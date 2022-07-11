Another way of doing politics

By Ad astra

Are you are weary of contemporary politics as I am? Weary of the continual ‘left’ versus ‘right’ tussle? Weary of its sameness, day after boring day?

Why is there always such a stark difference of opinion between those who seek to further enrich, to further advantage those who already have an abundance of this world’s bounty, and those who desire a more even distribution?

Is it not possible to devise a way to even-out the distribution of wealth?

This situation is the product of counteracting forces – one which favours the wealthy, the influential, the powerful, the financially gifted, and the other, which favours the less well endowed.

This situation is a old as history itself. There have always been the haves and the have-nots.

Our partisan political system perpetuates this. Those who support it, the ‘right side’, the ‘liberal’ side, regard this as the ‘norm’, the way our political system ought to function. After all they insist, it is the entrepreneurs who have created the enterprises that power our economy, who give work to those who haven’t the capacity to create work themselves. They are right in their assertion, but does that authenticate their position of superiority. Should those who offer work be valued more than those who undertake it?

There seems to be no logically plausible answer to this, but we all know that this is so.

The union movement has long insisted that workers ought to be valued, that our economy could not function without them – an obvious conclusion. Yet too often they are denigrated, seen as simply pawns in the global chess game played by the powerful. To demonstrate their value, their importance to the economy, they sometimes withdraw their labour, whereupon they are demonised for their ‘perversity’.

The Liberal Party will not promote an economic system that gives workers their just dues. They are focussed on employers, eager to give them the advantage, eager to ensure that they have the workers they need to prosper. They will not change. Their DNA will not allow that.

So is there an answer?

In this country our only contemporary hope is the Albanese government. It has shown empathy to the less well-endowed. Its willingness to support the needy, the poor, the disadvantaged, and the underdog is heartening.

Yet it has to counter the new Leader of the Opposition, the politically ugly Peter Dutton, whose nastiness is now exposed for all to see. How decent Liberals could embrace this man as their spokesman, their talisman, their mentor, is a mystery that only obsessed Liberals would be able to explain.

Those of us who support Labor’s approach to doing politics need to publicly acknowledge this, to hold it up as the only decent way, the only way that benefits all of us.

