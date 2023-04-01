Aston(ishing) Result…
Ok, a few weeks ago I wrote about how the idea that Labor was a strong chance to win the Aston by-election was ignoring history…
Of course, I was also aware of Black Swan events. These are the events that we think are impossible until they happen and then we re-write history as though they were inevitable and it’s quite remarkable that some people didn’t see them before they happened.
My point here is that I thought it extremely difficult for Labor to win but I wanted to point that out because – at the time – people were talking as though it was a 50/50 thing.
Let’s be clear here: This is not unprecedented, but the only people who can remember the last time the government won a seat off the opposition in a by-election probably can’t because they’d be over 103… Assuming that they can remember something that happened a few weeks after their birth…
So why did Labor win?… assuming that they do win because at the time of writing Antony Green is only suggesting that it’s a 99.99999% probability.
I think there are a few factors:
- Dutton keeps trying to make a big thing about broken election promises. People expect politicians to break promises; they only care about the ones that affect them personally. As I’ve said many times, there aren’t a lot of Labor voters with $3million in super.
- Dutton tells the public things that are demonstrably untrue. This is different from broken election promises because it’s treating you like an even bigger fool. It’s one thing to break your promise, but it’s another thing to say that the sky is purple and you need to pay me for the unicorn you just bought. When Dutts tries to tell us that Mary Doyle, who campaigned for the seat just ten months ago, isn’t a local but Roshena Campbell is. because she’s managed to rent a property that she plans to move into if she wins, not only do people think it sounds dodgy, but a number of people trying to find a rental property in the area probably think that if she loses that gives them another possible home.
- John Howard wrote a letter that was sent to the voters in Aston. There are two things wrong with this. 1) A large number of voters are too young to remember Howard and 2) the Liberals seem to forget that he lost the last election he fought and that even some of those who remember him think of him as a man whose time had come.
- Anthony Albanese isn’t Scotty Morrison. He’s not perfect and there are quite a few things where Labor needs to improve but this is going to be a big tick for him until people start saying, “Scott Who?”
- Anthony Albanese isn’t Peter Dutton either.
There are probably more factors but if I try to list them all, there’s a real possibility that the bit of Antony Green’s probably which gives the Liberals the win will have reared its head and I’ll feel silly for trusting him.
Whatever, I’m looking forward to Peter Dutton’s appearance on “Insiders” tomorrow… unless his cold gets worse/he has a meeting that he forgot about/he’s staging a protest against the bias of the ABC and he, unfortunately, has had to cancel.
Sussan is counting the numbers and the numbers tell her that the extra “s” in her name has led her to this moment and if she can just an extra zero to those who support her then she’ll be leader before the week is out.
Peter Duckwit-Futton is not personally to blame for his appearance, but, his demeanour is tragically deficient and the inside of the skullpot is brown, smelly, sticky, inefficient, non-communicative. (But Why?) Conservative policies of greed, envy, posing, strutting, coercion, larceny, evasions, lies, distortions, favouritisms, incrowd onanisms, personal iniquities, indifferences and general socially backward perversions do not assist is gaining further trust and support. Never trust them at all. Australia has huge coming problems, not ever to be fixed by ignorance and superstition and greed, leading conservative policy attitudes.
Point about Howard is important, and not just being from Sydney but he was part of the machinations and ‘architecture of influence’ started in the ’80s.
Weaponisation of the ‘free market’ PR outfit masquerading as a think tank IPA (Koch Atlas Network & received US donations in the ’80s, according to DeSmog), hollowing out or decline of Liberal Party branches preferring Evangelical &/or Mormon memberships, white nativism & anti-immigrant greenwashing agitprop of ‘Tanton Network’ (admirer of white Oz policy, visited and hosted by an NGO; now deceased and described by SPLC as the ‘racist founder of the modern anti-immigration movement’, see US, UK, Canada & Hungary) and cartelisation of media by diluting regulation to create what is now an oligopoly with Murdoch central, used to promote the LNP and policies….
The voters are not mugs ! Why would they send another Liberal to Canberra just to vote NO on every policy introduced by the government.
I didn’t realize that John Howard had written a letter to the voters in Aston – Howard was thrown out of office in 2007, that’s sixteen years ago, many of those folk voting in Aston would be saying John who ?
They need to take his crayons away !
I wonder how much, if anything, the Lib/Nats conspicuous absence from the chamber during the voice vote, a view not incidentally shown on ABC News, had to do with the Aston vote. I might be wrong but I would have thought the people in that electorate might actually be supporting the voice because it’s an issue of justice the time of which has come. Sorry, clumsy wording but you get the idea.
Or perhaps it was just the odious spud.
“Sussan is counting the numbers and the numbers tell her that the extra “s” in her name has led her to this moment and if she can just an extra zero to those who support her then she’ll be leader before the week is out.”
Very early in the morning of 22 May 2022, I sent a Facebook message to every Liberal Retain (there being at that stage, not a single Liberal Gain) that Bridget Archer should be chosen as the new leader. Not that I think of myself as an influencer – hell, I don’t even vote Liberal. But if many people felt as I did, that it would be nice to have sanity and competence on the opposition benches as well as in government, the said-many might make their hope known to those who would decide the cut of the opposition. Of course, the smart choice was never going to get up, but that was no reason to refrain from stating the obvious: the Liberals needed to change direction and Archer was the person who could give that lead. I’m here to do it again – to state the obvious again: Sussan Ley cannot lead a Liberal revival. Yet if Dutton goes she will come. The perversity of the Liberal Condition is a blight on us all. We need leadership from adults, not just in government but in all of the instrumentalities of scrutiny and opposition. FFS! Do we have to infiltrate the LNP to get the leadership we need and deserve?