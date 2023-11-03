Are you being manipulated or just a victim of all the propaganda?
In my 10+ years writing for The AIMN, the world has changed significantly. Governments worldwide have shifted to the right or have other undemocratic systems, from forms of grey communism to outright dictatorships.
The rise in the advocacy of female equality is fighting a brave fight, while men are blindly chasing everything narcissism offers. But are we becoming better nations, more caring, more equal, more just and less corrupt?
In Australia, I care about how we are managed as a society, including those things necessary for social cohesion. All communities are controlled by laws, systems or regulations, including the philosophy of whatever party is in power at the time.
The word ‘manipulated’ is used repeatably in my text to emphasise the point, so read on and please contribute to the comments section.
I contend that the world changed significantly in the period of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. There was an abrupt turn to the right of politics, which worsened people’s lives. The conservatives within their parties sprang into action and also headed to the right. When one looks back, it not only changed our lives, but it opened the doors to mass manipulation.
In debating some of the following issues with colleagues and friends, I have also noticed and agree with the observation that:
“… the Fox [and Sky] viewership is marked by a sort of collective personality disorder whereby the viewer feels almost like they’ve been let into a secret society.”
In the US, President Reagan took away responsibility for social services from the Government budget and gave the money to the churches to do what the bureaucracy did. Religion entered politics, and the US political system slowly fell apart.
Conversely, in England, Prime Minister Thatcher determined that there was “No such thing as society”, and their country also began to fall apart. Thus began the days of the two-income family. A decline in marriage with more divorces, bigger houses, and empty hearts. And a proliferation of kids with single parents. Ask any state schoolteacher, and they might suggest that around 70% of their pupils come from single parents.
Poverty has increased worldwide to the extent it is today, yet those of a conservative ilk insist they have done nothing wrong; “American exceptionalism still exists“. Later, an era of Trumpism developed when the masses became manipulated to the point where one wondered if they were ever educated.
Yet he hopes to overcome many lawsuits and have another crack at the presidency. His lies and hatred for those who desire equal opportunity and fairness know no bounds. He is manifestly the most incredible narcissist in the world of politics.
“Because they mistakenly believed in their own righteousness,” Churches have manipulated people into believing love and morality are exclusively religious.
They never allowed their own immorality to stymie their self-righteousness. Added to this, the manipulation of minors by some men of the cloth was exposed, and the whole world turned against them.
Sometimes, it is good to stop, think, evaluate and formulate one’s t own opinion instead of being manipulated by the media and other vested interests.
We have become obsessed with celebrities and the media, who – with the help of the media – manipulate us into believing that people of little virtue, talent or character are somehow important. More often than not, they have acquired notoriety through wealth or influence.
The battle for wealth, whether corporate or individual, has intensified and divided us into sections: those with and those without.
We have been manipulated into competitive living (making money for money’s sake) while, at the same time, we have forgotten how to laugh or even volunteer. Now, what was the name of that family across the road? We need to comprehend the difference between manners and civility.
Well, our kids don’t. Narcissism is rife, and men are particularly prone to it.
Enormous advances have been made in medicine, and future discoveries will increase enormously. Artificial intelligence has arrived on many fronts. They will further change a world now stressed out with advances in technology.
More drugs are available for many illnesses, but the large drug companies manipulate who gets them and the price paid. The vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic are a case in point. A vaccine was found in record time, but the wealthiest nations were the most advantaged.
Acquiring a wage has become a necessary function of survival or at least having a reasonable standard of living.
There is much less wellness. Mental illness, at last, has been recognised. Still, men have succumbed to domestic violence, where men manipulating women has become a pastime, resulting in at least one death each week in Australia.
Record amounts of money are thrown at the problems, but no evidence of success results.
Australian Aborigines are a case in point. The voters were so manipulated at the recent referendum that they were confused between right and wrong or didn’t know the difference.
“If you don’t know, vote no.” (Seriously.)
The right of politics manipulates women to maintain a perceived physical, academic, corporate and sexual dominance. History records their manipulation and the ongoing incompetence of extremist right-wing Government. Those of Howard, Abbott, Dutton and Morrison. In Australia, we have experienced the extremities of these men, their ignorance and corruption, to the point that their parties should not be allowed to stand in the next election in their current form.
People may live longer but, in my observation, are less happy, and the incidence of mental health has become a social problem.
We mumble a lot without saying much, we seldom love meaningfully, and the joy of sex has degenerated into casual opportunism where women are manipulated.
It is a time of enormous profits, little leadership, shallow thinking and superficial relationships. It is a time in which technology is making extraordinary advances, but our intellectual reasoning seems only able to appreciate its capacity for good with the word ‘profit’ attached.
We are conquering outer space and diseases yet polluting our environment and souls. We have been so foolish as to allow ourselves to be manipulated by the fools who, once proven wrong, repeat the dose at every opportunity.
We allow ourselves to be manipulated by exaggerated, flamboyant rhetoric designed to heighten a sense of alarm or simply gain our attention. Think Andrew Bolt, for example.
The First Nations referendum was another example of this nefarious manipulation of our democracy. The uneducated on this crucial matter was exploited with propaganda to vote no, and its unfairness was wrong, but the conservatives say it’s just politics. They always do.
Unscrupulous people manipulate our social behaviour, and the young fall victim to the persuasive influence of debilitative drugs.
We know beyond doubt that climate change has surpassed all predictions, yet few countries remain concerned. Gloom is upon us because they lust for power and wealth.
And the purity of our playtime, our sport, has been manipulated by the corrosive effect of gambling money and drugs.
And the cheats, in turn, manipulate us with their lies.
Because of the rise of far-right Neoconservatism, I am currently reviewing my thoughts on the future.
My thought for the day
We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent anything that makes us feel secure. Yet change is, in fact, part of the very fabric of our existence.
A stark analysis. I don’t think much has changed over time, despite progress in many fields, in the echelons of power. And to put the blame for declining engagement by the general public at the feet of Reagan and Thatcher is a tad presumptuous -they did not make the rules, they used them to their advantage, based on their beliefs… They meant well, at the time, based on their limited understanding of many issues. Thatcher in particular I feel history is unfair on. She was a woman in power at a time when few were visible. History places her at the centre of some vey poor decisions, but she would have had male advice, all the way throughout her career. Does anyone blame them for the rise of Thatcherism? No. No one even remembers their names.
Friedman economical theory is largely responsible for the exportation of the greed is good mantra, worldwide, let’s be honest. Although, by all accounts all he and his ilk did is exploit a niche market, fill a gap.
I could throw in a reference to patriarchal systems and colonialism and their prevalence, but why bother? It is what it is. Those same values ( and undervalued position of women’s roles in society, other than breeders and someone to clean up the mess) are what make the media’s scape not just in Australia, such a toxic contributor to social discourse. I include such women as Credlin in this opinion. They are enablers, in the guise of feminists. Although there are obvious positives about widespread access to multiple viewpoints, pure entertainment wins, every time. Targeting base fears of the general population (propaganda) and manipulation have worked for centuries to keep certain cadres in power, why change now? I’m aware this is a gloomy outlook. Their goal has been achieved. History (herstory seems to have been overlooked) favours the brave.
For those capable of critical thought (and there are many), the old systems are failing humanity. The idea that we need politicians to manage the rise of AI and set guidelines for the ethical use is laughable. Where were their ethics when climate scientists warned of global environmental catastrophe decades ago? Policies are delivered by media in click bait, and sound bites, devoid of context, hence the success of the No campaign on the Referendum, and the subsequent post-mortems on the reasons for its failure. Ignorance is bliss, and the LNP sells that message like a drug dealer on a street corner. To that end, maybe instead of illicit substance use, they can test for stupidity at the polling booth? Hope they’re proud of their achievements!
Throwing money at any cause, however fair and just, doesn’t work, never has, if you’ve got idiots and arsekissers running the show. But they are, unfortunately, the people whose opinions matter, at least to those who crave power for powers sake, and are in a position to make back room deals. I’ll scratch your back on this bill, if you scratch my back on that one. There’s no shortage of candidates for this. But I get we have to make rules to service the majority…
I don’t know what the solution is to change the disengagement of most. If you think of a solution, by all means, let us know.
As a species we haven’t come too far have we ? Just look at the slaughter happening in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Some would say, at least there’s one bright spot in our sales driven capitalist society : the arms manufacturers, particularly those in the US are having an absolute ball, providing plenty of employment, keeping shareholders happy and their major customer as always is their own government so no worries about non-payment or bad debts – the system’s working as planned.
And, of course the spin-merchants will turn every outrage into a convenient package to suit a compliant media and a manipulated consumer : bomb an ambulance or a hospital or a block of flats, just say there was a baddy in there and the thousands who die horrible deaths as their homes, families and lives are wrecked – well that’s just collateral damage so it’s OK !
K, you’ve raised many good points. I think they can be condensed to a single sentence.
Parliamentary democracy has passed it’s use-by date.
The corrupt players have refined their techniques to the point where they are untouchable, as in your “I’ll scratch your back on this bill, if you scratch my back on that one.” As well there’s the contracts for mates, contracts without tender and so on. It’s progressed from corruption at the level of the individual to corruption at the class level. The days of Joh’s brown paper bags are effectively over.
Another problem with parliamentary democracy that is evident in your reference to Thatcher and Reagan, is that the party system promotes the mediocre and the uneducated. We promote those who are cunning enough to work the party system. I cannot think of a single leader of a Western democracy that could speak intelligently for five minutes on political history or political philosophy.
Take Albo as an example of a slightly different flaw in the system. A person of good intentions and high principles who, by the time he got the top job, was thoroughly institutionalised.
In those countries that the West sees as rivals, (they are not,) education is a prerequisite for advancement. The writing is on the wall.