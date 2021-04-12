An Ode To Scotty From Announcements!

(Actually it’s fourteen lines so maybe I should have called a sonnet even though the rhyme scheme is neither Petrarchan nor Shakespearean!)

Scotty promised vaccination

So we could open up the nation

And allow some interstate vacations

At least that was his inclination.

I clearly remember many headlines

About all those October deadlines.

But we shouldn’t think it strange

When the ideas of governments change

And we’re told that targets won’t be aimed for

So there’s nothing they’ll be blamed for

So Scotty can quickly pass the buck

Telling us that we’re out of luck!

His subtext being: “It’s all fine

Already I’ve been given mine!?”

