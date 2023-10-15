All Hail Our Glorious Leader: Rupert Murdoch

The people of Australia have rejected the divisive ideas of the right to the point that the only jurisdiction that retains a right-wing government in Australia is the smallest state in the land – and even in Tas this grip on power is waning. Yet even though the right-wing political parties in our country have been rejected by the population, they still run the country. The outcome of the Voice referendum concretely demonstrates that our country is currently being run from overseas, as a wholly owned subsidiary of NewsCorp. It illustrates starkly that the mainstream press in Australia is the actual right-wing opposition, not the LNP.

Consider that only ten months ago we were on the verge of being in solid agreement regarding the Voice to parliament. Eighty per cent of Aussies were agreed that it was a necessary measure to assist in aiding Aboriginal empowerment. But then NewsCorp decided it was not in their interests, so they decided the referendum would fail. Bad luck, Aussies.

Foreign commentators often voice their amazement that in Australia we have decided to allow an American citizen to not just own a media organisation, but rather own more than half of the entire media landscape in the entire land. But these critics generally happen to live in countries where there is an actually free press. Whereas, in Australia, we only get told what Rupert wants us to know, so we only get angry about the things that Rupert wants us to be angry about. So, these are matters that are simply never canvassed in our mainstream press.

Which brings me to the nub of this missive. Perhaps the failure of the Voice may be a tipping point? Perhaps it will bring to the fore some discussion regarding our incredibly debased media environment. Maybe – just maybe – the right-wing corporate media has over-played its hand this time?

In my eyes, the only potential silver-lining to this sorry story is that Aussies do not like to be conned. And in the days and weeks ahead a great many of those who voted ‘no’ to the referendum question will certainly realise that they have been sold a pack of bullshit by the corporate media. And not just one or two lies. It will soon become blindingly obvious to even blind-Freddy that the mainstream press in Australia has been spewing forth a veritable blizzard utter bullshit for months.

The whoppers we have been told include that:

Yes campaigners are racists.

the Aboriginal population are just like all other Aussies.

the referendum was a plot to entrench Aboriginal privilege.

the Voice was a purely political proposition.

the Voice would create a two-tier system.

the Voice was created by the Labor Party.

the Voice was created by the PM.

the Voice would cause an eternal legal nightmare where every action of the government would have to be debated in the High Court

the Voice would allow our Aboriginal overlords to hold the country to ransom by blocking every proposed development (even the building of a backyard dunny).

the Uluru Declaration is actually a 26-page communist/socialist/fascist plot to force a treaty upon us all (that would grant the Aboriginal portion of our population the right to rule over everyone else).

Australia has always been good and kind to our first nations people.

welcome to country ceremonies are actually a declaration of exclusive ownership.

the Voice referendum was a declaration of war.

the LNP were always against the idea.

the Yes campaign was intent on dividing Australia by race.

the first nations people in our land do not need assistance, and

the assistance currently being provided is far too generous.

Etc etc etc etc etc etc.

So we were fed lie, after lie, after lie. The zone was ‘flooded with bullshit’.

But I suggest it is going to be very difficult for these same mainstream press agencies to maintain this heightened level of deceit for very long. I think the failure of the referendum will prompt an awful lot of Aussies to ask why we continue to allow a far right-wing, foreign-owned corporation, to run our entire political agenda.

Perhaps it is just an optimistic dream, but surely these events will illustrate for a large segment of our population that Rupert Murdoch simply does not have the best interests of Australia at heart. That NewsCorp has been knowingly and deliberately stirring up hatred and dissention for commercial gain. That NewsCorp has been steadily and relentlessly importing into Australia all the same bullshit that has so scarred the American political scene for more than twenty years.

Perhaps the failure of this referendum will cause a growing percentage of the population to ask out loud why it is that after NewsCorp has been demonstrated in a US court room to be a knowing progenitor of lies and deceit, this organisation is still considered by our federal authorities to be morally and ethically fit to own and run most of our commercial media?

Perhaps more people will begin to ask why NewsCorp continues to enjoy special dispensations (from the medial laws regarding monopolistic practices) that Aussie corporations do not enjoy?

I feel that it is way beyond time that the NewsCorp family and their divisive and quite repulsive ideas were expelled from our country. This large right-wing monopoly was allowed to develop because successive Aussie governments were sold the falsehood that in the developing digital environment the only way to avoid the complete shutting down of large parts of the media was to allow the big players to get bigger. So, what has been the result? The big players gobbled up all of the small ones and then shut them down. As a result, we have allowed two huge right wing corporate monoliths to grow and devour the entire media sector. So, Australia now has the most centralised media environment in the entire world. Even fascist states gaze upon our media environment with envy.

It is way past time that we collectively informed our right-wing press agencies that they cannot continue to blatantly lie and not be held to account. That they cannot dictate to everyone in Aus what can and cannot be debated, and the tone of the debate. But I am not holding my breath. Fr’chrissakes, our cowardly Federal Labor government has simply sold their collective souls to Rupert and act like a pack of lapdogs. It makes me ashamed to be an Aussie.

Alternatively, we can just give up on this charade. We can simply install Mr Murdoch as our fascist overlord. It would certainly save a lot of time and money currently being wasted on pretending we live in a democracy.

Most of the world now looks on us as being a country full of unreconstructed racists. It is hard to disagree with this assessment. Thanks, Rupert and NewsCorp. Thank you Channel Nine. Thank you, Sky News. I am sure that in these newsrooms they will be partying late into the night. It’s hard to blame them. After all, they have once again demonstrated exactly who is running the country. All Hail Our Glorious Leader: Rupert Murdoch.

(Poor fellow my country.)

