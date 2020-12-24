All I want for Christmas is a New…

All I want for Christmas is a New Year

Image from wallpapersafari.com

Despite it being a slow, cruel, tortuous year, Christmas seems to have came at us in a rush.

Christmas is but one day a year, and in 2020 perhaps it can be the one day of the year that we can draw breath.

Many of us will be celebrating Christmas at home, just as we’ve spent most of the year since the pandemic wrecked 2020. At home, but of course, with thoughts of our loved ones who cannot be with us. Some of our team at The AIMN family have suffered tragic losses during the year and our thoughts are also with them, as Christmas is the day – more than most others – that these losses are felt the deepest.

But we wish not to speak of sadness.

Christmas, by all traditions, should be a day of joy. And this is what we wish for you.

To all who share our dreams for a better world – our writers, admin, readers, commenters and those who donate to this site – we wish a wonderful Christmas. Please stay safe, and enjoy this day. Your day.

And maybe if we ask nicely, Santa will bring us all the perfect present; a better year next year.

Michael and Carol.

 

BTW, here’s one little lady from the Taylor household who couldn’t wait for Christmas:

 

 

PS: Please, if you have a chance, visit one of our sister sites, The Political Sword for their Christmas message.

 

1 comment

  1. Terence Mills

    Two very positive things to look forward to in 2021 ; the COVID vaccine is coming and Donald Trump is going,

    it’s win, win !

    All the best to Michael and carol and all at AIMN

