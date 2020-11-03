America votes to stop the decay

Today America votes for the future of many things. For democracy, for an overheating planet, and many other matters of grave national and international importance.

The US is a day behind us making today the one that America decides between the loathsome Trump and the ageing Biden.

Four more years of Trump would have grave consequences for the international community. It would affect global progress and unity for generations. Transatlantic superpower relations and the climate emergency are all tied together.

I believe the goodness of Biden will take the day from Trump, and do so handsomely. I say so because so many people have taken the opportunity to vent their anger by voting early. In fact, one hundred million people voted early – only thirty million less than the total number of people who voted in the 2016 election.

Biden will win because he is the perfect candidate to bring back reason, common sense and diplomacy to American politics. With his calm reassurance there is a chance of restoring the political dignity and international respect that has been lost under Trump. One that had, some years ago, a semblance of bi-partisanship when the common good mattered more

Trump will lose because he is an uncouth liar who has failed to widen his base and the COVID-19 virus has shown him to be devoid of character and compassionate leadership.

The consequences of electing Trump for another term are catastrophic. It is questionable as to whether the political institutions can withstand his absurdity.

The rise of narcissism and inequality and the demise of compassion illustrate the state of the world.

Trump, however, if the vote is close will take every opportunity to have the courts decide the winner hence his stacking of the Supreme Court, such is his determination to cling to power.

The American voting system allows for postal voting: nothing has changed in that regard but Trump has declared that in his mind votes cannot be counted after 3 November.

If the result is inconclusive then it may very well turn into something like day to day trench warfare with each day punctuated by moments of sheer dread.

It is a strange democracy that gives each state the right to determine its citizens right to vote in a national election: then hold it mid-week while many people are at work. And that one candidate could get ten million more votes than the other and feasibly still lose – because of the electoral college – is another strange anomaly of American politics.

Power is a malevolent possession when you are prepared to forgo your principles and your country’s wellbeing for the sake of it.

Trump is a loose cannon who if defeated will set American against American, blame everyone but himself. His vindictiveness knows no bounds so join with me, people of the world, and convince your American friends on line that there is only one choice. Vote Democrat. Vote for Biden.

Here is an example of the world’s most powerful man giving a speech. The article is titled ‘Can Trump give a speech without reading a teleprompter?’ God help us.

Of course, Donald Trump can give a speech without reading a teleprompter.

Here, with no edits, is a word-for-word transcript of one such example:

“Look, having nuclear — my uncle was a great professor and scientist and engineer, Dr. John Trump at MIT; good genes, very good genes, okay, very smart, the Wharton School of Finance, very good, very smart — you know, if you’re a conservative Republican, if I were a liberal, if, like, OK, if I ran as a liberal Democrat, they would say I’m one of the smartest people anywhere in the world — it’s true! — but when you’re a conservative Republican they try — oh, do they do a number — that’s why I always start off: Went to Wharton, was a good student, went there, went there, did this, built a fortune — you know I have to give my like credentials all the time, because we’re a little disadvantaged — but you look at the nuclear deal, the thing that really bothers me — it would have been so easy, and it’s not as important as these lives are — nuclear is so powerful; my uncle explained that to me many, many years ago, the power and that was 35 years ago; he would explain the power of what’s going to happen and he was right, who would have thought? — but when you look at what’s going on with the four prisoners — now it used to be three, now it’s four — but when it was three and even now, I would have said it’s all in the messenger; fellas, and it is fellas because, you know, they don’t, they haven’t figured that the women are smarter right now than the men, so, you know, it’s gonna take them about another 150 years — but the Persians are great negotiators, the Iranians are great negotiators, so, and they, they just killed, they just killed us, this is horrible.” [Donald Trump, in a campaign speech with no teleprompter, Sun City, South Carolina, at Magnolia Hall].

This above was nominated for The Guinness Book of World Records as a contender for the “World’s Longest Run-On Sentence.” The Guinness Book of World Records declined to respond.

#VoteBlueToEndTheNightmare

My thought for the day The Office of the American President was once viewed by its people as an office of prestige and importance. Trump has reduced it to one of ridicule and contempt.

