Albanese should stop trying to play the presidential campaign
Somewhere along the line, election campaigning moved from being about vision and policies to being a hotchpotch of funding promises, a festival of pork-barrelling announced by leaders who are marketed as celebrities.
We are bombarded with an ignominious display of our prospective PMs’ personal lives. Photos with the dog are a must. I always wonder who actually looks after those poor benighted creatures since their owners are so rarely at home. Who is feeding the chooks and cleaning out the pen that DIY Scotty built at the Lodge since they live at Kirribilli?
Jen and the girls live with the constant presence of an official photographer. Consequently, we live with a constant stream of photos of Jen and the girls. When I visit the Prime Minister’s social media pages, I am greeted not by policy discussion but by photos of what he (supposedly) cooked last night.
Not to be outdone, Albanese is dragging his girlfriend by the hand along the campaign trail. Barely a press conference or interview goes past without him telling his log cabin story.
Anecdotes about disabled relatives abound. Encounters with individual constituents are recounted to show that our leaders are “in touch” with the people but, instead of solutions, they are offered a selfie.
We follow our leaders to church and the footie. We watch them exercise.
So ridiculous has this become that Morrison tries to convince us that, because he hasn’t changed glasses or lost weight, that is proof that he is best suited to offer a steady hand to steer the ship.
Someone needs to remind these two men that they are not vying for supreme leader. They will be the spokesperson for government should they gain or negotiate majority support.
Albanese is playing the wrong game.
Rather than ceding the stage to reporters asking gotcha questions, he could so easily say “My job is to communicate our priorities and goals and our strategy to achieve them. The strength of the Labor Party is a team of very capable ministers in every portfolio to answer questions about policy detail or relevant statistics. I am not a one-man show.”
Why do the two leaders spend so much time and money flying around the country to stage managed photo shoots with hand-picked crowds to make local announcements? Does the entire entourage really have to fly to Corangamite to announce a swimming pool or a few solar panels for the local bowlo?
Very few of us will have the opportunity to vote for either Morrison or Albanese. We need to hear from our local candidates if they are to be the ones representing us but they are sidelined in this celebrity circus of presidential style campaigning – a nodding head providing background for the aspiring star of the show.
Neither of these men are inspirational individuals. Instead of trying to sell themselves, they should be concentrating on explaining the what and how rather than the who.
After all, this is not an autocracy – yet.
Couldn’t agree more.
Yeah, good article and I fully agree.It appears that we have descended into lowest common denominator popularity contests,like most of the dross on commercial television.Look at America,we’re not far behind and as a consequence,we get this airhead style of campaign,which drives those few who take any notice, to distraction.Not helped by the largely braindead media reciting their instructions from HQ.The voters are treated like idiots,with some justification.Despite this type of Southern Baptist Preacher bullshit playing into Morrison’s hands,he still stinks to high heaven,which speaks to the general revulsion in which he is held.No need to wonder why the ‘Teal’ Independents are scaring the shit out of the so called ‘moderate’ Liberals. Their success would be a welcome and important change in the way democracy needs to work in this country.From polling, it looks like only Labor would be in any position to form minority government.Bring it on.
There is a stark difference between Albanese and scumbo
Scumbo has no friends! He has others lining up behind him with the intentions of Brutus with Caesar but he has no friends; scumbo was put there by vested interest having made a faustian bargain with the likes of murdoch et al he has to do what they say. Scumbo has on vision other than remaining pm.
On the other hand Albanese has friends that he has cultivated during his long career as an mp in the parliament. Scumbo is a johny come lately from nowhere and defeated he will go nowhere.
The lnp latest mantra is a sewing doubt lexicon: Albo isnt up to it; Albo cannot manage a trillion dollar economy; what is not being said is that the lnp is the party of rorters! Rort for canstruct to administer policy on off shore refugees; which despite 1300000000$ the refugees still sleep on chickenwire beds!!! Angus Taylor’s water rights?? Airport land rorted and still no carparks
By calling the old age pension a welfare payment is a softening up process of transferring its administration to indue; not all at once but on a case by case basis which really means picking off pensioners one by one. The old age pension is a constitional right: Not a welfare payment,
Yes I agree on your description positioning a leadership celebrity style campaign. It’s saturation of every type of what is considered appeal or seeking attention! It’s focussed around how all of us gain marketing information. I may get it from repetition off my favoured media outlet. I may not forget it’s my civic or legal duty to vote.
It all seems an awful waste of money!
How to relay a message via a local candidate? Well I get that in a postal service paid by the party or candidate’s backers on message: dot points of policy positions.