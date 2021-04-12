Nimble Failure: The Australian COVID-19 Vaccination Program

An Ode To Scotty From Announcements!

(Actually it’s fourteen lines so maybe I should have called a sonnet even though the rhyme scheme is neither Petrarchan nor Shakespearean!)

Scotty promised vaccination

So we could open up the nation

And allow some interstate vacations

At least that was his inclination.

I clearly remember many headlines

About all those October deadlines.

But we shouldn’t think it strange

When the ideas of governments change

And we’re told that targets won’t be aimed for

So there’s nothing they’ll be blamed for

So Scotty can quickly pass the buck

Telling us that we’re out of luck!

His subtext being: “It’s all fine

Already I’ve been given mine!?”

  1. Gangey1959

    Although Australia’s out of luck

    Our pissant dealer can “Goan get fucked”

  2. Bronte D G ALLAN

    Great rhyming article here Rossleigh! This fucking lying loser is our Pimp MInister? I think the only thing he is “good” at is telling lies & then shifting blame to other people! There is NO WAY he should ever be our leader! Sadly, far too many of the voting age people will still probably re-elect this useless scumbag & his rabble of a political party! God help us, & I am not religious!

  3. Regional Elder

    Beautifully summed up Rossleigh, and so succinctly the world view of the ‘ what’s in it for me ‘ and ‘What’s my next annouce-able ‘ Prime Marketeer ‘.

