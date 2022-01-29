Australia: a failing state in a hurry to fail

By Andrew Klein

The greatest danger to the social structures that we have come to know and to rely on does not come from any external threat. It is the myth that government functions and the functions of the state should and can be placed into private hands, and thus be at the mercy of the fictitious ‘Free Market Place’.

Once governments sell off and allow the duties of the state to be performed and enforced by private corporations and even become involve in the conflict of the individual and those private entities in an attempt to fulfil its financial obligations’ to the very same private entities, at that stage the liberty and quality of life of every subject of the state is in danger.

Governments and States cannot abrogate their responsibilities and devolve into ‘Social Management‘ by private entities who have shown themselves to be untrustworthy and without social merit, who often doing the bidding of a financial elite that are no more than spoilt rentiers where even the most insane and heartless policies find endorsement not by a democratic process but one where private wealth equates with political control via access and paid for quality time with those we regard as our representatives.

This approach will lead to social instability and will in time undermine the very nature of what it means to live in a civilized state. The Milton Friedman fairy tale ‘Free Market’ approach may look very attractive from certain perspectives, but it does nothing to enhance the quality of life of the Individual and worse, it does not seek to protect the very vulnerable.

Reagan and Thatcher demonstrated by their actions how to undermine social cohesion and at the same time channel funds to friends and fight wars in distant places justified by the most questionable drum beating and opportunism. Their shadows linger on, their economic theories having created a following among political leaders who know why they chose politics as a career.

Having a clear understanding of who butters their bread, securing their own futures and using established mythologies twirling around the word ‘democracy’ like some form of pagan dance around a stick. We are left to be stake holders, health care consumers and in essence commodified. Our very humanness denied by a structure that has no humanity about it and has no desire to learn.

Led by charlatans, celebrity politician looking for photo opportunities and their acolytes, we are becoming a failed state.

Is there a hope for Australia? I would like to think so. Look past the 24/7 marketing, compare the promises with the actual performance. This is so important because our futures depend on it.

If you wouldn’t invite some of the creeps over for a BBQ, why would you vote for them? Would you trust your beloved pet in their hands? If they are prepared to accept that the aged will die in aged care whilst corporate interests’ profit, that our youngest are fed questionable diets in childcare setting them up for serious health conditions in the future, then it’s time that their political careers are ended.

Morrison talks of ‘small government‘ and not getting into the way of individuals. Ho hum, his micromanagement ensuring that the ‘deserving’ get a more than fair share is guaranteed. A well-crafted ‘Ponzi Scheme‘ comes to mind.

Frydenberg is orgiastic at a Triple A rating by agencies that are now questioned in themselves. No mention of housing insecurity, foodbanks and almost a million Australian Children living in poverty, but gosh, we have a ‘Triple A ‘ rating.

We are where we are today for several reasons. We can blame the lies that are allowed by law in the electioneering process. We can blame the technology that targets the consumers of wisdom from such sites as Facebook, manufactured consent. Yes, very valid but I suggest that it is our fault. Instead of seeing politics as a game for the elite, the specialist, it’s up to you and I to carefully examine what’s on offer in the political arena.

To be precise, what we have today is a government that is at war with its citizens by other means. It’s a very real struggle. We cannot rely on traditional allies like the Fourth Estate. So, prepare yourself and the best preparation is knowledge. Ask questions and demand answers.

It’s a life and death struggle for a form of democracy that truly represents us.

