usually deemed immune to.
    It was also the years of flower power, when caring people were supposedly yearning for peace. But in their midst the likes of Dumbya and John Howard were flourishing…
    Gladys, by the way, is now being called the Ruby Princess…but for all her myriad faults, it wasn’t her who vomited the contents of the plague ship, or the plague Delta variant flights. We all know who that was. Well, all but the Murdoch serfs.

  2. Roswell

    Wow, Jaqueline, just wow.

    I can’t add anything coz you said it all for me.

  3. Diane Larsen

    Brilliant, well done

  4. Phil Pryor

    We should not have to do things like this and complain, but, with superstitious shitskulls, loose liars, crooked cruds, hopeless harlots for money and pose, we are going backwards fast while the incrowd of thieves look after themselves and mates. Conservative crims and media maggots are ruining the old Australia and a fair go is not around now, for it is a ring of rorters and ravers.

  5. New England Cocky

    Advance Austraia where?? almost anywhere AWAY from the feral Liarbral Nazional$ COALition misgovernment … as a start to re-establishing Australian identity separate form other nations like England and the USA (United States of Apartheid).

  6. Brad Black

    It’s been a dark chapter since the mad monk, briefly lit under Turnbull only to plunged into a darker place under our current fake, faux Mo. The short video captures this perfectly.
    Now if we can just get it into the outback pubs …

