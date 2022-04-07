AUKUS in the Hypersonic Missile Wonderland
If further clues were needed as to why AUKUS, the security pact comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, was created, the latest announcement on weapons would have given the game away. Australia, just as it became real estate to park British nuclear weapons experiments, is now looking promising as a site for hypersonic missile testing, development, and manufacture.
In a joint statement from US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a commitment was made “to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defence innovation.”
To this can be added February efforts of officials from all three countries to, according to the ABC, scour Australia for sites best suited for the nascent nuclear-powered submarine program that seems all but pie in the sky. To date, the country has no infrastructure to speak of in this field, no skills that merit mention for the development of any such fleet, and a lack of clarity as to when the vessels might make it to sea. Nor is there any clear sign what model of submarine – UK or US – will be preferred.
Last October, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, did his bit to stir the pot of paranoia by suggesting that Beijing had stolen ahead with their hypersonic capabilities. He took particular interest in a test of a “hypersonic weapon system” described as a “very significant event” and one of deep concern.
Russia has also staked its claim to fame in the hypersonic race. The Russian military claims that its Avangard system, which entered into service in December 2019, is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound with dizzying manoeuvrability. Last month, Moscow announced that its new Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile was used to target a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv.
Citizens have not been asked, let alone consulted, about this dotty plan to feed another arms race. Democracy is treated as a cranky relative who only figures in passing. In a rather sleazy way, the hypersonic missile venture is being marketed to the Australian public as a wonderful opportunity to show independence, not subservience.
The Morrison government, and various officials, are publicly very appreciative of the latest developments, showing empires past and present what it takes to be a real wallah. Instead of feeling a sense of shame (are we always doomed to merely serve the drinks?), there was merriment that Australia could be oh so useful to the power projects of others.
Hoping that no one would notice, an emphasis on danger has been made. The Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce justifies the acceleration of the hypersonic weapons program by claiming that Australia faces an “existential threat” from them. It would only take “about 14 minutes” for such devices to reach Australia, “so we have to make sure that we are right at the top of our game.”
Presumably, this means doing everything to make Australia attractive, in an existentially doomed way, to other powers in the region. China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun has already warned against the provocation of such military arrangements. “As the Chinese saying goes: if you do not like it, do not impose it against others.”
The Morrison government is trying to leave the impression that this will eventually realise the dream of self-sufficiency, a notion repeatedly fed by such think tanks as the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. It describes this as “a major step in delivering a $1 billion Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise, officially announcing strategic partners Raytheon Australia and Lockheed Martin Australia.” The Prime Minister also sees such weapons as part of a broader Australia “strategic vision” dealing with long-range strike capabilities.
This is all an eye-poking contradiction in terms, given the role played by US weapons-making giants. But Defence Minister Peter Dutton tries to be reassuring about Australia’s chances of being weaned off the teat of empire. “We know we need to work closely with our partners to bolster our self-reliance and this is another major step in delivering that sovereign capability here in Australia.”
Dutton’s eyes must be going starry at this point. “This is an incredibly complex undertaking that will see this new manufacturing capability built from the ground up.” Irritating references follow. To make the point that some genuine effort will be made by Australians, the Minister speaks of the hypersonic weapons venture as being “a whole-of-nation endeavour.” Unspecified “opportunities” for Australian companies and workers are mentioned across a number of areas: manufacturing, maintenance, infrastructure, research and development and test and evaluation. Presumably, someone needs to make the tea and coffee.
As this idiotic, servile venture proceeds, the Australian territory, sites and facilities will become even more attractive for assault in the fulness of time. That may well be quite a way off and, judging by any military ventures in Australia of this kind, we can hope that this will be more a case of decades rather than years.
Yet another example of cheek splaying from our federal buffoonery. No doubt intended as a plus for the upcoming election campaign, never mind they just cancelled an order for supply of some billions worth of Predator drones.
The hot air that comes out of Scott Morison mouth would definitely be having a impact on global warming,who dreams up this stuff,none of this is ever going to happen,never.If you want a hypersonic weapons systems ask the Russian or the Chinese,they already have them,if you ask nicely they might sell you some.But with all things as we have seen happen with all of Scott Morison’s bullshit promises,nothing ever comes of them,just hurry up and get on with this election so we can kick your ass out
We have been a naked target for half a century, since Pine gap times, and it is so good to know we will be killed more times over, quicker, smarter, nastier, more modern and thoroughly, once WW3 starts, and immediately concludes. Vapour, a la Peter Duckwit-Futton…
Phil Pryor In the event of a war in the East (and you can guarantee that any pre-emptive strike would be from Uncle Sam or one of the parties kneeling under his desk), the first retaliation target would be Pine Gap (which – in my biased view- probably knows what happened to MH370. If it doesn’t, Diego Garcia likely does.) Pine Gap caused ‘the Dismissal’, because Whitlam asked them what they were up to, but we’d rather not think about that. AND any weapons we buy from the USA will be yesterday’s models; They won’t sell state of the art to anyone they don’t have absolute, total control over.
It appears that Binoy would prefer a world where China and Russia are free to divide the world into their spheres of influence.
Where western democracies don’t bother with any countervailing pacts.
He’s again demonstrated his disdain for western democracy.
Asia Target #1: Vassal penal colony Stralya.
Why:
Where are US military bases in Australia?
Northern Australia is an essential area for Australia-US military efforts, given its proximity to the increasingly contested Asia-Pacific region. The four new military sites will be located at Robertson Barracks, Kangaroo Flats, Mount Bundey and Bradshaw Field.
Does the US have any military bases in Australia?
Australia. The US military has access to all major ADF training areas, northern Australian RAAF airfields, port facilities in Darwin and Fremantle, and highly likely future access to an expanded Stirling naval base in Perth, and the airfield on the Cocos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
If the commentator gets more childish, he’ll be in nappies again. Western democracies like Trumps? or in Poland, Hungary, Turkey? It’s the filthy manifest supremacist destiny of the USA that threatens us all, with 1,400 bases, abusing NATO, toppling governments with CIA murder, etc, more spending on weapons than the next ten put together, including Russia and China. Murder and theft, intrusion and occupations, USA policy. Putin is finished, beyond redemption and subject now to internal plotting. Russia is on the nose internationally, again. But, pustular hatred is selfdefeating, eye blinding, uncivilised, whereas a discussion on paths to peace would save us all much agony.
Why do you demean yourself by resorting to infantile insults?
Putin is an expansionist murderous fascist, but you seek to provide cover for the brutality
Putin doesn’t want “a path to peace”
He, like the CCP, understand only pressure and pain.
That’s their blunt instrument of diplomacy
Scummo and Duttonuci seem to have a thing for big ships, big tanks with big guns, big submarines and big missiles. Could it be they are making up the smallness of certain body parts?
AC, You have become a tiresome scratched record. Please put us out of your misery and shut the hell up about Putin! We know what he is he and has done and is continuing to do but what we don’t need is you going on and on and on, ad nauseam, about him.
A certain nuclear target is the Harold E Holt communications station in the North West Cape. It is a VLF (Very Low Frequency) transmitter which can communicate with submerged submarines. The go to war order for US submarines in the Indian Ocean and others would come from this station. It is the most powerful radio transmitter in the southern hemisphere.
Because it’s fun, A C. 😀
I might join in myself. I reckon Phil and I would make a great tag-team.
BTW, you might be surprised to learn that Dr Binoy is not the only person in this country who has mixed feelings about AUKUS.
Perhaps the Kiwis will lease us one or two of their war canoes as a stopgap for the ephemeral, gas powered submersibles.We might engineer a side deal to get some long range spears,and some surplus All Blacks to hurl them. And for local talent I hear the Sea Scouts are available for some sorties.