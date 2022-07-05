Airbus Albo !
The right-wing nutters on Sky-after-Dark are beside themselves with righteous indignation that prime minister Albanese is spending so much time overseas when he should be visiting flood inundated suburbs in Sydney.
They liken Albanese’s overseas trip to that of Scott Morrison’s family holiday in Hawaii during the 2019 bushfires – a holiday that the opposition knew nothing about and even the Deputy Prime Minister seemed unaware that he was leading the country.
Just how a so called news organisation can equate a family holiday in Hawaii with a trip to war torn Ukraine beggars the imagination.
But then, Sky is not really a news organisation in the traditional mould. Their evening offering is all about confected outrage usually aimed at those they see as Lefties and of course the ABC.
Just to be clear the prime minister has been away for little over a week on official trips to a NATO leaders’ summit in Spain, mending fences with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, rekindling a free trade arrangement with the EU and a high-security trip to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
How dare he screeches Murdoch owned Sky, hasn’t he got a phone? Presumably, according to Sky, if it’s good enough for Rupert to divorce the long-suffering Jerry Hall by email why can’t ‘Airbus Albo’ communicate with world leaders by Twitter
Despite all the trips being official business and in the national interest, Newscorp are not happy that a Labor prime minister is hobnobbing with world leaders when he could be filling sandbags in Parramatta.
On social media some outraged nutters have taken to the hashtags ‘Airbus Albo’ and ‘Where’s Albo’ and others labelled him ‘Anthony Overseasy’.
In my opinion, Albo is a refreshing change and is letting the world know that Australia is back and that we do actually believe in climate change and that we have a contribution to make on global issues and that we will do our bit.
Let them work themselves into a lather, the poor precious fuckwits. They’re not used to seeing a PM who seems quietly competent when his predecessor always gave the impression of being just a coarse actor in the role. Scomo was always there for the camera and nothing else.
Typical, what else would we expect?
Albo is busy repairing our international reputation which was totally screwed up by Scummo. Thank goodness.
You can see the looks of relief on world leader’s faces when they meet him !
We can just ignore Sky now, they can’t hurt us. Sticks and stones . . . .
I spent some time on Sky fb page. It has to be seen to be believed. They certainly bring down the national IQ – and so self-righteously!
Maybe he should wash someone’s hair?
There were those here who suggested that talk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was “warmongering”
It was (apparently) a ploy to allow Morrison to be a “wartime leader”
On other occasions, authors posted articles minimising Putin’s brutality
There are no comments along those lines these days.
Albanese has shown great leadership in supporting Ukraine and in his comments about the risks to Australia from authoritarian regimes
The day I see the slimiest so called leader in Australian history fill sandbags or do anything to help the Australian people I will push a peanut from here to Wagga with my nose. I live in NQ. What a breath of fresh air Albo is after the stink of the last 9 years.
Sty non news is visual and audible shit, smeared thickly on the subjects who bear it all, slaves to idiocy and willing serfy slaves to stupidity as a gospel. There are some weakminded types who think from the tiny core of their ignorance outwards to a world they fail to observe or comprehend. Who would sit meek and crosslegged on the floor to hear an irritable talking turd?
The old Murdoch ploy of divide and conquer.
Pity noone is listening or watching.
He is irrelevant and hopefully getting closer and closer to a long stint in hell.
Alice through the looking glass craziness. Sometimes I yearn for an IQ test of 100 before anyone can vote. Do listen to the latest ABC Law Report , interview w attorney general Mark Dreyfus. After the obnoxious Porter this man is like light after darkness.
I’ll not take my own advice here. Surely the best way of dealing with such banality is to treat it with the contempt it deserves by not dignifying it with a response.
Interesting to see how Sky and other media think and use the same techniques as the Kremlin, RT, Fox News, tabloids and misinformation trolls, i.e. (primary school like) ‘whataboutery’….. even the latter was a stretch…..
Agreed, Paul Smith,nobody with more than two functioning neurons would watch it.It should be officially designated as a health hazard.It is no more than a freak show populated with halfwitted barkers who have succumbed to their own bullshit.The most ludicrous part of malicious .Murdoch’s empire of trash.
Can`t help feeling the Australian taxpayer could be better off if Albo had been permitted to take a look under the carpet at the Zilensky Palace.
There he could have found evidence of neo-nazi behaviour, and genocide of the Russian Ukrainians in the 2014 + era.
But would Washington have allowed doubts to be sown about the need to swamp the country with arms, and keep this biffo going?
They lost the recent election… They have learned nothing… They will lose the next federal election too and further shrink their representation in parliament.
… So far, so good for Rupert and his gang, as far as I am concerned…. Keep up the “good stupid” job, they are sending the Liberal party to total annihilation.
“Douglas Pritchard July 5, 2022 at 3:33 pm
Can`t help feeling the Australian taxpayer could be better off if Albo had been permitted to take a look under the carpet at the Zilensky Palace.
There he could have found evidence of neo-nazi behaviour, and genocide of the Russian Ukrainians in the 2014 + era.
But would Washington have allowed doubts to be sown about the need to swamp the country with arms, and keep this biffo going?”…
Hey, Doug, count the alleged crimes of the Kiev-backed “neo-nazi” against the huge (and growing) crimes of Putin and his gang of Russian criminals (do you still regard them as “communists” or are they something else now?)!
It is obvious they are really scared by a competent government and, as is their nature anyway, are just compelled to hang shit on them whenever they can. They “born to rule” are so desperate to be back in government (actually back in POWER) they will do anything, no matter how stupid they look doing it. And as we have seen from Lord Voldemort (on education) their tactics will be to use generalisations and wishy washy rubbish to hide their real agendas and trick the voters.
Albo and his government have been doing so well since the election and it is pissing them off big time.
DISINGENUOUS in the extreme.
Petulant children who will do anything to re establish their chosen ones, any cost in the extreme.
Unlike most Australians who have to subscribe to watch Sky News, it is beamed free of charge into Canberra TVs. Very handy when politicians have the sets in their offices tuned into Murdoch’s misinformation chanel where ratbags continuously indoctrinate policy making pollies and their Public Servant hacks. How to win friends and influence those in power?
Angus T expects Labor to fix inflation by taking strong measures immediately and for the PM to focus on national and not international. He claimed the LNP left the economy in great shape. The lies continue. He seems to forget the $1T of fed debt and that inflation was already ramping up at the election, spurred on by $ billions of pork-barrelling and NO measures implemented to stop the trajectory.
A Backside Poops At 7PM Weeknights on Sky defaecated that the Left was loving revelations that Scotty From marketing was a bully, yet were silent about Kitching. Kitching was one step from One Notion, and did not die from bullying but from a heart attack. It was a factional tiff not bullying.
Last night’s Four Corners episode had performances by Concietta that were laughable. It was not factional warfare that caused the Liberals to lose the election, even if it contributed, but arrogance and a refusal to listen that caused it.
On his first day in office, Biden signed a letter to reenter the United States into the Paris Agreement. He then proceeded on an international tour to restore International relations and repair the damage done by Trump. In the same manner, Albanese is doing the same thing to repair the damage done by Morrison. Two national leaders with a similar strategy to commence forging alliances with previous allies who “didn’t think but knew” Morrison was a sociopathic liar who could not be trusted. Both nation’s leaders thought this was vital work. They did not swan about on a holiday sitting idly on the beach. They restored diplomatic relations and apologised for the last idiot that was given the reigns of power. Comparing all that with Morrison’s holiday is absurd on the level of comparing Trump’s constant Golf excursions with Biden’s frantic work to restore the network of international alliances.