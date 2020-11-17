Australia – The Lucky Country? – Please excuse the hollow laugh!

Lucky for whom?

Not for our First Nations, who still battle to overcome the disadvantages of an invasion which stole their lands, massacred much of their population, treated them as slaves in chain gangs, raped their women and stole their children.

Not for the refugees, fleeing war, persecution and discrimination who sought safe haven and a better life, only to be incarcerated in detention centres, run by an organisation whose personnel are at least one step less caring than a high proportion of Corrections Services employees, denied a proper hearing for their claims for refuge and, in too many cases, returned to death in their land of birth.

Observation has taught me that many people who are recruited into the police forces of any country should be screened out because they are psychologically unsuited.

Peter Dutton is such an individual, and every cruel edict that he issues screams out that his suitability for the level of power he has acquired is woefully nonexistent.

What has brought on this tirade?

News that a cohort of refugees who were being held in detention in Darwin are just being whisked away to detention in a Melbourne hotel, despite that fact that they included many brought here for medical treatment. And at least one of their number had the long-waited-for medical appointment lined up, here in Darwin, for the day after they will be removed.

Those who honestly believe in the benefits of a true democracy are currently distracted by the farce being enacted in the USA. An immature man whose desire for power was nourished by the Republican Party, has just thrown a hissy fit because not enough people were convinced by his claims to be working for their benefit, and he is now required to step aside for a preferred candidate.

Deluded, as he is, that he is god’s gift to the USA, he is raising fears that a civil war might erupt as the rump of his followers are looking for every opportunity to start a fight.

What has this got to do with us?

The USA has, for years, been a close and strong ally of Australia, although that relationship is now putting us in conflict with China, up to now a strong trading partner.

We are between a rock and a hard place, and the situation is made more difficult by the fact that the Coalition government, which currently holds power, is more supportive of policies which are disadvantaging us, because they are matching those of Donald Trump’s USA.

GLOBAL WARMING IS A FACT OF LIFE!

The rate of warming is increasing.

The occasions of severe weather events are increasing in frequency and in level of severity.

The Coalition is pushing a policy of increasing use of gas, while all the real experts are assuring us this is not good policy.

The Australian Premiers have fought the good fight against COVID-19, and their level of success has been remarkable, particularly when compared with much of the rest of the world (being a large archipelago does help!), but the Prime Minister, together with several of his Ministers, is happy to claim the glory for this outcome, despite having played politics in most despicable ways during the worst of the second wave in Victoria.

The Coalition government and its Ministers are regularly forfeiting our trust and respect by their open corruption and their obvious lack of intention to rein in their bad behaviour.

If anyone were to compare the numbers of citizens who were proud to be Australian, say, 40 years ago, with those feeling the same level of pride today, the outcome might not be flattering for the government!

There is a total lack of understanding of the fact that the action taken to fight the pandemic has destroyed hundreds of jobs, that people are bearing increasing debt levels through being forced to delay paying rent and mortgage payments.

That the threat of eviction or foreclosure is a continuing nightmare.

That support provided by government is being reduced, leaving many in truly parlous circumstances.

That access to continuing education is becoming an increasingly impossible dream for many.

The national government is failing to accept that the future will never fall back into a familiar routine.

Life has changed due to the pandemic, and life will continue to change because of our failure to take appropriate action by reining in use of fossil fuels.

We cannot afford to be led by a Prime Minister whose idea of leading is to delegate everything he can to the States – including desperately needed social housing – but then criticise if perfection is not achieved and claim the credit if it is!

There is much which we can do. We actually have more power than we realise – and it is not only vested in the ballot box.

We desperately need a strong Opposition in Canberra, but it seems that all political parties seek power for themselves, as first priority, and looking after the needs of the homeless and desperate is left for the charities to pick up the pieces.

Was Australia ever ‘The Lucky Country’?

For some, maybe, but only occasionally.

Is it now?

No way!!!

When might it be?

When we all start acting as a community to help those who need help and share the wealth and opportunity more equally.

Is this possible?

Of course.

Why isn’t it happening now?

Because we are all too bloody selfish!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



