Animal Welfare Groups Welcome Beginning of Live Sheep Export Phase Out Process

The Australian Alliance for Animals has today welcomed Agriculture Minister Senator Murray Watt’s announcement on the Government’s plans to phase out the live sheep export trade.

Alliance for Animals’ Policy Director Dr Jed Goodfellow said the formation of an independent panel to lead the transition process was encouraging news.

“What all stakeholders want in this debate is certainty and we look forward to engaging with the panel over the coming months on that task,

“The Independent Panel includes a diverse mix of expertise, and we expect they’ll work with all stakeholders to ensure an appropriate transition away from live sheep exports within a reasonable timeframe,

“Live sheep export has been a source of profound suffering to Australian livestock over the years and has reaped untold damage on the nation’s clean, green agricultural reputation,

“Recent regulatory reviews have only confirmed that it cannot be conducted in a humane manner and phasing it out is the only way of protecting animal welfare consistent with Australian values,

“This announcement will be welcomed by many Australians, including the 2 million plus supporters of the Alliance’s member organisations,

“We will be encouraging all Australians with an interest in animal welfare to participate in the consultation process so that the panel and the Government is under no doubt as to the public’s overwhelming support for the phase out.”

About the Australian Alliance for Animals The Australian Alliance for Animals is a national charity leading a strategic alliance of Australia’s key animal protection organisations with a combined supporter base of over 2 million people. Core members include Animals Australia, Humane Society International Australia, World Animal Protection Australia, Compassion in World Farming, FOUR PAWS Australia, and Voiceless, the animal protection institute. Website: www.allianceforanimals.org.au.

