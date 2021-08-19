Australia: To where are we advancing?

Jack Cade August 19, 2021 at 12:28 pm

I sent it to all of my children.

On my radio programme last week ( counting down the history of rock, year 1967) I played Country Joe McDonald singing ‘Fixin to die rag’ recorded live at one of the music festivals. It is now more than half a century ago, and was about the Vietnam war, but it spears all the people who love to send their kids to other countries to fight and perhaps die for nebulous causes, but principally profit.

In the week that Uncle Sam scuttled out of Afghanistan – as he has scuttled out of many of his manufactured wars – the song seemed apposite. It is also almost unique in using sarcasm and irony, which Americans are usually deemed immune to.

It was also the years of flower power, when caring people were supposedly yearning for peace. But in their midst the likes of Dumbya and John Howard were flourishing…

Gladys, by the way, is now being called the Ruby Princess…but for all her myriad faults, it wasn’t her who vomited the contents of the plague ship, or the plague Delta variant flights. We all know who that was. Well, all but the Murdoch serfs.