Animal Welfare Groups Welcome Beginning of Live Sheep…

Media Release: Australian Alliance for Animals The Australian Alliance for Animals has today…

Soft Theocracy at Work in Australia's Federal Parliament

Media Release: The Secular Association of NSW At 7.30am on the 6th of…

If You're Interested In Some Fiction...

Now, I know that this may sound like the start of something…

Mortgage Stress Survey 2023: 38% of Australians to…

Savvy Media Release As part of Savvy’s ongoing research into the economic and…

Doing Washington’s Bidding: Australia’s Treatment of Daniel Duggan

The increasingly shabby treatment of former US marine Daniel Edmund Duggan by…

We are not America

Australia is transitioning from our old colonial master to a self-selected new…

Who should take the blame for the current…

Everyone is doing it hard at present. Or so it seems. There…

We’ve been taken for a ride

By Terry OBrien  The LNP, so called conservatives, bought themselves many terms in…

«
»
Facebook

Animal Welfare Groups Welcome Beginning of Live Sheep Export Phase Out Process

Image from abc.net.au (Photo by ABC News: Hugh Sando)

Media Release: Australian Alliance for Animals

The Australian Alliance for Animals has today welcomed Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt’s announcement on the Government’s plans to phase out the live sheep export trade.

Alliance for Animals’ Policy Director Dr Jed Goodfellow said the formation of an independent panel to lead the transition process was encouraging news.

“What all stakeholders want in this debate is certainty and we look forward to engaging with the panel over the coming months on that task,

“The Independent Panel includes a diverse mix of expertise, and we expect they’ll work with all stakeholders to ensure an appropriate transition away from live sheep exports within a reasonable timeframe,

“Live sheep export has been a source of profound suffering to Australian livestock over the years and has reaped untold damage on the nation’s clean, green agricultural reputation,

“Recent regulatory reviews have only confirmed that it cannot be conducted in a humane manner and phasing it out is the only way of protecting animal welfare consistent with Australian values,

“This announcement will be welcomed by many Australians, including the 2 million plus supporters of the Alliance’s member organisations,

“We will be encouraging all Australians with an interest in animal welfare to participate in the consultation process so that the panel and the Government is under no doubt as to the public’s overwhelming support for the phase out.”

About the Australian Alliance for Animals

The Australian Alliance for Animals is a national charity leading a strategic alliance of Australia’s key animal protection organisations with a combined supporter base of over 2 million people. Core members include Animals Australia, Humane Society International Australia, World Animal Protection Australia, Compassion in World Farming, FOUR PAWS Australia, and Voiceless, the animal protection institute. Website: www.allianceforanimals.org.au.

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

 462 total views,  462 views today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: