ACOSS refers Federal Government to Ombudsman

Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) Media Release

ACOSS has referred the Federal Government to the Commonwealth Ombudsman following the latest revelations that income support payments may have been illegally cancelled, affecting at least 1,000 people between April 2022 and July 2024.

The referral comes after CEO Cassandra Goldie wrote to Employment Minister Murray Watt, urging the Government to refer itself and initiate a full legal and human rights investigation into the Targeted Compliance Framework (TCF).

“The Government has failed to take appropriate action over this very serious issue so we have been left with no choice but to make this referral,” said Dr Goldie.

“ACOSS has strongly opposed the harsh and punitive TCF since its implementation in 2018. We have repeatedly warned successive ministers about the harm and damage it causes to the hundreds of thousands of people subjected to it and called for its suspension.

“A business review by private consultants is not appropriate. We need a fully independent, arm’s-length open legal and human rights review of the system to uncover any other potential illegality or human rights violations as soon as possible.”

If confirmed unlawful, this latest revelation would mark the third instance in recent years of illegal action against people relying on income support for essentials.

ACOSS is calling on the Federal Government to immediately stop the TCF payment suspensions, financial penalties and cancellations until it can ensure people’s legal and human rights are guaranteed.

“The compliance system cannot continue to operate against hundreds of thousands of people often in very vulnerable circumstances whilst the legality of decisions are in question and basic protections are still not in place,” said Dr Goldie.

“The Government must also release a public statement, immediately contact everyone affected and release the legal advice that casts doubt over its lawfulness.

“Payment suspensions, financial penalties and cancellation have extremely harmful impacts on people, including not only the loss of income but also potential homelessness, relationship breakdown, mental illness and destitution.”

Minister Watt Cancellations Letter (ACOSS).pdf

