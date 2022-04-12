And so it begins. Election 2022: a personal perspective.

Diary entry 27: Wednesday 13, April 9 2022

1 For this entry into my Election Diary, I shall linger over what might be described as a personal perspective of where our politics sits in 2022.

I have never known a Government and its leader to be so engrossed in corruption and rorting yet said to have a fair chance of winning the next election. I have never known a leader so filled with lies yet said to be a good campaigner. They said the same of Abbott. Perhaps it is the lies that make it so.

But never mind, I have repeatedly said all this and more about Scott Morrison and his party. I fear that as I approach 82, my desire to see Labor given a go will not eventuate, and I probably only have one or two elections left in me. I might even miss my long-held desire for us to become a republic.

After a decade of governance that could best be described as just plain abysmal, I believe that the Australian people might yet elect these corruptors of democracy: A slim chance that haunts me daily. Those who are so distasteful that I feel the bile rising as I write.

John Howard used to say that our people usually get it right. Could the pollsters be wrong yet again?

I’m going to leave it there for this diary entry. To the many loyal readers of my work, which totals ten years in November and thousands of entries, I thank you for your patience, loyalty, and long-suffering.

I know from your comments that you have suffered from this government, as much as I have been infuriated by their hopelessness. You have criticised me where you have thought it warranted, but you have stuck with me for many years.

I find it impossible to imagine that the Australian people could be so gullible as to elect for a third term a government that has performed so miserably in the first two and has amongst its members some of the most devious, suspicious and corrupt men and women but they did.

This might be my final fight against these destroyers of our way of life. I fight off the need to give them a final spray as I write. The desire is overwhelming, but I have said it all before, so best I leave it for future diary entries as the campaigns get into full swing.

My current view is that Morrison only has a slim chance of victory, though it is much harder for him this time. The government is in much worse shape than they were at the time of the last election.

2 The wrong answer to a simple question or perverted lies. You choose.

My thought for the day “The gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education, or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages … It measures neither our wit nor our courage; neither our wisdom or our learning; neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country; it measures everything, in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.” (Robert Kennedy, 1968).

