Albanese Government leaves skilled construction machinery workers in the lurch

After the long-awaited release of the Federal Government’s Core Skills Occupation List, the building and construction industry has been left scratching their heads as to why key machinery operator roles have not made the final list.

The Core Skills Occupation List provides the only viable pathway for skilled construction workers to enter Australia and play their part in tackling the housing crisis after the Federal Government deliberately excluded trades and machinery operators from the expedited specialist skills pathway.

According to Jobs and Skills Australia, all 15 building and construction key occupation groups are in shortage at a national or state/territory level.

This includes crane, hoist and lift operators, drillers, bulldozer or excavator operators and other heavy machinery operators.

These are well paying jobs, above the TSMIT. Crane operators earn an average income of $118,000 and bulldozer operators earn on average over $100,000.

Thankfully, some roles that were previously left off the list, like plumbers, bricklayers and carpenter joiners, are now included and the Government is to be commended for that.

Master Builders Australia’s CEO Denita Wawn said:

“Master Builders is pleased that some of our concerns were heard with the inclusion of key trades like brickies, plumbers and tilers.

“However, we remain dismayed that in the middle of a housing crisis and chronic labour shortages, key roles in the industry have been left off the list.

“You can’t build a house, schools, hospitals or roads without crane, bulldozer and excavator operators, who have not made the cut.

“The evidence speaks for itself – all building and construction industry occupation groups remain in shortage and should be on the list.

“The Federal Government has missed an opportunity to signal to the industry and the community that they are really committed to fixing the housing crisis and addressing labour shortages.

“Labour shortages have been one of the biggest drivers of cost increases and time delays.

“We’ve seen construction costs increase by 40 per cent over the last five years and build times from approvals to completions blow out by over 44 per cent over the same time period.”

