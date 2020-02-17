Another John Clarke Inspired Sketch: Mr Saye De Pledge
In the Style of Our Late Master, Mr John Clarke
Brian: Now, your name is De Pledge?
John: My name is De Pledge, yes Brian, good evening
Brian: Have you got a first name?
John: Saye
Brian: Saye De Pledge. Is your brother Sine De Pledge?
John: That’s right Brian
Brian: Alright, Saye, your special subject tonight is nationalism
John: You mean, Patriotism, don’t you Brian?
Brian: No – it definitely says nationalism
John: Oh – alright then – basically the same thing anyway
Brian: Good luck, Saye, your time starts now. How did the parliament vote on Tanya Plibersek’s proposal to have school children pledge allegiance to Australia?
John: The right way, Brian
Brian: And what way was that?
John: They voted in favour of that great patriotic idea, Brian
Brian: Is it wise to have kids at school reciting some jingoistic slogans without understanding them?
John: I think it is, Brian. It gets them ready for voting when they’re older
Brian: Correct
John: Correct
Brian: Have there been any comments on the pledge or its content?
John: Well I did here one bloke say ‘How good is a pledge of allegiance?’
Brian: Has anyone said anything critical of the pledge?
John: There actually was a fair bit of unpatriotic behaviour, Brian
Brian: Hang on – you just equated being critical of a pledge of allegiance with being unpatriotic
John: Correct. It’s good being on Team Australia, isn’t it, Brian?