Appeasement: The West and Russia
What possible connection could there be between Georgia and Austria, the Donbass Region and the Ruhr, the Crimea and Czechoslovakia, the Ukraine and Poland?
When that harried British politician waved that piece of paper aloft and declared Peace In Our Time he contributed to the biggest propaganda fail of the last century, Appeasement, and what followed gifted the world the death of millions upon millions of innocent people.
Here in The West we cherish and enjoy our freedom. We, however, never had to fight in a World War for that freedom. People of our grandparents’ generation fought and died for a collection of values that they believed in, and as a result most of us, and our children and grandchildren, have largely enjoyed relative peace in our time and the enjoyment of a notable level of freedom.
In the next short period we will learn of the possible fate of Ukraine, and we hope for the best. The response of The West to this Russian provocation, which the Russians say is their response to the provocative expansion of NATO, is quite informative.
On the quiet level we have been shipping ammunition and missiles to not only the NATO countries that border Ukraine, but also to Ukraine itself. We are also stationing a couple of thousand US soldiers in the near region as an underwhelming show of supportive strength … underwhelming from the Ukrainian point of view that is. All of that implies that Ukraine will be left standing alone, and should the unthinkable happen, Ukraine will be left to defend itself.
On the overt level, the level where we truly show our determination and intent to defend the freedoms that we so cherish, The West has threatened to target Russia with sanctions. Well, North Korea, Iran, and Russia itself, still happily exist despite the soft weapon of sanctions that The West has rather hopefully lobbed their way.
It is irrelevant whether this moment in time is a piece of grand geo-political theatre on Putin’s part. If he can gain what he wants through diplomacy or threat or ominous theatre then we would be silly to think that he would then quieten down and not want more.
If he ultimately decides to invade Ukraine then the precedents of Georgia, the Crimea, the Donbass Region, the ever tightening control of Belarus, and the growing fear in Latvia and Estonia of over-spill consequences should Ukraine be invaded, would simply inform Putin that Russia might well get away with it if he unleashes the tanks.
Have we in The West lost the ability to think the unthinkable? Have we fallen into the trap of thinking that our freedoms, our values, our lifestyles, our societal processes and institutions, and our various forms of Democracy, will forever go on seriously unchallenged?
Last century two powers, one European and one Asian, plunged our planet into World War. Initially we appeased them. It did not work.
It was only a few days ago, in our century and in our time, that a power on the European landmass and a power from Asia stood together and stared down The West. Over the last decade we have chosen to appease them both.
War is our last resort, it always has been for most of us the last resort, we do not want it. Appeasement, however, almost guarantees that we will ultimately get what we definitely do not want.
The West is right to want to avoid all out war, that is our peaceful aim, but we are wrong to think that we will manage to retain our values and freedoms with only words and soft diplomacy and economic sanctions.
The West needs to quickly find a firmer form of solidarity, we need to plan for the unthinkable and therefore hopefully, eventually avoid it. Standing back and simply hoping for the best will not ensure that the freedoms we enjoy will be passed on to our children and grandchildren.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
10 commentsLogin here Register here
As I understand the history of the time in 1990 when the USSR ceased to exist, there was agreement that there would be no encroachment by Nato on the border countries that had previously been part of the USSR. The west has chosen it seems to ignore that agreement between Gorbachev and Reagan and have moved ballistic weapons right up the the Russian border. I have to ask myself how the USA would react in such circumstances bearing in mind they were prepared to nuke Russia over the Cuban missile crisis. We can with some certainty assume the CIA has been highly active in the region with it’s well established govenment destabilisation efforts and has sought to introduce US style ‘democracy’.
Before we go slagging the Russians we should look carefully at the politics that have unfolded that have now produced this situation, yes the Russians are being aggressive but I don’t entirley hold to the belief that it is all their doing, the west has made a substantial contribution to this situation and for little value it would seem, other than perhaps expanding the doctrine of ‘full spectrum dominance’ espoused by the flagging power of the USA.
Sometimes I fear about the world we will leave to the younger generations of today, and the generations of the future.
I feel lucky. I was born at the right time in the right place. The generation before me endured and fought in WW2. My older brothers were less fortunate than me as they had to grow up in post war Australia. The war was over but the hardship wasn’t.
I was a wee lad at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis but old enough to recognise that the world was gripped in a fear, the likes of which I’ve never seen since. We dodged a bullet there.
The came the Beatles. Wow, what a time. The world was gripped in Beatlemania, and again, I’ve never seen anything like it since. The Beatles gave my generation some of the most memorable years.
I am also lucky to be born when I was, for if I were born a year earlier I might have been conscripted and sent off to fight in the Vietnam war. We’d talk about it in school – fearing the fate that awaited us once we turned 21. The election of Gough Whitlam was our saviour.
In 1968 one of our school teachers told us that the world was warming. Yes, we knew about it way back then but even now we have world leaders and industries ignoring the threat. For most of my life I’ve lived without the noticeable ravages of climate change, but I now see it. Future generations will not be so lucky.
And now we have Covid. The biggest losers are not my generation but the younger ones who have been robbed of what could have been the best years of their lives, and the generation before me who have been the most vulnerable, dying in great numbers in age care facilities.
Sure, death is not an exclusive tragedy for the aged, as many younger people have also been taken by the disease.
Anyway, my generation – as a collective – have still been lucky. Personal tragedies aside, many of us have led full lives and achieved what we set out to achieve.
That world has gone. Future custodians of this planet will have a far different world to live in than we have. If there was one thing I could do – just one thing – to make the world a better place for them then I’m onto it. That’s my next goal.
Putin knows that if he doesn’t commit a provocative act, the USA will do it for him. It does it all the time.
Excepting only that Uncle Sam doesn’t have the balls to pick on someone who he thinks can fight back.
In the international brinkmanship proceeding in Ukraine, it is important to remember that historically, Russia has the experience of repelling attempted invasions from Napoleon to Hitler. Their western flank in Eastern Europe is now riddled with American bases and missiles.
Russians have long memories. In WW2, their death toll from all causes, was 26 million, with many civilian deaths. The U.S.A. experienced half a million casualties, none on their home soil. Putin remembers the devastation this loss of life had on his country. And despite being an autocratic, hardline nationalist, he understands what war does to a nation, in ways the Americans do not.
The agreement in the late 1980s between Gorbachev and Reagan, reduced the risk of nuclear war from medium nuclear range missiles, and included NATO respecting Russia’s geographical boundaries. In an exchange of mutual finger pointing, the U.S. withdrew from this agreement in 2019, while Putin’s view is that in recent years, NATO has violated this agreement. The complexities of Ukraine historically, and now, are part of this.
These facts, not discussed in the western media, are influencing the present circumstances. The Pentagon hawks no doubt see this as an opportunity to cripple ‘ the evil of communism’. For Putin, the West is backing Russia into a corner.
Let’s hope diplomacy prevails.
Regional Elder All true, excepting that Russia is no longer communist, it is a capitalist, Christian country. The Communist Party is Putins largest opposition party. He is a nasty piece of work who rules with an iron fist, but only with the compliance of the captains of industry and the military – much the same as the USA. As you point out, US bases – over 800 of them – are sprinkled throughout the world like mouse droppings around a wheat silo. And plucky little Ukraine? Some of its coalition government members openly revere Hitler, and wear swastikas on their clothes…
The drumbeat of Cold War inanities pervades this article. “We” in the West have no common values, just an inability to be independent of the United States of America as the bullying narrative manager of geopolitics, who cannot bear the thought of a multipolar world. The freedom you believe we have in the West was fought for in the Second World War with Russian blood. However, every “freedom” we cherish is one that is constantly under attack by the very corporatocracy enabled by the bastardization of “democracy” we live under. Free speech administered by Big Tech oligarchs and corporate media; a bought political process where money buys politicians and lobbyists control the agenda; the mouthing of “human rights” and “equality” at the same time as the former are trodden underfoot and the latter is an illusion with an ever-widening wealth gap and the cementing of oligarchy. Foreign policy directed by the American Empire insists that any independence be crushed by intervention or what the author calls the “soft weapon of sanctions”. In Venezuela alone, one study found that US sanctions killed 40,000 people between 2017-18. Before the Iraq War sanctions killed 500,000 children according to UNICEF, a number the vile war criminal Madeleine Albright thought was a price worth paying. The article doesn’t address the complexities of the Ukraine issue, certainly not the 2014 Maidan Coup engineered by the US, and the constant NATO aggressions towards Russia despite the promises made by US Administrations since 1990 that they would not advance eastward. The author seems to think “our” values, “our” lifestyles and even “our” institutions are under threat unless the American war machine (which is arming Ukrainian fascist battalions despite a Bill passed by the US Congress in 2017) confronts Russia. The only appeasement happening is the capitulation to the military industrial complex looking for new ways to profit from death after the withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq. That appeasement I oppose.
This fight has nothing to do with us. The countries involved are a half a world away and the reasons for antagonism are varied and complicated. The Ukraine has neo- Nazis in its government, I believe initially with the encouragement of the US. It has made its intentions to join NATO clear and this threatens to be a step to far for Putin. It is feeding his paranoia and the Russians all to well remember such hostilities from the past. I fear that the rabble leading our country would welcome a war as an opportunity to shift our focus away from their ineptitude and corruption.
May i suggest with all respect to Mr Davis that he continue the good fight in combating the social ills which plague Australia, especially in relation to our Indigenous brothers and sisters
…………………….
In relation to the situation in Ukraine i believe he is misinformed at best, or totally out of his depth at worst.
May i suggest he do a remedial course on the subject.... which means finding out the real truth of course, and not sit back on the hammock receiving cut and paste fantasy stories handed to him by totally corrupt Westetn presstitutes and yankee war mongering boot lickers! ....
Doug Buchanan – spot on the money !
Peter Naughton – sorry but it has everything to do with us, Australia plays the tune of the Good olde USA, we have many many citizens who see themselves as special friends of the USA, especially those in the LNP.
‘The white man made us many promises: he only kept but one. He said he’d take our land and he took it’.
-Red Cloud
The only certainty about a treaty or contract with the United States is that they will breach it.