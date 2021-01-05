Assange has a Window of Opportunity!
In a fairly lengthy judgement, District Judge (Magistrates’ Court) Vanessa Baraitser of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London has given Julian Assange breathing space by denying the application for his extradition to the USA, made by the Trump administration. This extradition essentially for publishing information provided to Wikileaks by Chelsea Manning was not pursued by the Obama administration who evidently considered that issues of freedom of speech would make a prosecution unlikely : Obama also commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning who had been the original source of the Wikileaks releases.
Interestingly one of the arguments against the extradition raised by Assange’s team was that there exists in international law a Right to Truth and that in publishing the information Wikileaks, despite the embarrassment to the government of the USA, was merely publishing the truth. The Judge rejected that defence :
138.The defence have not established that the principle of the “right to the truth” is a legal rule that is recognised in either international law or domestic law. They identify no international convention or treaty that enshrines it as a free-standing legal right,still less one that has been ratified by the government and incorporated into domestic law. I accept that the phrase “right to the truth” appears in UN resolutions adopted by several UN bodies, but I have been provided with no authority to demonstrate that this translates into a right enforceable in English courts. I therefore reject the defence submissions that this principle would render Mr. Assange’s acts lawful in this jurisdiction.
This finding will no doubt be the subject of much interest and discussion in journalistic circles.
Judge Baraitser in her judgement skimmed over or dismissed several arguments concerning freedom of speech and other human rights issues and went straight to the Extradition Act 2003 (UK) and the physical and mental condition of Assange and his suitability for extradition balanced with the possibility or indeed probability that he would seek to commit suicide while in detention in the USA.The section of the act that the judge has relied on reads :
91 Physical or mental condition
(1)This section applies if at any time in the extradition hearing it appears to the judge that the condition in subsection (2) is satisfied.
(2)The condition is that the physical or mental condition of the person is such that it would be unjust or oppressive to extradite him.
(3)The judge must—
(a)order the person’s discharge, or
(b)adjourn the extradition hearing until it appears to him that the condition in subsection (2) is no longer satisfied.
Accordingly, with ample medical and psychiatric expert evidence the Judge made the Order [at 410]
“I order the discharge of Julian Paul Assange,pursuant to section 91(3) of the Extradition Act 2003.”
Even so on Wednesday UK time an application will be made to release Assange on bail pending what is likely to be a long and drawn out appeal process, if that course is adopted by the incoming Biden administration. Based on the judge’s findings concerning Assange’s ‘physical or mental’ condition it would seem that the bail application must surely succeed rather than continue his incarceration at Britain’s Belmarsh High Security jail where COVID-19 is also a very real risk : in the judgement the judge noted [at 346] that ” I find that Mr. Assange’s risk of committing suicide,if an extradition order were to be made,to be substantial”.
The difficulty for Assange is that, whilst he may be bailed and ultimately acquitted in the UK there is always the possibility that, should he return to Australia or another jurisdiction outside of the UK, he could again be confronted with an extradition request from a future vindictive US administration unless, of course, he receives a pardon from incoming President Biden or, less likely, the outgoing Trump administration.
We shall see, but at least things are heading in a positive direction for Assange despite his having been all but abandoned by the Morrison government.
it’s interesting to note that Trumps contention that the vote was rigged was supported by the former Australian representive in the US and brings into question his judgement
Not surprised that Baraiitser rejected so many of the defence submissions, but it is a surprise that she’s denied extradition and ordered Assange’s release. There seems to still be some element of decency in the British judiciary.
That judge did the “Pontius Pilate” decision, leaving the way open for an appeal to succeed where she didn’t want to rule…Here’s a British judge who’s had the complete “job” of a classic education, so knows all the rules of jurisprudence philosophy and ethics..yet all that goes out the window once demand for obedience to class status and consciousness of kind walks in through the door.
This Assange decision smells like the work of a gutless judicial marionette dancing to the tune of an English government kow-towing to the USa (united States of Apartheid) while attempting to prevent the loss of future promotions for her career.
Certainly as Joe Carli notes, a Pontius Pilate decision dragging out the tress of litigation for the defendant who dared to expose the war crimes of the unlawful imperialist invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan and the war crimes committed there by members of the American led Coalition of Willing Supplicants (CoWS).
Joseph Carli…….Pontius Pilate my foot. It was an Extradiction hearing. Not a criminal trial. The Judge ruled on the extradiction…..nothing else as she was supposed to.
I know why you “research” so much, Karen…it’s to try to give legitimacy and credence to an empty imagination…If you believe what you have just aserted above, it is because your base of ethics, morality and core beliefs are anchored in the mire of conservative class tenents.
To have granted the extradition would have signed Assange’s death warrant…and the judge said as much…if THAT wasn’t a “trial” then nothing is.
You’re a simple soul, Karen, that’s why you over-egg your explanations..
Joseph Carli…….imagination is fine…..when you are writing fiction, and it should not be applied as hyperbole when talking about a legal process.
To recap for your “reality”, Karen..Pilate, while agreeing with the Jewish lawmakers that “Jesus” had offended their creed, he (Pilate) could not see where “Jesus” had broken Roman Law..but to keep the peace he washed his hands of the judgement and handed (extradited) “Jesus” over to be executed to satisfy the Jews…
The judge stopped short of the execution bit, but in leaving the door open for appeal, she in effect “washed her hands” of the judgement.
Karen…I spent my working life in building/construction…in that industry, there is really only one enemy..: gravity…and gravity shows no pity and never rests, so one must lay solid foundations and build up off of them..solid support, not idle talk….I suspect your world was/is one paper-clips and verbal contention…the enemy of which is more and greater counter-contention…ie; “point, counter-point”…it is why many on this site get caught in an endless repeat of mindless babble of your webs of “wikipedia wisdom”.
We have both made our points…let us go our own ways…
Joe, me thinks KK is being a bit petty.
PS: I still don’t know what happened to Seph. 😁
Listen Joseph…….it is hard to talk about the Gospels and reality in the same breath. The two dont’ go ya know.