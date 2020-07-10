An open letter to Scott Morrison, PM

Mr Morrison

Do you realise how much better off you are than the vast majority of Australians who are directly affected by your policy decisions?

You have a certainty of income – unless your Coalition colleagues decide to sack you, which, sadly, is unlikely to happen in time to benefit the rest of us.

You have a very substantial income, and, literally, the power of life or death over millions of people.

That is a scary responsibility, yet you seem to manage to perform your functions in the total absence of empathy or compassion.

Your sole driver appears to be, to leave a legacy as a superior manager of the economy.

Believe me – your hubris is such that you are blind to the mess you are making of things.

The best decision your National Cabinet made, was to make child minding free – although the way you did it actually hurt those providing the service – which was not clever.

Your decision to willfully cut short the period for which this would apply was – to use a gross understatement – woefully misguided.

Your adherence to ideology and blindness to alternative approaches is damaging the lives of a majority of Australians.

I won’t begin to talk about the damage you have done, by treating as criminals desperate refugees, for whom safe haven in Australia – where they could (and some have – in outstanding fashion) contribute to our benefit – has been denied.

Many of those people have died, some through suicide, and if you are not ashamed of yourself, then you are indeed a hollow man.

What sort of a Christian are you to put personal prestige in front of following the teaching of a man you claim to worship?

You seem to have an inexplicable hostility towards education, having severely damaged our tertiary system, ignored the incredible importance of early childhood education, and encouraged the enrichment of shonky operators in the TAFE system, so that we now need to bring in skilled tradespeople from overseas – at least pre-Covid-19!

Yet, for unfathomable reasons, you continue to shower largesse on wealthy private schools, while denying sufficient funding for desperately needed services in public schools in low socioeconomic areas, and for children with special needs.

The way in which you outsource services to for-profit organisations certainly benefits the shareholders of those organisations, but is highly detrimental to those receiving an inadequate service from insufficiently trained personnel, who belittle the skills of those who seek professional jobs, requiring skills far above the level of those job providers.

Being the Prime Minister of a multicultural country like Australia demands vision, compassion and genuine leadership.

Looking back at your career history, it is clear that your major skill is self-promotion and you have achieved advancement using methods which do you no credit.

Your “this is my leader” gesture to Malcolm Turnbull, as you schemed to replace him, showed clearly how shallow is your sense of loyalty.

Judas springs to mind.

One thing is crystal clear.

You do not have what it takes to be a leader, but you ride on the backs of others – as with the National Cabinet – while ensuring that you are the one in the limelight making the announcements – particularly if there is any kudos to be gained in the process.

Your financial treatment of those who are long term unemployed or underemployed does you no credit.

They may include a few ‘dole bludgers’, and certainly some of them may squander money on drugs – more likely cigarettes and alcohol than cocaine – it is mainly the wealthy for whom that is the drug of choice!

We need proper rehabilitation services to help those who are genuinely hooked on ice and other drugs of addiction. In fact the desperate shortage of psychological services for those with mental health problems is appalling in a wealthy country.

Another issue needing urgent attention at national level is the decriminalisation of drug use, but that will have to wait until we are back on an even keel!

The Covid-19 pandemic is a worldwide phenomenon. Who knows if or when there might be an effective vaccine.

Economically, we will inevitably suffer in consequence, and our ability to do so will not be helped by a worsening relationship with China and the mess that is the USA under Trump as POTUS.

Those are issues outside our control, where we have to adjust to their effects, but the highest priority is the survival of our citizens.

PLEASE stop putting the economy first, but remember, it is important in the context of doing the best it can to benefit those in our community who are in most need of help.

At present that is not the case.

People would not be dependent on, and stigmatised by, ‘welfare’ if government seriously considered alternatives – like a Universal Basic Income and a job guarantee.

We have people whose understanding of economics has moved on to reject neo-capitalism and ‘the market rules’ approaches.

Those viewpoints have put enormous wealth in the hands of massive corporations, while creating an ever-increasing gap between rich and poor. Look at the information gleaned from the Banking RC?

Corruption in government itself, where ‘pork barreling’ has gone way beyond something to which we can turn a blind eye, would benefit from another Fitzgerald Inquiry!

In short – this country is in a mess, and, while some of current policies have helped us suffer less than many from the pandemic, we cannot afford to be complacent and think about returning to normal – largely because there no longer is a ‘normal’!

We are now crying out for a vision that puts people’s needs first, whatever the cost

Many, reading this rant, will tell me I am wasting my time.

I disagree.

If I feel this strongly, then I am confident there are many others with similar concerns.

We cannot afford to wait for the next election.

It is dangerous at present to congregate in the streets to demand action, so maybe we need to flood our MP’s mail boxes with protests and demands for policy change!

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

