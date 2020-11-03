America votes to stop the decay
Today America votes for the future of many things. For democracy, for an overheating planet, and many other matters of grave national and international importance.
The US is a day behind us making today the one that America decides between the loathsome Trump and the ageing Biden.
Four more years of Trump would have grave consequences for the international community. It would affect global progress and unity for generations. Transatlantic superpower relations and the climate emergency are all tied together.
I believe the goodness of Biden will take the day from Trump, and do so handsomely. I say so because so many people have taken the opportunity to vent their anger by voting early. In fact, one hundred million people voted early – only thirty million less than the total number of people who voted in the 2016 election.
Biden will win because he is the perfect candidate to bring back reason, common sense and diplomacy to American politics. With his calm reassurance there is a chance of restoring the political dignity and international respect that has been lost under Trump. One that had, some years ago, a semblance of bi-partisanship when the common good mattered more
Trump will lose because he is an uncouth liar who has failed to widen his base and the COVID-19 virus has shown him to be devoid of character and compassionate leadership.
The consequences of electing Trump for another term are catastrophic. It is questionable as to whether the political institutions can withstand his absurdity.
The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.
Trump, however, if the vote is close will take every opportunity to have the courts decide the winner hence his stacking of the Supreme Court, such is his determination to cling to power.
The American voting system allows for postal voting: nothing has changed in that regard but Trump has declared that in his mind votes cannot be counted after 3 November.
If the result is inconclusive then it may very well turn into something like day to day trench warfare with each day punctuated by moments of sheer dread.
It is a strange democracy that gives each state the right to determine its citizens right to vote in a national election: then hold it mid-week while many people are at work. And that one candidate could get ten million more votes than the other and feasibly still lose – because of the electoral college – is another strange anomaly of American politics.
Power is a malevolent possession when you are prepared to forgo your principles and your country’s wellbeing for the sake of it.
Trump is a loose cannon who if defeated will set American against American, blame everyone but himself. His vindictiveness knows no bounds so join with me, people of the world, and convince your American friends on line that there is only one choice. Vote Democrat. Vote for Biden.
Here is an example of the world’s most powerful man giving a speech. The article is titled ‘Can Trump give a speech without reading a teleprompter?’ God help us.
Here, with no edits, is a word-for-word transcript of one such example:
“Look, having nuclear — my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, okay, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart — you know, if you’re a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I’m one of the smartest people anywhere in the world — it’s true! — but when you’re a conservative Republican they try — oh, do they do a number — that’s why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune — you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we’re a little disadvantaged — but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me — it would have been so easy, and it’s not as important as these lives are — nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what’s going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? — but when you look at what’s going on with the four prisoners — now it used to be three, now it’s four — but when it was three and even now, I would have said it’s all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don’t, they haven’t figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it’s gonna take them about another 150 years — but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.” [Donald Trump, in a campaign speech with no teleprompter, Sun City, South Carolina, at Magnolia Hall].
This above was nominated for The Guinness Book of World Records as a contender for the “World’s Longest Run-On Sentence.” The Guinness Book of World Records declined to respond.
#VoteBlueToEndTheNightmare
My thought for the day
The Office of the American President was once viewed by its people as an office of prestige and importance. Trump has reduced it to one of ridicule and contempt.
-
Keitha Granville
-
Awashwithcolour
-
Terence Mills
-
Michael Taylor
-
Henry Rodrigues
-
Joseph Carli
-
Ted
-
wam
-
Joseph Carli
-
Jon Chesterson
-
mark delmege
-
paul walter
We can only hope now.
A problem if Biden wins is that Trump could run again in 4 years.
Just reading that speech of trumps did my head in…
Trump if he wins another 4 years will wreck the joint.
He’s a bloviating expert of nothingness.
There have been many similarities noted between the way the Trump family have sought to entrench their hold on power and that of the Corleone crime family in The Godfather fiction of Mario Puzo. One of the interesting ones is that the mafia like to ‘own the judges’ and thus control the judicial process.
Just saying !
It’s gonna be a big day.
Its beggars the imagination that a nation that has produced so many many great thinkers, scientists, humanitarians, speakers, intellectuals, artists, musicians, elected such an unscrupulous self seeking nasty person who is there for himself, his sleazy family and rich friends as well as being the most blatantly immoral, greedy, crooked person ever, to represent them on the world stage. The only ones cheering him on are America’s adversaries, like that nice guy Putin and Kim Jong Un, Bolsonaro and secretly, Xi Ji PIng.
Terence Mills…… The analogy to the God father is not that far fetched. Consider his friend and staunch defender, Rudi Guiliani’s recent bedroom adventures with a very attractive blond blue eyed girl. Sleazy graft and corruption.
Going on historical precedent and ol’ Machiavelli, I’m calling it for Trump.
” And this conclusion can be drawn, that where the people is not corrupted, tumults and other troubles do no harm; but where corruption exists, well ordered laws are of no benefit, unless they are administered by one who, with extreme strength, will make them be observed until the people become good [cured]; I do not know if this ever happened, or whether it be possible that it could happen; for it is seen (as I have said a little above) that a City coming to decadence because of the corruption of its people, if it ever happens that she is raised up again, it happens through the virtu of one man who is then living, and not by the virtu of the general public, that the good institutions are sustained: and as soon as such a one is dead, they will return to their pristine habits, as happened at Thebes, which by the virtu of Epaminondas, while he was alive, was able to maintain the form of a Republic and Empire, but after his death returned to its first disorders: the reason is this, that one man cannot live so long that the time will be enough to bring a City back to good habits which for a long time has had evil habits. And if one of very long life or two continuous successors of virtu do not restore it [the state], so one which lacks them (as was said above) is quickly ruined, unless it should be made to be restored through many dangers and much bloodshed. For such corruption and little inclination for a free society result from an inequality that exists in that City; and wanting to bring them to equality, it is necessary to use the most extraordinary means, which few know or want to use, as will be described in more detail in another place.”
Maybe US voters have a choice of a two-speed decay, quicker or slower, with decay locked in under either Biden or Trump. Different camps will make claims the result reflects the importance of this or that issue – the economy, handling of the pandemic, lose of liberties, race relations, censorship vs freedom of the internet, international diplomacy, deep state and media deceptions etc.
Within the matrix of factors, the specter of the ‘Great Reset’ must be one.
Ask the average Australian about this topic and expect a blank stare. If however the average American voter has more than a basic knowledge and understanding of what is involved in moving forward with Klaus the Klaun Schwab’s Great Reset, then get ready for a media propaganda war against a Trump victory.
Just now I read an Open Letter by Archbishop Vigano to Trump (25 October 2020). If a maverick priest can see what’s in the pipeline, what are the chances a wider audience in the US does not? If that is the case and the majority of Americans understand what is involved in the Great Reset, then get used to another 4 years of the Trump.
Whatever happens, I don’t expect more than a smattering of facts in Australian MSM whoever wins. Spin yes, fact no.
Selemat pagi, lord, have you read Dr Kampmark on the republic (yesterday?)
Wow, lord, ‘I believe the goodness of Biden”
I believe that he and Karmala will act on SCIENCE, covid, greenhouse gas emission, the stimulus at the workers end and foreign diplomacy but he is a hawk and ????
Trump has an attitude against women but biden?
Gavin Fernando at The New Zealand Herald noted Biden’s tendency to touch women at public events had “rarely been criticised directly” in the media despite widespread awareness, highlighting an Onion story from 2009 that had “zoned in on his behaviour towards women” yet all the while depicted him as “endearing and lovable.”
The recurring thought is a reflection of your attitude to his personality but consistently 45% of the septics disagree with you and consider his presidency successful.
To risk lying by omission is risky, lord.
ps
Your ‘power’ bubble may apply in south brisbane???
But wam..there’s this thing about women and public figures…they just gotta touch them…squeeze them like one does those Kewpie bottles of mayonaise in the shape of a baby on the supermatket shelves…
Spot on the money. We are immensely hopeful this time Trump is on his way out! Then can the world, the rest of us breathe a sigh of relief that this menace and dementing delusional tyrant is out of our heads and lives for good, politically and socially at least. But flipping Florida may be a worry early on, damn it.
I guess if you believe 100,000,000 legitimate votes (postal votes) are already in …. oh dear… but then you thought Obama was a good guy. I wonder what the families of the dead in Europe from the latest terrorist attacks think – knowing that the same organisations that did the shooting were supported by Obama and his Vice in Syria and Libya.
No cause in early polling for any great optimism.
Fancy not getting rid of a corrupt autocrat like MCConnell for a real American!