An Ode To Scotty From Announcements!
(Actually it’s fourteen lines so maybe I should have called a sonnet even though the rhyme scheme is neither Petrarchan nor Shakespearean!)
Scotty promised vaccination
So we could open up the nation
And allow some interstate vacations
At least that was his inclination.
I clearly remember many headlines
About all those October deadlines.
But we shouldn’t think it strange
When the ideas of governments change
And we’re told that targets won’t be aimed for
So there’s nothing they’ll be blamed for
So Scotty can quickly pass the buck
Telling us that we’re out of luck!
His subtext being: “It’s all fine
Already I’ve been given mine!?”
Gangey1959 Bronte D G ALLAN Regional Elder
Although Australia’s out of luck
Our pissant dealer can “Goan get fucked”
Great rhyming article here Rossleigh! This fucking lying loser is our Pimp MInister? I think the only thing he is “good” at is telling lies & then shifting blame to other people! There is NO WAY he should ever be our leader! Sadly, far too many of the voting age people will still probably re-elect this useless scumbag & his rabble of a political party! God help us, & I am not religious!
Beautifully summed up Rossleigh, and so succinctly the world view of the ‘ what’s in it for me ‘ and ‘What’s my next annouce-able ‘ Prime Marketeer ‘.