An idealist’s view of a democratic society

In this short series, I canvassed the notion that our democracy is badly in need of repair. I said that it required a grease and oil change. Some disagreed, saying that we didn’t have a democracy to begin with. In my second piece, I laid out some of the things that might give the old engine a fresh start.

Now it is time to disclose my view on what sort of a society would shelter under a repaired democracy.

We must ask ourselves if we are content with the selfish, self-interested dog eat dog individualistic, stuff my neighbour, greed is good society we have now or can we dare for the want of something superior. You may find my ideas a touch idealistically romantic, even simplistic, but that’s where I position myself as I write.

My society is a collection of people who desire to express themselves in every human endeavour: A collective who has aspirations to conduct their humanity, work, aspirations, spirituality, art, poetry and play with the richest possible diversity and at the very centre of their being.

My society would have empathy instilled in their learning – the common good would be at the centre of their politics regardless of ideology.

This common good with equality of opportunity for both male and female would be enshrined in its constitution.

The common good, or empathy for it, should be at the centre of any political philosophy. However, it is more likely to be found on the left than the right.

A society where one’s sexual preference or gender is not a judgement upon one’s character. In my community, the colour of your skin says nothing about you other than perhaps your geographical place of birth.

My society advances the individual’s right to pursue whatever desires he/she has, including the pursuit of wealth, which would only be regulated by the principles of the collective common good. In other words, everyone is entitled to an equitable share of society’s wealth.

In my democratic society, people would be guaranteed freedom of expression, including the right to disagree but reminded that debate is not necessarily about winning or taking down one’s opponent. It is an exchange of facts, ideas and principles. Or in its purest form, it is simply the art of persuasion.

An enlightened society in which the suggestion that we need to legislate one’s right to hate another person is considered intellectually barren.

The health and welfare of all would be at the forefront of its common good philosophy. Sacrosanct for all and access to treatment would be assured.

Most importantly, the principle that we should treat others in the same manner as we expect them to treat us would be memorable in every citizen’s mind.

My society would have a healthy respect for science over myth and mysticism but simultaneously recognise that each individual has a right to express their spirituality in their way so long as it doesn’t corrupt the aspirations of ‘commongoodism‘.

My society would be judged by its welcoming and its treatment for its most vulnerable citizens, including the aged, the homeless, the poor, and those seeking asylum.

Accessibility to the law, regardless of stature or wealth, would be available to everyone.

We dislike and resist change in the foolish assumption that we can make permanent that makes us feel secure. Yet change is, in fact, part of the very fabric of our existence.

My ideal society would acknowledge that a group mentality advances society better than dictatorial individuality.

In democratic societies (the best – or least bad form of government), our herding instincts are realised by the election of leaders who form the government.

A fitness to serve stipulation would seek a clause in our constitution to as much as possible guarantee that the most gifted serve in our parliament.

Individual or collective ambition can only be achieved within a social structure built and controlled by a sympathetic government.

The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.

If we are to live in a democracy, then it is the government that decides and regulates society’s progress and ambitions or provides the environment to do so. Therefore, every parliamentarian must abide by the principles of a constitution supported by the people and a bill of rights under a newly formed republic.

In reality, very little is done in the name of progress that cannot be credited in some way to the government.

Those of you who follow my daily political mutterings will probably know that, first and foremost, I am passionate about thwarting the decline in our democracy and the corruption that accompanies it.

Amid the angry voices intent on doing over one’s opponent, there must be people who have a genuine desire to change our democracy. There has never been a better opportunity than now.

My thought for the day We would be a much better society if we took the risk of thinking for ourselves unhindered by the unadulterated crap served up by the government, the media, and self-interest groups.

